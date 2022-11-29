Top 10 Most Trusted IT Companies in India 2023

Information technology drives innovation and development is the path to business success. Innovation in business has the same impact that steam had on the industrial revolution. In fact, it’s hard to imagine any business that has not benefited from the digital revolution. Even something as hands-on as agriculture uses computers. Farmers use computers for production records, financial planning, research on technical issues, procurement and many more.

Nowadays the formula for business success is simple: drive innovation with information technology. So, the first thing startups in any industry try to figure out is how to make smart IT recruiting choices. Without the backbone of IT companies, a business is not going to go far. But finding top IT companies in India is as difficult as developing websites.

To save you from the trouble the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 IT companies to work with in the year 2023 after analyzing tons of India-based IT service-providing companies using latest technologies. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on custom web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10 Popular IT Companies in India 2023



1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the Top IT Companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem is headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, and has offices in the USA, UK, Canada, France, UAE, And Australia. With more than a decade of experience in Information and Technology, Hyperlink InfoSystem has deployed 4500+ Apps, 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions with excellent quality technologies and ideas. They always choose quality and as a prominent development company, they adopt modern technologies.



2. Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. They enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer their clients through their digital journey. They do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change.



3. IBM

At IBM, they create as technologists, developers, and engineers. They bring together all the necessary technology and services, regardless of where those solutions come from, to help clients solve the most pressing business problems. They embrace an open way of working by bringing a diverse set of voices and technologies together. They collaborate closely, ideate freely and swiftly apply breakthrough innovations that drive exponential impact to change how business gets done.



4. Deloitte

Deloitte drives progress. Their firms around the world help clients become leaders wherever they choose to compete. Deloitte invests in outstanding people of diverse talents and backgrounds and empowers them to achieve more than they could elsewhere. Their work combines advice with action and integrity. They believe that when their clients and society are stronger, so are they.



5. Cognizant

Cognizant holds expertise in engineering modern business to improve everyday lives. They help global businesses discover new ways of operating so they can anticipate and act, as if on intuition. Over the past 25 years, they have built relationships with market-leading companies around the world. They use the expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help businesses get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.



6. Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries. Their 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries.



7. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is a purpose-led organization that is building a meaningful future through innovation, technology, and collective knowledge. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. TCS combines tech expertise and business intelligence to catalyze change and deliver results.



8. Wipro

Wipro Limited is a leading technology service and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging their holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, they help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, they deliver on the promise of helping their customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.



9. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates, and Society to Rise. It is a company with 151,100+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 1224 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. They are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.



10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.