App development has been one of the most adopting technologies that have helped millions of the entrepreneurs, startups, mid-size businesses and even enterprise businesses to connect with their potential customer base, enhance their service area and build a better way of communication for their inner business processes and with their consumers as well. The right usage of features and functionalities in the mobile application can bring enhancement and advancement to businesses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mobile applications prove their worth only if they are feature-rich and user-friendly. A mobile application with unnecessary features and functionalities can do much more harm than help. Various advanced technologies such as 5G technology, mobile apps for foldable devices and various others help businesses to win over the target audience. Mobile app developers in New York have the perfect idea about the trending technologies and changes that enhance the mobile app user experience for the end-users.

New York, being a hub of mobile app development companies, it is not an easy task to find the perfect mobile app development company. Some of them can provide pocket-friendly app development services with limited features, while others can charge a higher price to include specific necessary features and functionalities. To help you figure out the perfect app development company that can provide pocket-friendly and feature-rich app development, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of top 10 app development companies in New York. All the below-listed companies have significant years of experience, expertise, employee strength, location, and service areas.

List Of Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in New York 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hyperlink InfoSystem has been one of the top app development companies since 2011. It offers various web and app development services including iOS app development, android app development, NFT marketplace development, Metaverse development, blockchain development and various others. The 650+ expert team of Hyperlink InfoSystem works from the USA, UK, UAE and so on for their global clients.

2. Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside our clients to build a world that works better for everyone. Their 1,700 curious minds make creative connections between people, data, and technology to create connected outcomes across the full lifecycle of the product and platform ecosystems.

3. iCrossing

iCrossing has an intimate understanding of the technology, tools, and human skills required to build and activate transformative experiences which can, over time, make a significant business impact and propel clients into the future. They use imaginative & collaborative creativity to design experiences that connect on a human level.

4. Wunderman Thompson

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wunderman Thompson builds seamless digital experiences that influence consumers to act. With unrivaled access to Hearst’s powerful consumer insights, we uncover the data-powered drivers that matter to their audiences and use them to build impactful, creative, consumer-first experiences that provide significant business growth.

5. Five, an Endava Company

Founded in 2008, FIVE builds award-winning mobile products that deliver measurable value to their clients, including Rosetta Stone, Napster, and Marriott International. Their product teams offer world-class product design, software development, growth marketing, and user-engagement optimization services across their offices in Brooklyn, New York, and Zagreb, Osijek, Rijeka, and Split Croatia.

6. Utility

The utility is an award-winning agency that launches digital products that scale. They partner with our clients to design and develop custom mobile applications and connected experiences. From global brands and media properties to innovative startups and funded ventures, they work with clients to bring their big ideas to life and transform their businesses.

7. Data Art

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solve problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets. Powered by their People First principle, they work with clients at any scale and on any platform and adapt alongside them as they evolve.

8. WillowTree

They help their clients realize the potential of rapidly evolving mobile technologies, from developing a mobile strategy to launching mobile products. Their unique team permits them to address their clients' concerns at the highest strategic level while ensuring that all recommendations are presented in the context of real-world build costs and timelines.

9. Dept Agency

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dept Agency is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for brands such as Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, eBay and more. Their team of 2,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the fastest-growing companies which provides various advanced technological services, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data intelligence, business intelligence and various others to their global clients.

Source: Top App Development Companies in New York.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}