Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Dubai, UAE 2023

You might have an amazing mobile app idea but are clueless about how you can turn it into a working solution right? Well, there are so many ways. You can try it on your own or hire freelancers that can help you. To be honest with you, both of them are the most unreliable as if you are not tech-friendly you might end up losing hope to create an app entirely. And when it comes to freelancers might help you with the process but they can give up on your project whenever they please and they won't even guarantee after-sale support also.

What can you do in this situation? Well, you can reach out to top app development companies. They always hold the experience and expertise to develop a mobile application that perfectly reflects the client's requirements. Along with that their project manager will be in touch with you throughout the process. The app developers and designers will offer their best to provide the best outcomes. Their QA team will ensure your mobile app works well without any bugs. Sounds amazing right? But how will you find a top app development company?

Don't worry. As finding the best app development company can be a tough task, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 app development companies to work with in the year 2023 after analyzing tons of Dubai-based companies. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

List of Top 10 Most Popular Mobile App Development Companies in Dubai, UAE 2023



1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the top app development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem was established in 2011. As a leading app development company now has proficiency in various mobile app development technologies like iPhone app development, Android app development, and hybrid app development with expertise in almost every app development language and framework including Python, React Native, PHP, Xamarin, Ionic and many more. The company has delivered more than 4500+ mobile applications for their 2700+ global clients.



2. Intellias

Intellias is a trusted technology partner to top-tier organizations and digital natives helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. For over 20 years Intellias has been building mission-critical projects and delivering measurable outcomes that meet their client's business needs. They are contributing to the success of the world’s leading brands.



3. Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is the world leader in connected commerce, with proven expertise and comprehensive portfolios in cutting-edge product technology, multi-vendor software and service excellence for both financial and retail customers. Diebold Nixdorf employs approximately 22,000 employees in more than 130 countries around the world. They are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.



4. EPAM

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world.



5. Sutherland

Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Their mission is to deliver exceptionally engineered experiences for customers and employees today that continue to delight tomorrow. For over 35 years, they have cared for their customers’ customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth. Their proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation.



6. Shakuro

Shakuro creates brand identities that connect with audiences. Their team specializes in delivering complex web platforms, developing mobile apps, custom design, illustration, and branding. Regardless of industry, when designing a brand, they focus on their clients’ aims, namely making their customers happy. For that, they study user needs and your business goals beforehand to make the development process as cost-effective as possible.



7. Blink 22

Blink22 is a web and mobile development company that has been turning incredible ideas into innovative software for smart companies across the globe since 2015. With a team of over 50 highly-skilled technology and admin professionals, they work directly with your team to produce world-class apps from conception to launch, allowing you to focus on expanding your business ventures.



8. Rubius

Rubius Gulf is the leading software development company with a focus on CAD/CAM, BIM, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Big Data, VR/AR solutions. The company is registered in Dubai mainland and represented by 200+ highly qualified professionals in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Almaty, San Francisco, and Russia.



9. Intertec Systems

Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a regional IT services specialist in Digital, Business Applications, Managed Services, Cloud, Security and Infrastructure. They serve Governments, BFSI, Healthcare and Enterprises across the Middle East & India with the capability to execute $10M+ engagements. With local offices in 5 countries, they are supported by their ecosystem of 50+ technology alliances, Delivery capabilities, and Network Operations and Software Delivery Centers.



10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science and app development technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goals easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

