Top 10+ Mobile App Development Companies in India 2023 – 2024

Starting from offering a source of income to offering a source of entertainment; the mobile application has been playing an important role in our lives. With almost everyone out there being convinced that having a mobile application is all that matters for a business, we are ignoring the fact that what actually matters is having a mobile application enriched with accurate features and functionalities.

A perfectly working, feature-rich mobile application with a visually appealing mobile app design tends to attract more app users. Even though it seems like nothing, developing a perfectly working mobile application demands some sort of effort from the developers. The app development team should have thorough knowledge and expertise about development technologies, frameworks, design trends, technological advancement, and more. If you are looking to partner up with the best one, make sure to Hire app developers that have already developed some sort of application for your industry.

As there are tons of app developers out there claiming the perfectionist while not being one, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has filtered out some of the top app development companies browsing thousands of top IT companies of India out there. The team has filtered out the list considering various things such as years of experience, development expertise, team strength, client base, industries they serve, location, and many more. Here is the list containing the top 10+ app development companies in India 2023 - 2024 having a presence in one of the major cities such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and more.

Top 10+ Popular Mobile App Development Companies in India 2023 - 2024

1. Hyperlink InfoSystemFounded in the year 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the leading app development companies that offers custom app development services to global businesses. No matter which industry you belong to or how simple to complex your app development requirements can be, businesses can hire app developers from Hyperlink InfoSystem to get the most innovative and enhanced app solutions. Their team of 1000+ developers has developed and delivered more than 4500+ Applications, 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions, and more for their 2700+ global clients.

Founded Year: 2011

Company Strength: 1000+

Company Expertise: Mobile App Development, Web Design & Development, Software Development, Game Development, Salesforce Solutions, Blockchain Development, Metaverse, AR, VR, AI, IoT, and many more.

2. Zensar TechnologiesThe future is being forged around data-driven hyper-personalized experiences, and the team of Zensar Technologies brings together award-winning creativity, digital engineering, and technology acumen to bring this future to enterprises today. They conceptualize, build, and manage digital products that are customer-centric and future-ready for over 145 leading companies, harnessing the power of experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics. Their cross-functional teams of full-stack developers, application engineers, designers, technologists, and consultants are aligned to the latest cloud-native, disruptive, and, often, proprietary tools and accelerators – helping businesses move with agility and purpose.

Founded Year: 1991

Company Strength: 13,000+

Company Expertise: Enterprise Content Management, App Development, Business Process Management, Outsourcing, Impact Sourcing, Automation, Data Engineering and more.

3. iMobDev TechnologiesBeing one of the most trusted app development companies, iMobDevTechnologies helps businesses to transform by offering innovative solutions. Starting from its foundation in 2009, the company has been offering various solutions which include app development, web development, software development, and more. They have made significant growth in a short period by developing and deploying more than 400+ apps on the Apple app store and Android Play Store ever since their foundation.

Founded Year: 2009

Company Strength:500+

Company Expertise: App Development, Game Development, Web Application Development, UI/UX Design, ASO, Web Development, E-commerce Development, and more.

4. AccentureAccenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, they offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology, and Operations Services. Their people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. They embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.

Founded Year: 1989

Company Strength: 553400+

Company Expertise: Management Consulting, Systems Integration and Technology, Business Process Outsourcing, Application Development, Infrastructure Outsourcing, and more.

5. HData SystemsFounded in 2019, HData Systems is a prominent company offering business analytics services to global businesses. Being one of the leading IT companies HData Systems make sure to offer advanced web and app development solutions enriched with various technologies such as Big Data, Data Analytics Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and more that help worldwide businesses to make informed decisions empower their businesses, boost revenue and achieve their goal with minimum errors providing maximum outputs.

Founded Year: 2019

Company Strength: 1000+

Company Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Data Science, Data Logging, Data Warehousing, Data Migration, Data Analytics, ELK Solutions, Data Visualization, Video Analytics, and more.

6. CognizantAt Cognizant, they engineer modern businesses to improve everyday life. Because they are dedicated to making a lasting impact. So, they do their part to promote inclusion, prepare people for the future of work, elevate underserved communities, and transition to a circular and low-carbon future. They help their clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in their fast-changing world.

Founded Year: 1994

Company Strength: 3,21,300+

Company Expertise:Intelligent Process Automation, Digital Engineering, Industry & Platform Solutions, App Development, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Data, and more.

7. LTIMindtreeLTIMindtree is a new kind of technology consulting company. They help businesses transform – from core to experience – to thrive in the marketplace of the future. With a unique blend of the engineering DNA with the experience DNA, LTIMindtree helps businesses get to the future, faster. They offer their clients various services to boost business.

Founded Year: 1996

Company Strength: 95,400+

Company Expertise: Internet of Things, Big Data Analytics, Business Process Automation, App Development, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Digital Consulting, Information Technology, Cloud Migration, and more.

8. WiproWipro is an application Services partner with business and IT leaders to address their most complex business challenges to advance intelligence, agility, and resilience across their entire enterprise. Today’s digital era businesses are embracing technologies and innovations that make their organizations more intelligent, data-driven, and interconnected. They empower our clients with new levels of innovation and business value across the entire digital value chain.

Founded Year: 1945

Company Strength: 3,07,600+

Company Expertise: Consulting, Business Process Outsourcing, Business Application Services, Infrastructure Management, Cloud Services, App Development, Product and Engineering Services, Mobility, and many more.

9. Hexaware TechnologiesHexaware is an automation-led next-generation service provider delivering excellence in IT, BPS, and Consulting services. They are driven by a combination of robust strategies, passionate teams, and a global culture rooted in innovation and automation. Hexaware’s digital offerings help clients achieve operational excellence and customer delight. Their focus lies on taking a leadership position in assisting clients to attain customer intimacy as their competitive advantage.

Founded Year: 1990

Company Strength: 25,300+

Company Expertise:Application Transformation, Enterprise Solutions, BI & Analytics, Digital Assurance, Infrastructure Management Services, App Development, Business Process Services, and more.

10. FPT SoftwareFPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider, with $803 million in revenue and over 27,000 employees in 27 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1000+ customers worldwide, 89 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more.

Founded Year: 1999

Company Strength: 17900+

Company Expertise:IT Outsourcing, Technology, Analytics, IoT, Mobility & Cloud Services, Digitalization Services, App Development, Digital Transformation, Digital Solutions, Digital Consulting, and more.

11. IBMIBM is a leading company that has a significant presence and expertise in the field of app development. With its rich history and extensive resources, IBM offers a comprehensive suite of tools, platforms, and services that empower businesses and developers to create innovative and cutting-edge solutions. The company has a vast network of experts who can provide guidance and assistance throughout the development lifecycle, helping businesses and developers achieve their app development goals.

Founded Year: 1911

Company Strength: 315000+

Company Expertise:Cloud, Mobile App Development, Cognitive, Security, Research, Watson, Analytics, Consulting, Commerce, Experience Design, Internet of Things, and more.

12. NTT DataNTT DATA is one of the top global IT services providers operating in more than 50 countries. For them, work is not only for technological innovation, it is about connecting people to create better solutions for everyday life. NTT DATA offers an advanced portfolio of consulting, application, business process, cloud, and infrastructure services to businesses and governments worldwide. Through their long-term perspective, they hope to make a big difference in this world by getting the small things right.

Founded Year: 1988

Company Strength: 64500+

Company Expertise: Advisory Services, Application Development and Management, Enterprise Application Services, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Infrastructure Services, Outsourcing Services, and many more.

