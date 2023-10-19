Top 10 of the Best Online Casinos for Singapore players

It can seem quite difficult to find a reliable online casino that will cater to each player’s needs, especially considering how many online casinos there are today. This is one of the main reasons why online casino enthusiasts look for comprehensive reviews of these establishments. An online casino review can be a great resource to point players in the right direction.

This article will review some of the most popular online casinos in Singapore, providing an extensive analysis of each establishment. With this review, players can rest assured that they are making the right choice when opting for an online casino. This article will take a look at the top 10 trusted online casinos in Singapore, review what they have to offer and what makes them so great. It will also discuss the importance of responsible gambling and answer some of the most frequently asked questions about online casinos in Singapore.

Top 10 Trusted Online Casinos in Singapore

While there are hundreds (if not thousands) of online casinos out there, not all of them are created equal. Some online casinos are undoubtedly better than others, whether it’s due to their game selection, customer support services, bonuses and promotions on offer, or simply because of their design. Here are the top 10 trusted online casinos in Singapore:

MegaPari - Best online casino Singapore overall BK8 Casino - Great selection of games and sports betting options 1xBet- Best free phone support Wazamba Casino - Best range of slot games 22Bet - SMS betting is available 20Bet - Meticulously curated a collection of games BetWinner - Best optimized mobile version Gem.bet - Home to more than 7000 games crypto-games.io - Best crypto gambling site Wild.io - Crypto gambling site with best bonus structure

These online casinos stand out from the rest thanks to their understanding of what players are looking for. They offer an extensive array of games, banking options and other amenities that cater to players' needs. This article will take a closer look at what each of these establishments has to offer, so that you can navigate the online casino world with ease.

MegaPari

MegaPari is an excellent online casino that offers an abundance of gaming options. Players can choose from the likes of video slots and table games, as well as an abundance of popular titles by well known names like NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n GO and Pragmatic Play.

The platform offers instant play and live casino options, as well as some sports betting. The platform supports crypto payments and is mobile-friendly, so players can seek entertainment while out and about.

Most Popular Games:

Players who choose MegaPari will be quite impressed by the sheer amount of software providers, which players can filter through to find the ones they like most. Some of the most popular titles on this platform are Starburst Slot, Immortal Romance Slot, Book of Dead Slot, Gonzo’s Quest and Dead or Alive 2 Slot.

Other Casino Games:

For those who want to try their luck with other games, the casino also offers an impressive selection of table games such as different versions of blackjack, roulette and baccarat, as well as many varieties of poker. Those who wish to experience the thrill of a physical casino from the comfort of their own home, Megapari offers a live casino section with a diverse range of games and real-life croupiers that are available 24/7, so the excitement never stops.

Banking Options:

When it comes to payment options, MegaPari offers quite the range. Apart from traditional card payments and bank transfers, the platform also supports various ewallets such as Skrill, Neteller, Payz, Multibanco, and many others. Players can also deposit and withdraw their earnings with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Dash and Ethereum.

Payment Processing Speed:

When it comes to processing payments, the speed depends on the payment method the player has chosen. For ewallets, the wait time is usually around 24 hours, while bank transfers can take up to 7 business days. Card payments are also processed within 24 hours, while for other payment methods the pending time can be anywhere from 1 to 7 days.

Latest Bonus:

Welcome Bonus of 100% up to €300 + 30 Bonus Spins on Book of Gold: Classic Slot Sportsbook Welcome Bonus of 100% up to €100 Bonus of 25% up to €450 + 45 Bonus Spins on Imperial Fruits

Why We Recommend:

Apart from a wide selection of games by well-known software providers, MegaPari offers neat welcome bonuses and other promotions that are sure to keep players entertained. The casino also offers numerous banking options and great customer service. Megapari Casino has an Above average safety index, making it a secure and reliable site to play your favorite casino games.

#2 BK8 Casino (www.bk8casino.com)

BK8 Casino

The site formerly known as Bolaking 8 rebranded to BK8 in 2015, as it integrated much more than just sports betting services. While sports betting is still a primary focus of the brand, the casino platform allows players to choose from an abundance of gaming options. The platform holds an extensive live casino offer and a versatile gaming portfolio that features poker, fishing games, lotteries and slots by top providers like NetEnt and Pragmatic Play.

