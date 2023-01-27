Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in London 2023

Nowadays, a mobile application that reflects the business goals well is not an alternative but a basic requirement of almost every business out there. Along with enhancing the business workflow, mobile app development has the potential to enhance the ROI of the business. Apart from enterprise mobile applications, even if you come up with a unique app idea, it can do wonders for your target audience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can achieve much-anticipated success with you can hire app developers with top-notch development skills that can help you design and develop extraordinary mobile applications. Along with holding years of experience and expertise, app developers of top app development companies hold the ability to work with the latest tools and technologies that can make your mobile application more approachable and browsable for your target audience.

If you are trying to find the most reliable app development company for your business, this list of the top 10 app development companies in London can help you out. The team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has browsed tons of London-based IT companies and finalized the list of top app developers in London 2023, considering various factors such as their service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve, and many more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The List of Top 10 Trusted Mobile App Development Companies in London 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem has earned the title of the most trusted app development company offering top-notch custom app development solutions and garnishing them with the latest app development configurations and tech stacks. The company started its app development journey in the year 2011. But even with the less number to showcase as working experience, the company has a rich portfolio that includes innovative solutions based on almost every advanced technology starting from AI, ML, AR, VR, IoT, NFT, Metaverse, and many more.

2. Deloitte

Deloitte drives progress. Their firms around the world help clients become leaders wherever they choose to compete. Deloitte invests in outstanding people of diverse talents and backgrounds and empowers them to achieve more than they could elsewhere. Their work combines advice with action and integrity. They believe that they become strong when their clients and society are stronger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Endava

Endava is a global technology firm with over 18 years of experience working with some of the world's most prestigious financial, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail organizations. Endava employs 4,819 people in North America and Western Europe, with distribution centers in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, and other countries.

4. DEPT

They are a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for brands such as Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, eBay, and more. Their team of 2,900+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. They are committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 have been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified. They are pioneers at heart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. SQLI Digital Experience

Founded in 1990, SQLI Digital Experience is a European full-service digital company that defines, builds, and grows the digital business value of international A-brands. Their teams are committed to delivering meaningful and engaging experiences by leveraging technologies, methodologies, skills, and creativity to get closer to the customer or user and capture their attention. They design, develop and deploy solid and high-performing architectures that improve business agility, increase efficiencies and facilitate business growth.

6. Globant

The company Globant always comes up with innovative and big ideas for well-known and unknown companies and that leads to the presence of the company in 21 different countries. The company has offices in New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, and many cities in the USA. Globant is a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord and in 2011 it was also featured in the Harvard case study. They were named as Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report in 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. HData Systems

Since 2019, HData Systems has provided corporate analytics and software development services. Their data model makes use of cutting-edge technology. Their team of developers offers exclusive services to transform organizations by leveraging modern data technologies, AI, and data science to simplify decision-making and generate essential insights for scalable enterprises.

8. CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. They are insights-driven and outcomes-based to help accelerate returns on your investments. Across 21 industries in 400 locations worldwide, they provide comprehensive, scalable, and sustainable IT and business consulting services that are informed globally and delivered locally.

9. Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, they offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations Services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

10. CI&T

They have a 27-year track record of driving business impact through comprehensive and scalable digital solutions as a digital native. They unleash top-line growth, improve customer experience, and increase operational efficiency with a worldwide presence of 6,000+ specialists in strategy, research, data science, design, and engineering.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.