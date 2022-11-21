Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in New York 2023

Mobile Application Development for a business is not just a technological innovation. Mobile app development companies need business knowledge and skills to develop a user-friendly mobile application. They need to have enough expertise and knowledge to integrate the latest technologies with the mobile application. Various mobile app development companies have adequate strategies, and they help businesses to identify the right set of audiences.

Mobile application development should offer various things such as app brand, target audience, app features and various others. The business can have this by hiring a top mobile app development company from New York. Mobile app development companies in New York offer various Native, Web and Hybrid app development services to global businesses.

As you will have tons of options to choose, from due to a large number of available mobile app development companies. There are higher chances you might end up with the wrong one. To help you out a bit, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 proficient mobile app development companies in New York that have been helping businesses around the globe to develop and maintain the customized mobile application. The team has done extensive research to make the list of top mobile app development companies considering experience, expertise, location, team strength, client base and various other aspects.

The List of Top 10 Most Trusted Mobile App Development Companies in New York 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystemEstablished in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the best app developers in New York, USA that deliver high-profile applications for various clients and industries. With a focus on mobile applications for handsets and tablets, native development is their expertise. At the same time, they also have in-depth experience with newer, cross-platform technologies such as React Native and Flutter. They develop high-performance, creative and innovative design mobile apps. Also, their team of 1000+ developers provide the best IT solutions for mobile app development, software development, IoT, Blockchain, AR/VR, NFTs, Big Data, and other IT solutions.

2. Kin + CartaKin + Carta is a Chicago-based management consulting firm focused on technology. They were founded in 1964 and have offices in London, San Francisco, New York, and Singapore. Their 3,000-person workforce primarily serves corporate clients in the financial services and healthcare industries. They provide mobile app development, cloud consulting, and other services.

3. Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson is a growth partner whose professionals generate creativity throughout the complete brand and customer experience. They are a part creative agency, half consultant, and part technology business. They employ 20,000 people worldwide in 90 markets, and their personnel bring together creative storytelling, different viewpoints, inclusive thinking, and highly specific vertical expertise to generate development for their customers.

4. DeptDept is a cutting-edge technology and marketing services company that delivers end-to-end digital experiences for global clients. They provide web development, UX/UI design, and web design to midmarket and enterprise businesses all around the world. Their team of 3,500+ digital professionals spread over 30+ sites on 5 continents produces ground-breaking work on a global scale while maintaining a boutique mentality.

5. GlobantGlobant was founded in 2003 and works with over 12,500 people who supply various businesses with services such as web development, digital strategy, and social media marketing. They employ over 25,924 people, and they have offices in 21 countries, serving global clients, among others.

6. AKQAAKQA is a multidisciplinary development company with headquarters in San Francisco and offices around the world. The company was founded in 1994 and has grown to a team of over 2,000 that specializes in e-commerce development, mobile app development, CRM consulting & SI, and social media marketing services to companies of all sizes.

7. iTechArtiTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 3500+ experienced engineers. They help VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. They assemble senior-level, dedicated teams of developers to help fast-growing startups and innovative enterprises drive impact and achieve their goals.

8. ELEKSELEKS is a Global Outsourcing Top 100 organization. They work with large clients and small and medium-sized businesses to increase their value through new technology.

Their 2,000+ specialists in Europe and the United States offer a broad spectrum of software services to their clients. They provide custom software development, product design, data science, quality assurance, R&D, smart teams, and support and maintenance services.

9. Andersen LabAndersen has around 3400 developers, quality assurance engineers, business analysts, and other software development experts. They have been on the market for over a decade and are now a huge and mature corporation that satisfies the highest standards and succeeds as a forward-thinking and dependable firm.

10. HData SystemsHData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.