Most Popular Games:

BK8 casino has partnered with a number of local companies to offer an abundance of gaming options, with the most popular ones being live casino games and poker. The most popular form of poker on this site is the globally recognized skill game Texas No Limit Hold’em. Popular slots titles include Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, Dead or Alive and Aloha.

Other Casino Games:

Those who wish to try something new can try their luck at the new releases of Red Tiger Gaming such as Jackpot Quest. The jackpot section offers a few titles like Divine Fortune Megaways or Rainbow Jackpots.

Banking Options:

With the focus being clearly on the southeastern Asia market, BK8 Casino offers many popular payments in that region so players can fund their accounts through Quick Pay, Eezeie Pay and Help2Pay. Direct wire transfers are also available, as well as ewallets such as Touchn'Go, Pay Essence and VaderPay. The platform also accepts cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether.

Processing Speed:

The processing speed for payments depends on the chosen method. Card payments can take anywhere from 1 to 7 days, just like bank transfers. Ewallet and cryptocurrency payments are processed much faster, usually taking around 30 minutes.

Latest Bonus:

Welcome Bonus of 100% up To 300 SGD for players from Singapore Welcome Bonus for sports 100% with a 12x turnover rate Welcome Bonus for live casino of 50% with a 50x turnover rate

Why We Recommend

Based on all the information given, it is safe to say that BK8 Casino is an excellent platform for both casino enthusiasts and sports bettors alike. It offers a wide selection of gaming and betting options so players can pick whatever they like. The casino has a high safety index so players are sure to have a pleasant and enjoyable experience.

1xBet

1xBet Casino is one of the biggest online casino platforms with huge revenue and number of players. It is powered by a large variety of software providers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, Play'n GO, IGT, Playson and numerous other developers. Here, players can enjoy an abundance of live games and mobile gaming options. What’s even better is that the casino is licensed and regulated by the Curacao eGaming body.

Most Popular Games:

This online casino platform has a plentiful selection of video slots, with some of the most popular titles being Gemix slot, Starburst slot, Gonzo's Quest and Wolf Run slot. There are dozens more, supplied by the top software providers. Progressive slots like The Slotfather slot and Greedy Goblins slot are also quite popular.

Other Casino Games:

The casino holds an impressive assortment of table games which includes roulette, blackjack, baccarat and various types of poker. The video poker section offers varieties such as All American, Aces and Faces, Deuces Wild, Joker Poker, Jacks or Better, Deuces and Joker and many others. Players can also enjoy specialty games such as scratch cards, arcade games, keno and bingo.

Banking Options:

As with most casinos on this list, 1xBet offers numerous banking options to its patrons. Players can choose from traditional methods such as ATM Online, Bank wire transfer, Maestro and MasterCard, as well as ewallets such as Neteller, Vimo Wallet and Skrill. The platform also accepts payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and many more.

Processing Speed:

The processing speed, of course, depends on the payment method in question, with ewallets taking the least time so the funds are processed within 24 hours. Bank wire transfers and credit card payments take anywhere from 1 to 5 days to process, with card payments usually being processed a little faster. The pending time for payments can be anywhere from 24 to 48 hours.

Latest Bonus:

Welcome bonus of 100% up to €300 and an extra 30 spins From 100% to 25% on the first four deposits Promo code that adds a 30% increase to each bonus amount

Why We Recommend

This online casino provides a quality website and user-friendly mobile app. There is also a good choice of casino games and high odds if you prefer sport betting. It offers free phone support and players can register quickly and easily, where they will be met with neat bonuses to make their casino journey all the more exciting.

#4 Wazamba Casino (www.wazamba.com)

Wazamba Casino

This online gaming hub is packed with a wide range of games from thrilling video slots to classic table games, so there's something for everyone. Players can choose between three totem-like characters to explore the casino and earn coins for racking up achievements. These coins can be exchanged for bonuses and other treats. With top software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Yggdrasil Gaming, and Betsoft, players are in for a wild ride.

