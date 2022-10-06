Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in India 2023

Presently, the business sector is being ruled by mobile applications, which is prompting daily rises in revenue for many business sectors. According to research, the overall mobile app downloads were 149.3 billion in the year 2022. That figure is predicted to rise to 352.9 billion in the year 2023. Rather than offering just as a calling functionality the mobile device now allows the users to perform various tasks whether it could be allowing them to shop from various e-commerce applications or playing games as an entertainment.

The integration of the latest technologies like PWA, wearable tech innovation, AI, ML and many more with mobile applications allows the businesses to offer more promising user experience. The promising user experience can help the worldwide businesses a chance to enhance their target audience base globally and achieve more profit or financial goals. But it also demands more promising efforts from the developers end. So, it is important for you to reach out to the proficient mobile app development company that can offer you the best possible mobile app solution at pocket friendly price.

It is not wrong to say the app development companies in India are widely famous for their exceptional offering at pocket friendly rate. Considering the skill sets and pocket friendly rates the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has evaluated the various app development companies and listed the top 10 app developers in India over here considering their skillset, proficiency, years of experience, app development knowledge, location and many more. Most of the below listed mobile app development companies are located in Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

List of Top 10 Trusted Mobile App Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a well-known web and app development company in India. A company provides high-quality application development services that will help businesses to stand out in the competitive digital era. To create feature-rich applications, app developers integrate unique functionalities by applying the latest technologies. It has been in the industry for over 10+ years and has a global presence with offices in the USA, UK, Canada, and UAE. The team of 950+ IT experts offers diverse digital solutions, such as Metaverse development, Web development, App Development, NFT marketplace development, Blockchain, IoT, and more as per the client's need.

2. TCS

TCS is a well-known IT company in India and one of the most valuable IT services brands in the world. The company provides the best Mobile applications, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and other services. It was established in 1968 and today has 149 sites across 46 countries.

3. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian multinational corporation that offers business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. After TCS, Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT company. Around the world, the organization has 82 Sales & Marketing offices and 123 Development centers.

4. Kellton

Kellton facilitates growth and helps businesses to become tomorrow's digital and smart enterprises. The company provides unique IT solutions for businesses operating in a variety of industrial verticals. It has extensive industry expertise in fields including insurance, finance, real estate, travel & tourism, and non-profit.

5. ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Product Development, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, powered by The Digital Flywheel™. Over the last 25 years, They have expanded to 26 locations, 7,000 associates and 250+ clients worldwide. Winner of the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Best Employer (2021), their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of 74 and 88, respectively.

6. Emtec

Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world-class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. They empower their clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Their “Client for Life” approach is built upon over 20 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value.

7. Tech Mahindra Ltd

Tech Mahindra is the definition of the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences. With over 1,25,700 specialists spread throughout 90 countries, the firm serves 941 worldwide customers, including Fortune 500 organizations. It is one of India's finest IT businesses.

8. Zensar Technologies

Established in 1991, the firm employs over 10,000 people and has operations in 20 countries across the world. They specialize in the digital supply chain, artificial intelligence and automation, cloud infrastructure, data management, enterprise apps, and other cutting-edge technology. The company provides phenomenal solutions to all clients by utilizing a pool of professional technocrats.

9. Datamatics

Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science company that uses analytical methodologies to assist organizations to boost their efficiency and performance. The firm provides app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, and automation, among other services.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.