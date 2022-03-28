Top 10 Most Famous Game Development Companies in USA 2022

Gaming is not limited to just fun purposes only. Games are enhancing individual mental health as well as helping users around the globe to connect without any geographical boundaries. The game should be rich and appealing enough to fulfill all these requirements. Top Game development companies can provide interactive, immersive gaming experiences for various games such as mobile, video games, unreal engine games, and even Metaverse game development.

Top Game development companies in the USA can develop gaming solutions based on clients' requirements leveraging their expertise and trending technologies such as AR, VR, AI, ML, etc. Top Game development companies USA always delivers astonishing gaming solutions that provide extraordinary graphics to attract more users.

One can get the most fantastic gaming solution if they have a reliable gaming company to work on their project requirements. So, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of Top 10 game development companies in the USA 2022 who have their headquarters in various cities of the USA such as San Francisco, New York, Texas, California, Washington, and numerous others. TopSoftwareCompanies.co has considered the years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, services, and various other factors of the companies before finalizing the list of Top 10 Game development companies in the USA.

List of Top 10 Most Trusted Game Development Companies in USA 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem provides various custom development solutions that fit well with the customer's requirements. The team of 650+ experts has developed different gaming solutions overpowered with graphics such as Ludo, Rummy, online Poker, Zombie Abomination, Alien shooters, Pool Games, and many more. Hyperlink InfoSystem provides Metaverse, Unity, 2D/3D, Unreal Engine, and various other gaming solutions from their global USA, UK, UAE, Canada based offices.

2. Jam City

Jam City is an award-winning entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging mobile games played by tens of millions of people across the globe. Our teams and studios are located globally in San Francisco, Toronto, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Berlin, and more.

3. Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu's culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for gamers. Founded in 2001, Glu has its headquarters in San Francisco with additional Foster City, Toronto, and Hyderabad locations.

4. [x]cube LABS

[x]cube LABS, a division of PurpleTalk Inc., is a leader in digital innovation and strategy consulting. Established in 2008, [x]cube LABS provides digital services such as Social, Mobile, Gaming, Analytics, Cloud, wearables & IoT, and many more. They have delivered over 700 solutions across various industries.

5. Machine Zone

Machine Zone is a global leader in mobile gaming, with a track record of delivering some of the world's most successful mobile games, including Game of War, Mobile Strike, and Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire. They combine the power of technology and creative vision to create experiences that connect people around the globe.

6. N3twork Studios

Welcome to N3TWORK Studios! N3twork is a newly formed gaming studio whose mission is to create incredible experiences in and around the blockchain. Established in 2021, N3twork Studio now has 100+ game developers on their team. They have developed various blockbuster mobile games taking advantage of web3 in different ways.

7. Scopely

Scopely is a global interactive entertainment and mobile-first games company, home to many top-grossing, award-winning franchises including "Star Trek™Fleet Command," "MARVEL Strike Force," "Scrabble® GO," "WWE Champions" and "Yahtzee® With Buddies," among others. Scopely creates, publishes, and live-operates immersive games that empower a directed-by-consumer™ experience.

8. iTechArt

A custom game development company, iTechArt, help their clients to develop a solution that suits their product vision. iTechArt engineers possess the stack fluency and platform knowledge to bring ideas to life. For more than 15 years, their team has remained at the forefront of innovation, implementing solutions to suit even the most unique needs.

9. Zynga

Zynga was founded in 2007 with the vision that play would become one of the core activities on the Internet. They pioneered social games with the belief that if we could make games simple, accessible, and social, the world would start playing. They have developed various games such as Online Poker, Farmville, CityVille, FrontierVille, CastleVille, YoVille and Cafe World, etc.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems creates first-individual shooters, procedures, secrecy, and action-adventure gaming solutions that provide users with dazzling visual encounters and immersive gaming experiences. One of the fastest-growing tech companies, HData Systems, delivers next-gen solutions that users love.