Most Popular Games:

The endless list of gaming providers can be filtered so players can pick their favorites and play. Some of the most popular titles include the Starburst Slot, Jack and the Beanstalk Slot, Twin Spin Slot, Dead or Alive Slot and Immortal Romance Slot. There’s also plenty of table games and video poker options to pick from.

Other Casino Games:

When it comes to other options, live dealer games are quite popular as well. Titles like Live Three Card Poker, Live Dream Catcher and Live Baccarat amass a large quantity of players. Wazamba Casino is also available on the go and is completely mobile friendly for virtually any mobile, smartphone and tablet device.

Banking Options:

A wide variety of banking options awaits those who choose 1xBet casino. Apart from bank wire transfers and credit card payments, players can pick through a wide range of ewallet options since this casino accepts Neteller, Paysafe Card, Skrill, and many more. The platform also accepts payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple and Ethereum.

Processing Speed:

Payment processing speed varies from option to option. The fastest option when it comes to processing are ewallets as they only take around 24 hours to process. Bank wire transfers can take anywhere from 3 to 5 days, which is also the case with credit card payments. Cryptocurrencies are processed fast, making them quite a favorable option. The pending time can take a couple of minutes or even a couple of days.

Latest Bonus:

Welcome bonus of 100% up to €500 + 200 Bonus Spins All registered members who qualify for bonuses are entitled to a cashback promotion for games played on Live Casino Sports bonus of weekly 50% reload bonus available to all qualifying users

Why We Recommend

Wazamba is the first choice for many players due to the wide range of slots, with new ones appearing every now and then. The special features like coins, avatars and achievements also help in making the casino journey all the more interesting. The casino has a very high safety index so it can conclusively be said that it is a great place to play and have fun.

22Bet

22Bet is an online casino and sports betting platform where players can try their luck in slots, table and live games, as well as betting on sports events. The website hosts games from Microgaming, NextGen Gaming, Thunderkick, Betsoft, Red Tiger Gaming, Rival, Elk Studios, PariPlay, Playson and GameArt. It is licensed under the laws of Curacao and offers numerous language options.

Most Popular Games:

With a hefty list of software providers, players can browse or search for their favorite games using the search engine provided in the casino lobby. Some of the most popular titles that this casino offers include the Soccer Safari Slot, Fruit Warp Slot, Bonanza Slot, 300 Shields and Flame Busters Slot.

Other Casino Games:

Players can also enjoy games like 3D Blackjack, European Blackjack and Chinese Roulette, to name a few, as the casino also hosts a number of table games. When it comes to live games players will be seriously impressed with the selection available here from top providers like Evolution Gaming and Ezugi.

Banking Options:

Apart from the wide selection of games, the casino also offers numerous banking options to players. Whether it's through bank wire transfers, credit cards, ewallets or cryptocurrency, players can choose from a wide range of banking options and find one that fits their needs. ATM Online, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Maestro, MasterCard, Neteller, Paysafe Card, Postepay and Visa are some of the most popular options.

Processing Speed:

The processing speed depends on the banking method used, so it will vary. As with most other casinos, ewallet payments are processed within 24 hours, while bank wire transfers and credit card payments can take up to 5 business days to process. The pending time can take up to 24 hours.

Latest Bonus:

Welcome bonus of 122% bonus up to €300 Friday reload bonus for sports betting 100% bonus of up to €100 on first deposit VIP points system where points can be redeemed for various rewards

Why We Recommend

While 22Bet Casino is medium-sized when it comes to revenue, the platform offers a wide variety of games and sports betting options so players can find multiple streams of entertainment all in one place. Their games are top-notch, and their customer service is always friendly and helpful.

20bet Casino is a great online casino destination, offering an impressive array of popular games that will leave players exhilarated. With an extensive selection of video slots, table games and a thrilling live casino experience, they cater to every gaming preference.

The platform boasts an exceptional range of software vendors, ensuring an unparalleled variety of options for our esteemed players. Players are spoiled for choice with renowned names such as Play’n GO, NetEnt, Microgaming, Betsoft, Nolimit City, Quickspin, and many more.

