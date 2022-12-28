Top 10 NodeJS Development Companies in India 2023

One of the widely used open-source environments, NodeJS development is the top choice for web developers whenever they have to create a scalable website or mobile application that should be able to handle the enormous amount of traffic. NodeJS development facilitates the developers to develop a cross-platform mobile application that runs amazingly in any operating system.

As NodeJS offers more scalability, reliability and security to the website and mobile application, various top web development companies prefer NodeJS development as the code can be reused, has event-driven design, and is easily accessible. The web application can run better with NodeJS, leaving no option but to make it the best. So, hire NodeJS developers from top development companies in India for smooth and productive web apps for your business.

As there are many web development companies in India, finding the best can be a tough choice. So, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of top NodeJS development companies exploring tons of IT companies located in various cities of India such as Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and many more. They have finalized the list considering various aspects such as service offering, years of work experience, client satisfaction rate, project deliverable time frame, development skills, location and many more.

The List of Top 10 Popular NodeJS Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is known to be one of the fastest-growing NodeJS development companies that offers custom web development services to the global business. various global enterprises to startups, hire NodeJS developers from Hyperlink InfoSystem to leverage their development expertise and experience and deliver top-notch development results to their end clients. Their team of 1000+ experts offer the utmost attention to even the smallest requirements of the clients.

2. Cigniti Technologies

Cigniti Technologies Limited is the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company that helps global companies across industries continuously accelerate their Digital Transformation and become Digital-First. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, their team of 4,100+ professionals are spread across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Singapore.

3. Datamatics

Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, the Datamatics portfolio spans Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence.

4. Nityo Infotech

Nityo Infotech (Nityo) is a Global Technology Solutions and Services organization. Headquartered in the US with deep imprints in LATAM, APAC, EUROPE/CIS & MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA. Nityo is powered by 21,000+ employees across 40+ countries serving enterprises across industries like Banking, Insurance, Finance, FMCG, Hi-Tech start-ups, Government enterprises, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and more. Through Nityo's services division, they have empowered numerous brands in optimizing cost through Managed Services as well as outsourcing models.

5. Kellton Tech

Kellton is a publicly listed, CMMI Level 5, and ISO 9001:2015 certified global company, providing cutting-edge digital transformation solutions and services in strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. With their service vision “Infinite Possibilities with Technology” and specialized digital transformation skills across all business functions, they work at the intersection of business and technology to deliver sustainable business value to their clients. They have a global workforce of 1800+ employees that work together with clients—startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 businesses—to drive innovation and deliver on their promises to stakeholders.

6. QBurst

QBurst is a global product development and consulting company offering cognitive solutions and custom software development services for micro to large enterprises. They are an end-to-end solution provider and R&D partner for many businesses. They provide robust digital solutions with enhanced user experience while making the development process enjoyable for clients and employees alike.

7. SunTec India

SunTec, a multi-process IT outsourcing company, offers a complete bouquet of services for mobile, web, data solutions, ePublishing, eCommerce and digital marketing. They have earned a global reputation for delivering measurable business results and solid values to their customers. Their strong team of 850-1200 professionals comprises accomplished management professionals, law graduates, sales and marketing specialists, programmers, coders, designers, writers, and data processing specialists, who are passionate about delivering best-in-the-class solutions.

8. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

9. Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a data and digital engineering services company focused on delivering business outcomes with an agile, product-oriented approach. Their digital business methodology provides a blueprint to develop, scale, and launch new products to market faster. Their team of 5,500+ practitioners with software, data, and cloud engineering skills help create a culture of innovation and agility that optimizes team performance, modernizes technology, and builds new business models. As a strategic partner and catalyst, Altimetrik quickly delivers results without disruption to the business.

10. Dotsquares

Dotsquares leverage the latest web and mobile technologies to build, grow and support your business. With 20+ years of experience, 1000+ skilled experts and offices across the UK, US, Australia, Europe, UAE and India, they can make any vision a reality! Dotsquares are CMMi maturity level 3 approved and have a worldwide reputation for delivering innovative web and web apps on time-sensitive and cost-effective solutions.

