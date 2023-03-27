Top 10 .Net Development Companies in India 2023

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies-- most firms use Dotnet as a primary technology. Today, Dotnet is present in 34.2% of the total websites and web apps-- making it a popular framework. So, if your business relies on digital communication, it’s beneficial to use Dotnet. It’s because the .Net programmers are proficient at building your company’s internet presence. Besides, IT skills are in huge demand and you can make the best use of them to improve your software development requirement. However, the quickest and best way to achieve your business goals is by hiring Top DotNet Development Companies in India.

List Of Top 10 Trusted Dot Net Development Companies In India 2023

1. eSparkBiz

eSparkBiz has won its reputation in the market for 12+ years and has 95% client retention rate, . They have been using a pragmatic and systematic approach to bring scalability, security, and stability. Moreover, being ISO 27001 certified, they believe in offering end-to-end agile services that create an impactful digital transformation for your brand. They use the high-functioning Dotnet frameworks and develop custom business apps, enterprise software, BI Dashboards, Embedded systems, programming models, Automation & smart products. You can trust them for building a multi-platform app that is speedy and efficient. Their team is highly skilled at solving your problem and encouraging growth for an increment in ROI.

Services Offered By eSparkBiz

Dotnet core framework-based web application Custom Dotnet web development Business intelligence tools and dashboards Saas-based application development Product development



Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2010

Projects Completed – 1000+

Price – $15 to $25 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, ECT, MET, IST, JST, ACT, AET, NST, PST, CST, EST

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 300+

2. Ec Infosolutions

Founded in 2007, Ec Infosolutions is efficient at providing solutions to drive your business’s growth. They’ve successfully worked with clients from over 18+ countries and have delivered 250+ techy products. Besides, 100,000+ worldwide users enjoy their products seamlessly. Further, their team of 55+ professionals aims to deliver solutions that fit your budget and expectations. You can rely on them for high-functioning software development for your business.

Services Offered By Ec Infosolutions

Web development Mobile development IoT Apps MVP development Cloud deployment

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2007

Projects Completed – 500+

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 10 - 49

3. iFour Technolabs

Being a Microsoft Gold-certified company, iFour Technolabs has been helping global companies since 2013. They aim to simplify the tasks of businesses through custom software solutions. Moreover, they’ve successfully built products for Fortune 500 companies while catering to industries like Healthcare, Fleet, Aviation, Education, Finance, Construction, Logistics, Entertainment, and Environment. Their team includes 120 qualified engineers who passionately collaborate to provide you with the best solution.

Services Offered By iFour Technolabs

Dotnet enterprise content management Custom software development IoT software development Mobile app development E-commerce solution

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2013

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 50 - 249

4. Nimap Infotech

Founded in 2009, they’ve satisfied 500 customers. Nimap Infotech aids businesses with software development and team hiring for advanced solutions that cater to the goals of the businesses. They’ve completed over 1200 projects while using state-of-the-art technology. Moreover, they cater to small and big companies- helping them transform their digital presence.

Services Offered By Nimap Infotech

Mobile development Custom software development MVP development SaaS development Cross-platform app development

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2012

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $1,000+

Employees – 10 - 49

5. Rheal Software

Completing over 15 years, Rheal Software has helped various companies in their growth. They aim to focus on your ideas to bring them to life by efficiently understanding your needs and customizing a solution. Further, being an offshore outsourcing solution, they help with streamlined development and updates. Lastly, they use high-quality processes with qualified employees who work together to aid your business.

Services Offered By Rheal Software

Mobile development Application development Sharepoint development Cloud migration Legacy app migration

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2000

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 10 - 49

6. Aapna Infotech

Having 15+ years of expertise, Aapna Infotech has completed over 50+ projects. They believe in using modern tech for architecting, building, and maintaining high-functioning applications. Moreover, their team is efficient in working with Microsoft platforms for transforming your business infrastructures. They’re strict at maintaining their quality standard and always deliver to satisfy your needs and match the competition in the market.

Services Offered By Aapna Infotech

Mobile app development Web application development DevOps Microservices consulting Business intelligence

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2007

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 50 - 249

7. Inficare Technologies

Founded in 2001, Inficare Technologies aims to give high-quality solutions, aid in the customer’s success, and deliver on time. Further, they ensure having a strategic approach towards creating any plan for your software development project. They’re good at identifying the pain points and delivering the solution as per your wishes.

Services Offered By Inficare Technologies

Web and cloud Mobility Government services Digital Marketing Staffing

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2001

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 50 - 249

8. ChicMic

Working with Fortune companies, ChicMic has developed its reputation in the market. In 10+ years, they’ve completed 2000+ apps and satisfied 1000+ clients worldwide. Further, their expert team is proficient in industries like Business, Social Networking, Logistics, Finance, Education, Lifestyle, Healthcare, E-commerce, Travel, Utility, Sports, Health & Fitness, and more. You can trust them to deliver robust solutions that provide impressive results.

Services Offered By ChicMic

Mobile app development Game development Metaverse development Blockchain solutions Design services

Clutch Rating – 5

Established On – 2012

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 50 - 249

9. iProgrammer Solutions

Founded in 2007, iProgrammer Solutions employs an agile development methodology and software development cycle to deliver the best solutions. They take pride in their expert team who deliver work with utmost creativity and dedication. Further, due to their solution-centric approach, they handle designing, analyzing, and developing projects seamlessly.

Services Offered By iProgrammer Solutions

Mobile app development Web development Cloud development SEO Robotic Process Automation

Clutch Rating – 4.6

Established On – 2007

Price –< $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 250 - 999

10. AAHA Solutions

One of the leading Indian companies since 2008, AAHA Solutions has successfully designed various intelligent, cost-effective, and intuitive web solutions. Their main focus is to help you transform your business through a high-quality streamlined process. Moreover, they believe in creating robust architectures, utilizing the best coding standards, and achieving the finest results. They have expertise in 20+ industries and have served 5+ countries.

Services Offered By AAHA Solutions

Mobile development Web application development CRM development Cloud Open source

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2000

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 50 - 249

Wrapping Up

Dotnet is a software development framework that provides a platform for developers to develop various applications. Created by Microsoft, Dotnet is the key to creating unique desktop, web, and mobile applications for various professionals and companies. Moreover, you can use Dotnet for cross-platform development, security tools, rapid development, high-performing apps, ease of integration, and support in languages. Hence, to derive results, you need to choose your ideal firm from our list of the most suitable DotNet Development Companies in India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.