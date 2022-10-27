Top 10 .Net Development Companies in India 2023

Dot Net is a web development framework that is utilized to create web applications in various dialects. It empowers etymological interoperability, which empowers every language to be utilized related to other dialects. The .NET framework contains a class library named Structure Class Library (FCL). It is expected to be open, liberated from language imperatives, type-protected, compact, and secure. It is additionally enhanced for memory use and runtime speed. One of the reasons most web development companies use Dot Net is as it is compatible with various languages such as C#, VB, and many more.

Even with all the compatibility, you will need assistance from web development companies as there are parts of the .Net Framework that are not open source – rather Microsoft retained ownership over the source code covered by the Microsoft Reference License except when used for debugging purposes. Because most clients probably have little experience in this area, you may require help from .Net developers to find ways to use the .Net Framework legally and legitimately.

Even though they know what they want from web development companies, businesses often find difficulty finding the best web development companies that can understand their requirements perfectly and deliver outstanding results. So, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made the list of top .Net development companies in India to work with. The team has made the list considering various factors such as types of services, skills, expertise, experience, team strength, and so on. All the listed companies have their presence in different cities in India like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and so on.

The List of Top 10 Trusted .Net Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystemBeing one of the most promising web development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem has a pool of skilled ASP.NET Developers who have a banality of creating extraordinary development solutions that can set the chances high up on the lookout. Business can Hire .Net developers from Hyperlink InfoSystem who have experience and expertise in various domain and has delivered 4500+ mobile applications, 2200+ websites, 120+ AI & IoT solutions, 25+ Metaverse solutions and various other web and app development solutions to their 2700+ global clients.

2. Experion TechnologiesExperion Technologies creates software, mobile apps, cloud services, and Internet of Things platforms. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, its 350+ specialists have produced digital solutions for over 110 customers in the banking, retail, supply chain, and health industries. They are now one of the highest-rated, award-winning digital product engineering services firms.

3. ValueLabsValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Product Development, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, powered by The Digital Flywheel™. Over the last 25 years, they have expanded to 26 locations, 7,000 associates and 250+ clients worldwide. Winner of the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Best Employer (2021), their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of 74 and 88, respectively.

4. Nityo InfoTechNityo is powered by 21,000+ employees across 40+ countries serving enterprises across industries like Banking, Insurance, Finance, FMCG, Hi-Tech start-ups, Government enterprises, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, and more. Through Nityo's services division, they have empowered numerous brands in optimizing cost through Managed Services as well as outsourcing models.

5. MarlabsMarlabs develops cutting-edge digital solutions that assist their clients to enhance their business outcomes quickly and precisely. They achieve their goals by using the power of the Digital CollectiveTM, which combines design-led digital innovation with human experience, composable digital platforms, and its collaborative network of world-class technology partners and innovators.

6. Emtec Inc.Emtec is a worldwide IT consultant focused on assisting world-class companies in the workplace, education, and government industries in driving transformation and growth via the use of cutting-edge enterprise technology and creative business processes.They allow their clients to accelerate innovation and provide exceptional client experiences in order to compete and, eventually, dominate in their sector.

7. Kellton TechA multinational corporation, Kellton Tech delivers state-of-the-art digital transformation products and services in the areas of strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. They have 1400 workers worldwide who collaborate with clients—startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies—to drive innovation and fulfill their commitments to stakeholders.

8. FPT SoftwareFPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 20,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in the Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more.

9. AltimetrikAltimetrik is a leading IT and software development company that uses an agile, product-oriented strategy to create business solutions. Their digital business technique serves as a template for rapidly developing, scaling, and launching new products to market.

10. HData SystemsHData Systems is a software and data science company that employs analytical tools to help businesses improve their efficiency and performance. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, bespoke software development, machine learning, automation, and a number of other services to its global clientele.

