Top 10 Modern Mentalists in India to book for your Next Show

In recent years, mentalism has surged in popularity in India, with numerous performers achieving national and international acclaim for their distinctive talents. Fueled by India's deep-rooted history of mystical arts and revered gurus, the country has become a breeding ground for top-tier mentalists. Here, we present a concise list of the top 9 mentalists in India who continue to enthral audiences with their awe-inspiring bag of tricks.

1. Suhani Shah

Illusionist and magician Suhani Shah, born in Udaipur, India, chose an unconventional path by dedicating herself to magic at the age of 7 instead of attending school. Supported by her parents, she was homeschooled as her career in magic took off, involving frequent travel for shows. With over 3 million YouTube subscribers, Suhani has conducted more than 5,000 performances globally and collaborated with major tech companies including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

2. Karan Singh

In 2002, Karan Singh entered the magic industry at a summer camp in Tirthan near Kullu Manali, learning his first two tricks from magician Ishammudin Khan. Initially using these tricks, Singh's magic skills grew after he saw David Blaine on TV. Gaining recognition, he launched Karan Singh Magic: Saltus in 2002 at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi. Sponsored by Pepsi, it was India's first one-man mind-reading show, with a performance for former Pepsi Chairperson and CEO Indra Nooyi.

3. Tushar Raj Kumar

Tushar has showcased his talents in over 30 countries, both live and virtually in 9 countries. Recognized as a TEDx Luminary, with 21+ TV appearances, he has globalized his psychological show, The Mind Hack by TRK. Tushar's brilliant acts cater to corporate events, M.I.C.E, brands, and experiential weddings. His impact is evident through engagements with Fortune 500 companies like CBRE, ITC, Bajaj Allianz, PepsiCo, Google, Western Digital, Tata AIA, Axis Bank, and more.

4. Nirbhik Datta

Renowned mentalist and magician Nirbhik Datta has gained recognition for his impressive performances. He often blends hypnotism with magic tricks which makes him stand out from the rest. Notable corporate events highlight his versatile skills, including entertaining Railway Minister Nitin Gadkari and delivering a memorable presentation at the Bajaj Allianz event in Shillong. Impressed by his magic tricks, the MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz gave a testimonial after his performance. Datta showcased the vast potential of the human mind at the esteemed Cyber and Data Security Summit. His talent positions him as a significant figure in the field of mentalism, often leaving audiences spellbound.

5. Akshay Laxman

Indian magician and mentalist Akshay Laxman, winner of Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2014, found his passion at five, inspired by David Copperfield. Beginning in 2003, he gained notice with 2011 performances on Carnival Cruise Line. A breakthrough on India's Got Talent helped him to host a magic show for Aamir Khan and his family. Akshay has built a steady career, unveiling his skills on diverse platforms.

6. Sanchit Batra

Delhi's Sanchit Batra, a prominent comic mentalist, magician, and illusionist, has committed his life to master magic since his youth. Recognized for his mentalism show, Sanchit mesmerizes audiences with mind-reading and prediction tricks. His performances include classic illusions like seeing a person in half and making objects vanish and reappear. As a member of esteemed magic organisations, including the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Magic Circle, Sanchit Batra maintains a steadfast contribution to the legacy of the magic world.

7. Preveen Pandita

Renowned illusionist and mentalist Preveen Pandita, a significant figure in Asia's live entertainment, is recognized for his distinctive showmanship and contemporary magical approach. Notably, his TV special Mystical Stranger, a live street magic show broadcasted on JK TV in North India, garnered acclaim. In 2012, Pandita made history as the sole Indian magician to triumph in Ripley's Believe It or Not Talent Hunt, representing India at Ripley's Museum in London. Acknowledged for blending smart effects with elite-class humour, Pandita's performances resonate with audiences, including national and international celebrities.

8. Rajesh Kumar

Illusionist and magician Rajesh Kumar, based in Mumbai, has brought a fresh perspective to the world of magic with his innovative approach. Kumar, recognized for his appearances on national and regional TV channels, rose to prominence after participating in India's Magic Star on Star One, earning a spot among India's top 10 magicians. Subsequently, Rajesh Kumar, the illusionist, embarked on a nationwide tour, presenting his magic and mentalism acts across various cities in India.

9. Nakul Shenoy

Indian mentalist and psychic entertainer Nakul Shenoy, based in Bangalore, was inspired by childhood admiration for the comic book hero Mandrake The Magician. Transitioning into a career as a magician and hypnotist, Nakul Shenoy debuted in a public performance at age 16 in Udupi. By 2003, he was enthralling corporate audiences in Bangalore with his mentalism show. Known for his scepticism, Nakul uses his magical expertise to debunk pseudoscientific scams, including the tri-vortex bangle and mid-brain/third-eye activation.

10. Mohit Rao

Mind Reader and Corporate Trainer Mohit Rao is gaining recognition in corporate circles for his distinctive shows and exceptional skills. Engaging audiences with mind-boggling acts, including mind reading, telepathy, mass hypnosis, and dream analysis, Mohit's performances are notable. The show concludes with a significant finale, featuring his precise prediction of the BSE Sensex's closing down to the last decimal. Mohit Rao's unique blend of entertainment and prediction has captured the attention of the corporate sector.

