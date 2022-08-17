Top 10 NFT Marketplace Development Companies UK in 2022 – 2023

Innovation and advancement have been shaping every industry out there. Technological innovations are making them smarter than ever. Providing small retail businesses with a large platform through e-commerce web development to bring them into the world or virtual world through NFT marketplace development, software companies are providing new opportunities to the various industries.

NFT marketplace development has opened new gates for various industries to buy, sell and trade their digital artifacts with others. Various industries such as art, real estate, the gaming industry and various others are taking advantage of the NFT marketplace to provide an enhanced user experience. Various organizations around the globe are searching for top NFT marketplace development companies in the UK to get the best class services.

To minimize their efforts in finding the most trusted NFT marketplace development companies, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has conducted research on hundreds of companies based in the UK and made the list of Top 10 NFT Marketplace Development Companies in the UK to work within 2022 - 2023 and the coming years. All of the listed NFT marketplace development companies have made their way to the list proving their development services for years using their expertise and proving themselves with every innovative service they have provided throughout the years.

List of Top 10 Popular NFT Marketplace Development Companies in UK 2022 - 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

The top app development company, Hyperlink InfoSystemoffers various development services enriched with advanced technologies such as AI, ML, AR, VR and various others. Ever since its foundation in 2011, the company has delivered 4000+ mobile apps, 2000+ web solutions, 100+ AI & IoT solutions, 120+ gaming solutions, 80+ Salesforce solutions, and 40+ data science-based solutions to their 2500+ happy clients. Enhancing its service domain, the company now offers NFT marketplace development, Metaverse development and various other services to their global audience.

2. Andersen Lab

Andersen Lab is a company with 3400+ developers, QA engineers, business analysts, and other software development professionals. They have been on the market for over a decade already and today represent a large and mature organization, which meets the highest standards and excels as an advancing and reliable business. Since 2007, they have cooperated with globally-known companies, delivering complex projects and gaining immense experience we can apply to their IT initiatives.

3. iTechArt

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 3500+ experienced engineers. Since 2002, they have helped startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. Their forte is agile dedicated teams of brilliant minds who rock in web, mobile, Big Data, QA, and DevOps.

4. Kainos

At Kainos they use technology to solve real problems for their customers, overcome big challenges for businesses, and make people’s lives easier. They build strong relationships with their customers and go beyond to change the way they work today and the impact they have tomorrow. Their two specialist business areas, Digital Services and the Workday Practice work globally for clients across healthcare, commercial and the public sector to make the world a little bit better, day by day.

5. Oliver Agency

Established in 2004, we are the first and only company to design, build and run bespoke in-house agencies and ecosystems for brands. Today, they create work that delivers business growth, fame and purpose for over 200 clients in 46 countries and counting.

6. Wunderman Thompson

In an ever-changing, complex and uncertain world of rising consumer expectations and disruptive technology, brands need to move at the speed of culture when rising to the growth challenge. Wunderman Thompson is a growth partner – part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, their experts deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience.

7. Dept

Their team of 2,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. They are committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 have been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified.

8. Cognizant

Cognizant, a leading global professional services company, provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Cognizant provides unmatched experience with their specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world.

9. DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solve problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets.

10. HData Systems

The business analytical company HData Systems offers various data analytics services enriched with the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Data Logging, Data Warehousing, Data Migration, Data Analytics, ELK Solutions, Data Visualization, Video Analytics, Productive Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Development, DevOps and any data related services for businesses from any industry around the world.

