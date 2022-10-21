Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in UK 2023

All those mobile applications we have on our phones and millions of other mobile applications that exist on the google play store and apple app store have their own unique features and functionality. The mobile application offers organizations a wonderful chance to grasp their target user base. In particular, the mobile application delivers a huge way for organizations to reach their target audience by offering the services they need the most.

But these mobile applications can work well and leave a strong impact with the support of top app development companies. Mobile app development companies do not just help through the development process but also help businesses to understand their target audience, their preferences, and who their users are, can guide you to make the appropriate strategic planning that focuses on your marketing tactics. Along with that, businesses can even leverage their skills and expertise to finalize the features and functionalities of the mobile app, frameworks, tech stacks, and many more.

To get top-quality app development services, you have to find the top mobile app development companies that can offer industry-specific solutions. As it is a bit crucial to figure out the top app development companies, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 most trusted mobile app development companies in the United Kingdom (UK) to work with, in the year 2023. The team has manually verified every detail of the listed companies including team strength, skills, experience, expertise, location and various other company details.

The List of Top 10 Popular App Development Companies in UK 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

With over 11 years of experience and over 1000+ experienced developers, Hyperlink InfoSystem has the skills and expertise to bring incredible innovation through mobile app development into your business and the IT world. You can even hire app developers to get customized, high-quality apps at affordable prices from the company that has delivered more than 4500+ mobile applications, 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 850+ Dedicated Developers, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and many more to their 2700+ Global clients.



2. Dept

Dept is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for various brands. Their team of 3,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. They are committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 have been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified.



3. DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm with over 20 years of expertise, teams of highly qualified engineers all around the world, significant industrial sector knowledge, and continual technological research. They help customers build unique software that improves their operations and opens new markets. They work with customers at any scale and on any platform, and they adapt with them as they grow.



4. iTechArt

Since 2002, iTechArt has provided businesses with dedicated engineering teams, assisting them in scaling from MVP to unicorn status. They have worked with over 350 clients and contributed to over $13 billion in acquisitions and 21 IPOs.Their 3,500 developers build high-ROI, high-performance solutions that consumers enjoy, with deep experience in web, mobile, cloud, DevOps, and new technologies.



5. Endava

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. They have helped some of the world’s leading Payments, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Media, Technology, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility, and Healthcare companies accelerate their ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities. By ideating and delivering dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences, they help their clients fuel the rapid, ongoing transformation of their businesses.

6. Andersen Lab

Andersen is a company with 3400+ developers, QA engineers, business analysts, and other software development professionals. They have been on the market for over a decade already and today represent a large and mature organization, which meets the highest standards and excels as an advancing and reliable business. Since 2007, they have cooperated with globally-known companies, delivering complex projects and gaining immense experience we can apply to your IT initiatives.

7. Wunderman Thompson

In an ever-changing, complex and uncertain world of rising consumer expectations and disruptive technology, brands need to move at the speed of culture when rising to the growth challenge. Wunderman Thompson is a growth partner – part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, their experts deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience. They offer various end-to-end solutions that deliver revolutionary work for communications, commerce, consultancy, CRM, CX, data, production, technology and many more.

8. Kellton

Kellton is a globally certified app development company that provides cutting-edge digital transformation solutions and services in strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. They work at the interface of business and technology to offer sustainable business value to their clients, using their service vision. They have a worldwide team of 1800+ individuals who collaborate with clients—startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies.

9. Deloitte Digital

Deloitte Digital has been around for the past 175 years and currently has over 300,000 employees worldwide making the company one of the biggest four professional service providers worldwide. Their experienced team of Mobile Development specialists is equipped with the latest tools and vast knowledge of various mobile technologies, combining the two to deliver high-end mobile applications to accommodate any business requirements.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a leading Data Science Company that uses analytical methodologies to assist organizations boost their productivity and performance. The firm provides app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, and automation, among other services.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.