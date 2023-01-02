Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Los Angeles 2023

The growth of mobile apps is expeditious in which Los Angeles app developers are also contributing to achieving the maximum in app development. The app developers in Los Angeles are specialized in developing both Android apps and iOS apps which is beneficial for all app development companies. There are so many top app development companies in Los Angeles, California that offer to hire app developers along with app development and digital solutions. It signifies that for a particular project, a company can hire an app developer which makes a customized mobile app for them as per their requirements.

Along with companies, many businesses in Los Angeles are looking to hire trusted and best app developers who can enhance their business by developing innovative apps. With the help of mobile apps, businesses can easily target a larger audience which leads to communicating with the audience, getting new business opportunities, and more. It could be reckoned that many businesses in Los Angeles got fueled by the use of mobile apps and many tech solutions provided by app development companies. And there are n number of app development companies in Los Angeles that offer various app solutions using latest technologies. So, if we want to find out which are the best app development companies in Los Angeles, California, it will be difficult and takes too much time.

To save you time, AppDevelopmentCompanies.co made a list of the top 10 app developers in Los Angeles, CA 2023. The list is made after a lot of research, considering various criteria such as working experience, average hourly rate, client reviews, project size, technical skills, company strength, and many more.

The List of Top 10 Trusted App Development Companies in Los Angeles 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the top app development companies that is known for offering the best digital solutions since it was founded. The company has a presence in different locations such as the USA, UK, Canada, France, UAE, and Australia as well. With a team of 1000+ highly skilled app developers, the company has achieved great success almost in a decade. Since its foundation in 2011, the company has got global recognition for delivering 4500+ apps, 2200+ websites, 25+ metaverse solutions, 140+ games, 120+ AI and IoT solutions, 20+ NFT marketplaces, 120+ salesforce solutions, 80+ blockchain solutions, and various other solutions to 2700+ worldwide clients. There are so many different services and solutions that the company offers to its clients such as AI, AR/VR, NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, Data analytics, business intelligence, IoT apps, DevOps, and many more.

2. Sigma Software

Sigma Software provides top-quality software development solutions and IT consulting to more than 170 customers all over the globe. Volvo, SAS, Oath Inc., Fortum, IGT (previously GTECH), Checkmarx, Formpipe Software, JLOOP, Vergence Entertainment, Collective, Genera Networks, Viaplay, and others trust them to develop their products. Their clients choose them for their timely and efficient communication, their flexibility as well as their strong desire and ability to reach clients’ business goals. The company unites 1,800 specialists in Ukraine, Poland, the USA, Sweden, and Canada.

3. iTech Art

Since 2002, iTechArt has equipped startups with teams of dedicated engineers, helping them scale from MVP to unicorn status. With extensive experience in web, mobile, cloud, DevOps, and emerging technologies, their 3,500 developers deliver high-ROI, high-performing products that users love. A company provides an award-winning mobile app and web development services.

4. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their team of experts is proficient enough to work with any business and data-related services that can help business to grow with reliable and analytical decisions. HData Systems is a one-stop solution for businesses to obtain insight data they require to analyze and make data-driven strategies and accomplish their business goals with scalable and reliable analysis.

5. Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, they offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations Services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Their 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. They embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for their clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.

6. Wunderman Thompson Commerce

Wunderman Thompson Commerce is a global eCommerce consultancy that brings strategic clarity, tech know-how, and creative inspiration to help organizations deliver winning commerce capabilities across digital channels: marketplaces (including Amazon), online retail, and D2C.

7. Globant

The company Globant always comes up with innovative and big ideas for well-known and unknown companies and that leads to the presence of the company in 21 different countries. The company has offices in New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, San Fransisco, and many cities in the USA. Globant is a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord and in 2011 it was also featured in the Harvard case study. They were named as Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report in 2022.

8. Apex System

Apex Systems helps businesses to grow by providing various solutions and consultancy to people to enhance their careers. With an 11,000+ employee count they have a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. In the USA they have offices in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, and many cities.

9. Deloitte

Deloitte drives progress. Their firms around the world help clients become leaders wherever they choose to compete. Deloitte invests in outstanding people of diverse talents and backgrounds and empowers them to achieve more than they could elsewhere. Their work combines advice with action and integrity. They believe that when their clients and society are stronger, so are they. They believe that they are only as good as the good they do.

10. NTT Data

NTT DATA is a top 10 global IT services provider, headquartered in Tokyo and operating in more than 50 countries. For them, work is not only for technological innovation, it is about connecting people to create better solutions for everyday life.

NTT DATA offers an advanced portfolio of consulting, application, business process, cloud, and infrastructure services to businesses and governments worldwide. Their roots cross continents and cultures, dating back five decades. Since the foundation of NTT DATA, they have made sustainable business growth through their DNA to be people-oriented. Through their long-term perspective, they hope to make a big difference in this world by getting the small things right. This pedigree yields characteristics unique to NTT DATA​: the opportunity for a global brand with the creative energy and enthusiasm of an entrepreneur.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.