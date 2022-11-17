Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Saudi Arabia 2023

Being the profound decision-maker of the businesses, you need to make the right decision at the right time to make the businesses more profitable. Choosing to have an online presence is what guarantees the success of businesses no matter which industry they belong to. Including all the forms of digital presence, mobile app development is one of the most efficient ways to make the business successful.

Even if you don't have a business, you can still rule the industry with a great app development idea. All you need is support from the right app development company. The mobile app development company in Saudi Arabia has tons of experience and expertise that help businesses, individuals and enterprises to be the industry leader furnishing their app idea with their app development experience, expertise and knowledge.

As your app development is not something usual, you will need assistance from the top app development companies that stand out and help you to be the one. To help you find the top mobile app development company in Saudi Arabia, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has done extensive research and made the list. The list contains the top 10 Mobile app development companies to work with in Saudi Arabia in the year 2023. The team has made the list considering various factors such as their service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve, core expertise and many more.

Top 10 Most Popular Mobile App Development Companies in Saudi Arabia 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Established as a mobile app development company in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem offers various app development services to global clients. Though it started the journey with a single iPhone app development project the company has delivered more than 4,500+ mobile applications covering Android, iOS and web applications for their 2,700+ global clients. Along with that, the company also focuses on offering web development, game development, e-commerce development, salesforce development and many more.



2. Elm Company

Elm is the leading provider of innovative secure services & solutions to both public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia. They provide readymade e-services, customized IT solutions, governmental support services and consultations. Elm’s customer base currently comprises over 60,000 private & public organizations on top of individual customers, helping them achieve remarkable results in increased efficiency in addition to cost & time reduction.



3. Devoteam

Devoteam is a leading consulting firm focused on digital strategy, tech platforms, data and cybersecurity. By combining creativity, tech, and data insights, they empower their customers to transform their businesses and unlock the future. With 25 years of experience and more than 10,000 employees across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Devoteam promotes responsible tech for people and works to create better change.



4. EJADA

EJADA is a leading IT services provider in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enabling enterprises and public-sector organizations to maintain and increase their competitive edge through innovative IT solutions. They offer a unique value proposition by combining a locally based, culturally aware workforce with comprehensive cross-industry solutions and strategic partnerships with global technology vendors.



5. Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees. Atos Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Atos KSA) is part of the Middle East region. The Middle East is a strategic region for the Atos Group to support countries in redefining the new way of doing business through digitalization & innovation with 200+ business technologists. As the trusted partner for the digital journey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Atos KSA) team with its diverse portfolio of products and services will help the digitalization of the company.



6. Solutions by STC

As a part of solutions by STC's vision and commitment to be the leading regional operator in the field of information and communications technology, comes the role of Solutions as one of the major players in achieving this vision, by providing technology solutions that reach far and beyond. And to ensure this is achieved, they always strive to ensure that all of their cadres are at the top levels, by attracting talented, expert and skilled people, so that they can develop and empower them in one of the best work environments in the Kingdom, and to be with them at the forefront of workers in the fields of information and communications technology.



7. Tamkeen Technologies

Tamkeen Technologies is a semi-governmental IT-based company established in 2013 with a clear and ambitious vision to be the first choice for the government sector in IT. It was built and developed by talented and qualified Saudi minds with a growing ambition to realize the promising vision of Saudi Arabia. Their innovative solutions are designed to digitally transform the businesses of the public sector by adopting leading technologies, and leveraging their strategic partnerships.



8. Site

Site is established for enriching local content in designing, developing, and operating secure digital computing environments through Saudi talents, by fulfilling our role as a premier consultant and provider of secure digital services and solutions for the major and vital government and private entities. They provide the latest professional services for cybersecurity and solutions, software development, data science and data analysis, in collaboration with pioneering national and international partners in the technology ecosystem.



9. 2P (Perfect Presentation)

2P for Commercial Services was established in Riyadh in 2004. 2P is a system integration company that provides services & products in Customer Experience, Software Development, and Operation and Maintenance. 2P started to grow and added a wide range of IT products and services to its portfolio to provide more advanced and professional services in different web and app development areas.



10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading digital solution provider companies. The company mainly focuses on building applications using the latest technologies like Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors.They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.