Most Popular Games:

This online casino prides itself in a wide selection of video slots, with some of the most popular titles being Book of Cats Slot, Safari Sam Slot and plenty others. There is also quite a large selection of table games like Blackjack and Roulette.

Other Casino Games:

Players who prefer playing video poker games won't be disappointed either, as there are lots of different ones to choose from. This includes popular variations from around the world. There is also a range of premium live casino games hosted by real-life dealers, which include Live Roulette, Live Blackjack, Live Baccarat and Live Poker.

Banking Options:

20Bet Casino offers a diverse range of banking options that cater to all player needs. From digital currencies to card payments and bank transfers, they’ve got everything covered. Some of the most popular banking options include Visa and MasterCard payments, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, as well as a number of ewallets. Some of the most popular ewallets include Skrill, Neteller and EcoPayz.

Processing Speed:

The processing speed is bound to vary according to the method of payment. Similar to other casinos, at 20Bet ewallet payments are promptly processed within an hour, whereas bank wire transfers and credit card payments may take up to 5 business days to process. The pending time is limited to a maximum of 12 hours.

Latest Bonus:

Welcome bonus of 100% match deposit bonus of up to 180 Euros On Fridays, there is a reload bonus where users can claim free spins on most slots VIP players receive free spins and cash for getting to a new loyalty level

Why We Recommend

20Bet is a great choice in the realm of online gaming platforms, boasting an unparalleled game selection that is sure to captivate even the most discerning gambler. With an astonishing array of games, the platform leaves no stone unturned, catering to every individual's unique preferences. From classic favorites to cutting-edge innovations, they have meticulously curated a collection that ensures a truly exhilarating experience.

BetWinner Since is an influential player in the online betting industry, which has quickly gained recognition on a global scale. The site expanded to offer casino games from top providers like Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and Betsoft, so players can never run out of options for entertainment. The platform is licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao so players know they’re in good hands.

Most Popular Games:

With a neat and organized user interface, players can search for their favorite games and find them almost instantly. The casino lobby offers lots of video slots from different software providers, with some of the most popular games being Arabian Spins Slot, Back to Venus Slot, God’s Temple Slot, Lucky Fish Slot and Trump it Deluxe Slot.

Other Casino Games:

Apart from video slots, there is quite the range of variations of blackjack, roulette and poker which includes different themed games to cater for all kinds of players. Some of the more prominent titles include All Aces Poker and Joker Poker. The game lobby also offers other specialty games such as Keno and Bingo. Players who visit the live lounge can enjoy games from the likes of Pragmatic Play and Vivo Gaming.

Banking Options:

At BetWinner, players can choose from a wide variety of banking options so they can say goodbye to boring bank wire transfers and credit card payments. With a plethora of ewallet options like Neteller, Paysafe Card and Skrill, the choices are endless. Plus, this cutting-edge platform even accepts payments in exciting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple and Ethereum.

Processing Speed:

Betwinner is aware of how important hassle-free and safe transactions are, so ewallets are processed the fastest, needing only an hour to be pushed through. Bank wire transfers and credit card payments require 1 to 7 days for processing, making them a less popular option. The pending time for payments ranges from a couple of minutes to 24 hours.

Latest Bonus:

Welcome bonus of 100% up to €300 + 30 Bonus Spins on 1st deposit Second deposit match of 50% up to €350 + 35 Bonus Spins Third deposit match of 25% up to €400 + 40 Bonus Spins

Why We Recommend

BetWinner Casino is a big online casino with a large revenue and number of players that caters to everyone's needs with a hefty selection of games and banking options. The sportsbook section also offers numerous betting options. What’s more, the site offers a wide range of languages and currencies.

GemBet Casino is a place where the thrill of online gaming meets the excitement of sports betting. Powered by some of the industry's most prominent gaming vendors, including Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Playson, Games Global and more, the site is the perfect place to play slots.

While the casino is only available in English, it supports multiple currencies and can be played seamlessly across all devices, including the latest smartphones and tablets. They are fully licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao which makes them a safe and reliable choice.

