Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Japan 2023

The mobile app is one of the hottest and most approached platforms in the world used by millions of businesses and customers to leverage and avail services globally. If we talk about a recent scenario, Android and iPhone are the hottest platforms highly approached by businesses and consumers due to their user-friendly features, rich user experience, and top-level security. As a business owner, extending your business with the mobile app is quite essential to augment a more user base and of course to increase business revenue. You can even avail great benefits from Android and iPhone mobile apps by working with experienced and top mobile app development companies in Japan.

Mobile app development companies in Japan are engaged in providing web and mobile solutions, which are user-friendly, intuitive and engaging across the world. Their development team is highly keen to understand your business goals and develop a revenue-generating app that benefits your business. They constantly strive hard to develop a client-centric mobile app to increase your business value. They deliver mobile solutions to various startups, businesses, and entrepreneurs across multiple domains using their skills, expertise and experience. But finding a mobile app development company in Japan is not an easy process.

As it is not your expertise, you might unintentionally overlook the important factors to finding a mobile app development company in Japan. So, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has done that for you. Leveraging their expertise, the team has made a list of the top 10 mobile app development companies in Japan for 2023. considering various factors such as service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve and many more.

The List of Top 10 Popular App Development Companies in Japan 2023



1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the fastest growing mobile app development companies in the world. They are engaged in providing the web and mobile solutions which are user-friendly, intuitive and engaging across the world. Their development team of 1,000+ highly skilled app developers is highly keen to understand your business goals and develop a revenue-generating app that benefits your business. They constantly strive hard to develop a client-centric mobile app to increase business value. Till date the company has developed 4,500+ Apps, 2,200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 140+ Games and various others for their 2,700+ global clients.



2. CMC Global

With 1000+ IT talents, CMC Global answers all your human resources needs. Access the top IT talent profiles and save your business's recruiting and training budgets. CMC Global offers the best value of money ratio and covers the expenses associated with attracting and retaining top-notch software engineers. It also allows you to free up your employees to focus on core business strategies.



3. Rain Interactive

Rain Interactive, has been providing digital marketing services to Japanese and foreign companies for over 10 years. Based in Tokyo, with services ranging from digital and web marketing, web design and development, support and hosting, and consultation, Rain is the go to Japanese web developer for agencies and private companies.

4. Rikkeisoft

Established in 2012, Rikkeisoft is a leading IT enterprise of Mobile application. Building the trust and achievements in traditional information technology services, Rikkeisoft focuses on researching and developing 4.0 technologies such as AI, IoT, VR/AR, Blockchain, Cloud, etc. Rikkeisoft has delivered 1000+ projects, many with big Japanese corporations.



5. Lanex

Lanex Corporation was established in Sendai, Japan, in 1993 and has been a certified Microsoft Solution Provider since 1995. After acquiring PrivacyMark in 2009, the company opened its Tokyo branch in 2013. Lanex also established a branch in Cebu in 2015 and then expanded their business in the U.S. and Australia, aiming for further borderless growth of the company.



6. SRM Technologies

SRM Technologies is a global IT services provider offering Cloud and Infrastructure, Digital Transformation, Data, and AI, Application Lifecycle, Technology Consulting, Quality Assurance, eCommerce, and Product Engineering services. They offer their customers the ability to not only manage their existing IT landscape but also help them embrace the digital future - by crafting their roadmap to enhance frontend customer touchpoints, in addition to their backend processes.



7. NTQ Solution

Founded in 2011 with 5 founders, NTQ Solution has grown to a scale of 1000+ employees, with the head office in Hanoi and 4 branches in Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong. NTQ is a reliable partner of 300+ enterprises from 20+ countries, implementing over 600 projects. NTQ Solution focuses on researching and applying the most advanced technologies, namely Blockchain, AI, Machine Learning, Big Data, Cloud, VR/AR, Low code, and Agile, helping customers transform digitally faster and more efficiently.



8. ZYYX

Since 1994, ZYYX for a long time has engaged into system development and content creation as its main field of business.They provide products such as IOT platforms and mobile applications, CMS, mobile phone contents, electric book platforms, and presentation systems for sales compatible for various viewers. Aside from PC and mobile phone applications, they also endeavor into providing applications for tablets and other devices.

9. Eftax Co., Ltd.

Established in 2013, Eftax co. ltd outsource the development of web applications and Android and iOS mobile applications.They listen to the usage scene and specification requirements and propose the optimal solution. The strength of the company is that the data analysis team can take part in the application development process and provide consulting with the focus on post-release data analysis, machine learning and AI engine implementation.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a leading Data Science Company that uses analytical methodologies to assist organizations to boost their productivity and performance. The firm provides app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, and automation, among other services.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.