Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Los Angeles 2022

Not many mobile applications available around the globe make their way to their potential customers or even to the play store and app store. There are various reasons that mobile apps fail and most of them happen because of ignorance of proper development and design process. Even though it seems like an easy task, small mobile app development and design mistakes can ruin your chances of ruling the play store.

Various mobile app development companies compromise on the quality of the development process or do not be thorough with the clients as they are not much aware of the development process. All these loopholes damage the reputation of the mobile app and also make the mobile app invisible to the target audience. That is the main reason people around the world trust the top app development companies only.

Top 10 Most Trusted Mobile App Development Companies in Los Angeles 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the top app development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem has offered various web and app development services since 2011. Their team of 750+ employees are experts in various industries such as Metaverse, NFT, game development, Salesforce solution, blockchain development and many more. The company has already delivered 4000+ mobile apps, 2000+ websites, 100+ IoT solutions, 120+ gaming solutions, 80+ Salesforce solutions, 40+ Data analytics and many more solutions to their 2500+ global clients.

2. Wunderman Thompson

In an ever-changing, complex and uncertain world of rising consumer expectations and disruptive technology, brands need to move at the speed of culture when rising to the growth challenge. Wunderman Thompson is a growth partner – part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, their experts deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience.

3. Vincit

Vincit is a team of world-class talent, united by the passion to reshape digital. A no-nonsense, hype-free zone. An agency that delivers digital and commercial excellence in smooth customer experiences. A maker of happy customers. They know technology to be an effective tool, but without a human touch, it will never reach its full potential.

4. STRV

STRV is a software design and engineering team. Here since 2004, they have delivered solutions for partners ranging from startups to enterprises, including ClassDojo, Microsoft, Barry’s, Barnes & Noble, The Athletic, Autodesk and more. Their vision has always been simple and honest. Most of their 190+ experts are situated in their award-winning Prague office. They also have a client-oriented team in Los Angeles.

5. AE Studio

AE is a software development, data science, and design agency. That part is common. The rest is extraordinary. Founded in 2016, AE has bootstrapped its way to 150+ individuals working to increase human agency through technology. No venture capital. No private equity. No outside shareholders. This allows a long-term perspective for clients and employees that leads to unparalleled thought-partnership and creativity.

6. Q Agency

Q is an award-winning software development & design agency from Croatia, with offices in Switzerland, the UK, and the US. They cover a full 360° product lifecycle, from a business idea to the final product, by offering a wide range of IT services. They have helped over 200 clients reach their goals, including Fortune 500 companies as well as the leading tech startups.

7. Saritasa

Saritasa aims to empower companies with innovative, customized solutions that fit their needs and support an ever-evolving technology ecosystem. Saritasa offers full-service custom software development with robust experience in mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, systems architecture, and IoT Solutions. Saritasa efficiently implements the design, development, and integration of complex technologies.

8. Left Field Labs

Left Field Labs is a company founded with the understanding that technology is pushing humanity towards a new era of art, culture, and commerce. They approach our work not only to achieve a business goal but as a way to bring technology more into harmony with the human experience. Its mission is to positively influence those who interact with the projects they design and build.

9. Andersen

Andersen is a company with 2700+ developers, QA engineers, business analysts, and other software development professionals. They have been on the market for over a decade already and today represent a large and mature organization, which meets the highest standards and excels as an advancing and reliable business.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a business analytical company that offers various data analytics solutions such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, data warehouse, IoT analytics and many more that help businesses to streamline their organizational hierarchy. Their team of experts delivers exceptional results to the business helping them to form their business strategies to make informative decisions.