Most Popular Games:

At GemBet players can find more than 7000+ video slots available in the game lobby, and they can be easily accessed thanks to some filtering options. Some of the most popular titles include the Money Train 3 Slot, Gates of Olympus Slot, Sugar Rush Slot, Temple Tumble Slot and Deadwood Slot. There are also more than 200table games with many popular variations of Blackjack, Roulette, Poker and plenty more.

Other Casino Games:

Players who enjoy other games such as scratch cards will be happy to hear that GemBet has more than 100 versions available, making players quite spoiled for choice. The live casino section is also packed with games from providers such as Pragmatic Play Live, VivoGaming, Evolution Gaming and more. Players can also log in or register using a compatible mobile browser for instant access on the go.

Banking Options:

Unlike most casinos mentioned, GemBet has a quite limited number of options when it comes to payment methods. The site only offers the most widespread online banking options or credit cards such as Visa or Mastercard. Players can choose to pay with an ewallet such as Payz, Neteller, Skrill, Trustly, eZeeWallet or with cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Tether.

Processing Speed:

The processing speed of payments will vary according to method, but both ewallets and cryptocurrency payments are usually processed within an hour, while the pending time for some payments may take up to 72 hours.

Latest Bonus:

Welcome bonus of 100% up to $300 Reload bonus of 20% up to $300 Live casino bonus of 100% up to $300

Why We Recommend

One of the best things about GemBet is that it is home to more than 7000 games, so everyone can find something that suits them. Players have access to games from leading software providers, which they can play on their desktop or on their mobile device. The live chat is available 24/7, however it is only in English.

Crypto-games is one of the top crypto casinos out there. Crypto casinos allow players to use cryptocurrencies as a method of deposit, betting and withdrawal. Initially starting with a Dogecoin slot machine site, they expanded to offer various cryptocurrencies. With a user-friendly interface, a collection of timeless games and zero unnecessary fuss, it's the perfect place for crypto enthusiasts to unwind and indulge in a few thrilling rounds.

Most popular games:

Crypto-Games take great pride in their ability to offer a wide range of top-notch casino games that are designed to provide an exhilarating and captivating experience for all of their esteemed patrons. The site offers a comprehensive collection of slots from leading game providers, as well as various mini and table games.

Other Casino Games:

One interesting game this site has to offer is a variety of popular crypto games. Apart from that, the site also offers a live casino option featuring real-time interaction with professional dealers, so players who prefer the immersive experience of traditional casinos will find everything they need here.

Banking Options:

When it comes to banking options, Crypto-games is a crypto gambling site so it strives to accommodate a variety of cryptocurrency preferences for their users. The site currently accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Tether and USD Coin (supported on both Ethereum and Tron networks). However, availability of certain cryptocurrencies may depend on network conditions and market demand.

Processing Speed:

The processing speed will depend on the currency used, but most payments are processed within an hour. That’s what makes gambling with cryptocurrency so great.

Latest Bonus:

Welcome bonus of 100% up to a substantial 20,000 USDT First deposit of 20,000 USDT doubled

It should be noted that while this might feature USDT, the bonus extends to deposits made in Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRX or USDC.

Why We Recommend

Crypto-games casino has an above average safety index, making it a reliable site for those who prefer playing with digital currencies. Although it is a smaller online casino revenue-wise, it holds an impressive game library. With state-of-the-art encryption technologies, players know their information is safe and secure.

Wild.io is another online casino that only accepts cryptocurrencies, where players can enjoy a large variety of slots, tables, live games and more. It first appeared in 2022 and has been gaining traction ever since, thanks to its gigantic bonuses and a lucrative VIP Program. At Wild.io players can compete in free-for-all tournaments and complete daily and weekly quests.

Most popular games:

The online casino offers an excellent selection of bitcoin table games, live casino and roulette games. The site also holds some of the industry's finest online slots with 1,295 different slot titles from 16 game providers. Some of the most popular include Aztec Magic Deluxe, Cleo’s Secret, Wild Crowns, King of Dragon and Witch Treasures.

Other Casino Games:

The site hosts a plethora of titles by renowned Bitcoin casino software developers like Evolution Gaming or Ezugi, that make some of the most in-demand live games. When it comes to other games on Wild.io, mobile gaming has been quite popular recently.

