Top 10 Mobile Game Development Companies in India 2022-2023

Are you on a quest to find mobile game app development companies in India? Yes, you read that correctly! However, choosing the best mobile game development company for your business will be difficult. We are here to help you find the best game development company in India.

If you have a groundbreaking gaming idea in mind, India has made some exceptional contributions to the global gaming market, and you can take advantage of this scenario by putting your trust in the hands of top Indian mobile game developers, who are recognised for their outstanding level of coding standards, skills, gaming talent, and delivering the quality game that meets gamers' expectations. Let’s check out the top 10 mobile game development companies in India!!

List of Best Mobile Game Development Companies in India

The tech world has come way far and there is a whole separate territory of top mobile game development companies in India offering tremendous mobile game development services.

To help you with a cool-headed search, we have brought you this list of the top mobile game design companies India offering a multitude of game development services keeping up with customers’ requirements.

The NineHertz

The NineHertz is established as one of the top game development companies in India. They have earned massive popularity for rendering excellent services in game development across various countries. The company has rendered their IT services to Fortune 500 companies. They have a team of experienced game developers in India and have developed more than 2000 games across the globe.

Infosys

Infosys is an Indian MNC that is known for offering services like game development, outsourcing, business consulting and information technology to a wide range of customers. It is equipped with an excellent team of experienced mobile game designers in the field of game designing.

TCS

TCS is another most recognised Indian mobile game development company and it is counted on the list of the top IT services brands across the globe. It brings a plethora of services including game app development, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and the list goes on.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra, a branch of Mahindra Group, is established among the best mobile game development service providers for all the right reasons. The company is trusted by many for providing solutions including 2D/3D game apps, unity games, blockchain games, NFT games, and the list goes on.

Mphasis

Mphasis works with the goal of improving client experience by providing a range of solutions like mobile game development services to different types of industries. The company operates globally with a team of highly skilled famous gaming companies in India.

List of Top Mobile Game Developers in India

Now, let's take a look at the best mobile game developers in India that are creating mobile games and offering thrilling gaming experience using cutting-edge technology.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is one of the best 3D mobile game development companies on this list. Founded in 2008, this company incorporates the latest technologies and trends to amp up the experience of their clients. They have catered services in over 200 different niches of mobile apps and games.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is one of the best mobile game developers in India that is known for providing solutions in game development, from design and development to testing and publishing. They have contributed their services for a galore of games in different genres like Strategy, Skill, RPG, Arcade, Racing, Adventure, etc.

Wipro Limited

Wipro offers game development solutions to businesses in the sector of game and entertainment. The company has unveiled more than 700 projects across different platforms in 2D, 3D, animation, vector graphics and regarded as the best 2D mobile game development companies.

Mindtree

Scientific Games was launched with a goal to serve desired best mobile game development softwares and solutions to the customers. They offer interactive, casino as well as lottery games that are devised to communicate with players no matter the location or the hour.

Capgemini

If you are planning to hire mobile game developers in India then you can also consider Capgemini. This game company has helped a number of clients enhance their operations with an innovative approach. The mobile game development company offers a variety of game development solutions including 2D games, 3D games, AR/VR and NFT games.

Conclusion

Finding a good mobile game development companies in India can get trickier with every different name you read or hear. It is determined with the help of a number of factors including your requirements. In this list, you came across the top players in the field of game development in India. Keeping your requirements and expectations in mind, you will be able make a sound choice.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.