Banking Options:

Upon becoming a member of Wild.io Casino, players can choose from a variety of prominent cryptocurrencies, namely Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether and Dogecoin, for both deposits and withdrawals.

Processing Speed:

The exact processing times depend on which method of withdrawal the player has chosen, and they will never be charged any fees.

Latest Bonus:

Welcome bonus of up to 10 BTC Minimum first deposit of $10 to get a 100% cash boost. Daily bonus of 15% reload upon depositing $10-49

Why We Recommend

Wild.io is an impressive crypto gambling site with an appealing visual environment, a diverse mix of different casino games and an impressive bonus structure. The site also offers crypto banking options for some of the most popular digital currencies.

Responsible Gaming at Online Casinos in Singapore

Being aware of gambling problems is absolutely crucial when it comes to playing casino games. Problem gambling can lead to numerous detrimental outcomes, which is why it is imperative to engage in responsible gambling practices every time you partake in casino games.

It is of utmost importance to thoroughly read and understand all the terms and conditions before signing up for any gambling activity. Player and online casino operators should support the various social safeguards established by the Singapore Government.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is online gambling legal in Singapore?

Currently, gambling is prohibited in Singapore in all forms. The sole legal avenue for online gambling in Singapore is through the Singapore Pools, which allows individuals to engage in sports betting and participate in lotteries. However, players can play at offshore online casinos without a problem.

How to know if an online casino is reputable?

One of the easiest ways to find out whether an online casino is reputable or not is to check out online reviews of the establishment. With just a few clicks, players can quickly discover whether the site has a valid license, safe games and secure banking options. Another way to make sure a casino has a good reputation is to check if it has a valid gambling license.

What are the pros and cons of playing in an online casino?

Playing at an online casino offers convenience and variety, as well as a plethora of bonuses and promotions, just waiting to be used. It is a great way to take part in some exciting casino games without having to go to a physical location. However, playing at an online casino can be risky if one chooses an unreliable site, as they may be susceptible to fraud or identity theft. It’s also important to practice responsible gambling to avoid any issues.

Which games are most popular among Singapore players?

Baccarat reigns supreme as one of the most sought-after casino games in Singapore. With its widespread availability at numerous online casinos, mastering the game is an absolute breeze due to its straightforward rules. Other popular games include slots, lottery games, blackjack and poker.

Which payment methods are the most popular in Singapore?

Apart from credit cards which are probably the most prominent payment method, followed closely by bank wire transfers, online casino patrons in Singapore are no strangers to digital payments. Cryptocurrencies and ewallets have been gaining more and more popularity in recent years, and this trends only seems to grow more popular.

How the Best Online Casinos are Chosen

Choosing an online casino may seem difficult at first, but there are a few key parameters that should always be taken into account when making a decision. Here are those parameters:

Operating licence:

The online casino should possess a valid operating license issued by some of the most prominent regulatory bodies in the gambling industry. This serves as proof that the casino is operating legally, that it adheres to specific regulations and standards set by the regulatory authorities and that the games it has to offer are proverbially fair.

Game selection:

Game selection is another important parameter when choosing online casinos, as not every casino offers the same games. Players need to check if the establishment offers the games they wish to play before making an account. The best online casinos offer a plethora of different games, from slots and table games to live casino and mobile options.

Welcome bonus and other promos:

Welcome bonuses are a great way for online casinos to draw in new customers, while other promotions are an excellent way to keep existing players satisfied. Bonuses and promotions allow players to play for longer and have more fun. However, it is important to read the terms and conditions of bonuses and steer clear of those that sound too good to be true.

Payment processing speed:

The payment processing speed is important because players don’t want to be stuck waiting for their payments to be pushed through. The quicker the payments are processed, the faster players can continue playing, which is why it is important for online casinos to offer fast payment processing.

Customer support options:

Last but not least, anyone who encounters a problem while visiting an online casino should be able to get in contact with customer support that is prompt, friendly and reliable. The best online casinos will offer 24/7 customer support through various means of contact, such as via telephone, chat or email.

