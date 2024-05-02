Top 10 Personalities Shaping Minds In India for the Month of April 2024 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly acknowledges Individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in the field of education, fostering outcome-based learning that positively impacts on everyone’s lives.

Top 10 Personalities Shaping Minds In India for the Month of April 2024 :-

Mr. Rahul Jain – Mr. Rahul Jain, a voice in Indian stock markets, holds dual MBAs and is a certified Financial Analyst from Harvard University. He's an Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Venture Capitalist. Leading companies to list on BSE & NSE earned him Fastest Growing CEO/Entrepreneur of 2018. Founder of “Market Kya Kehti Hai” in 2022, he aims to educate young India on financial literacy. With 500k+ followers in 2 years, it supports startups, mentors students, and inspires millions annually. His commitment to humanitarianism and professional excellence reflects through his continuous learning and impactful endeavors in all spheres of life. Mr. Mitranjan Ganguly – Mr. Mitranjan Ganguly, hailing from Kolkata, West Bengal, currently serves as the Managing Partner cum Technical Head of G. D. Construction & Co., a renowned construction company in India. Graduating in civil engineering in 2016, he joined his family business, initially as Technical Co-Ordinator and later as a Partner. Inspired by his father and guided by his mother's teachings on Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he prioritizes discipline and values. Specializing in water retaining structures, he upgrades construction management techniques and leads infrastructure projects, including the 24 MLD STP in New Town Kolkata, earning acclaim and steering the company with resilience, even amid personal loss. Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao – Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao, a distinguished Personality as Global Achiever, holds a multitude of esteemed titles and accolades. She serves as the Ambassador of the World Human Rights Protection Commission and holds the prestigious position of Facebook Super Editor. With a remarkable career spanning various domains, including education, social activism, and authorship, she has received over 100 national and international awards. Among her notable recognitions are the Rastriya Padma Bhushan Samman Awards 2023, International Iconic Award 2022-2024, and the Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R Ambedkar Bharat Bhushan Award 2023. Her contributions as an international icon continue to inspire and uplift countless individuals across diverse fields. Dr. Mukesh Sehgal – Dr. Mukesh Sehgal, a distinguished IPM Expert and Principal Scientist at ICAR-National Research Centre for Integrated Pest Management, New Delhi, boasts a stellar academic journey. With schooling in Delhi, he earned a B.Sc ( Hons ) with Roll of Honour and accolades from the Department of Telecommunication, Govt. of India, and Delhi University. His Master's and Ph.D. from IARI, New Delhi, were adorned with Junior and Senior Fellowships. Ranking second nationwide in the ICAR-ARS exam, he joined ARS service at ICAR-NCIPM, New Delhi, where he currently serves. Dr. Mukesh Sehgal's contributions span 33 years, focusing on IPM strategies and enhanced socio-economic status of farmers. He had received 56 National or international awards. Mr. Vik Khatwani – Spotting owner Mr. Vik Khatwani, they settle for a chat on his journey founding a top vegan cafe. He , not a seasoned entrepreneur, shifted from jewellery manufacturing to pursue his passion for food. After researching in the US, he returned in 2019 to establish Earth Cafe, filling a gap in India's food industry. With a diverse menu, his focus on quality is evident in dishes like Avocado Bruschetta. He supports the vegan community by sourcing ingredients from local brands. Plans for a new outlet and a pan-Asian brand showcase his ambition. Supported by family, his commitment extends to community welfare, evident in his free food drives. Dr. Partha Narayan Joardar – Dr. Partha Narayan Joardar, currently serving as Vice President Healthcare Division at Emami Limited, Kolkata, India, receives an Honorary Doctorate in Healthcare from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, recognizing his remarkable contributions to the healthcare sector. With a passion for biology and human anatomy, he transitioned from modern medicine to Ayurveda, focusing on holistic treatment methods. As a member of the World Human Rights Protection Commission, he extends his social work alongside his professional journey. His leadership in healthcare companies, coupled with his educational endeavors, has earned him prestigious awards, affirming his dedication to advancing healthcare practices and societal welfare. Dr. Sunita Mishra – Dr. Sunita Mishra, a renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician at Sri Aurobindo Medical College and PG Institute ( SAIMS ) in Indore, India, boasts over two decades of experience, delivering comprehensive care to women. Leading the Department as unit head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr. Sunita Mishra oversees various services, including high-risk pregnancy management, infertility treatment, and gynaecological cancer care. Her patient-centric approach, coupled with clear communication and compassionate care, has earned her respect and trust. Her dedication extends to research and education, ensuring she remains at the forefront of medical advancements. Her presence at SAIMS Indore embodies expertise, compassion, and dedication to women's health. Dr. Sutapa Roy – Dr. Sutapa Roy, born in Varanasi to Subrata Roy and Gita Roy, was raised by her aunt Anjali Roy after losing her mother at a young age. Growing up, she attended Loreto Convent, Ranchi, and later graduated from Lady Brabourne College, Kolkata, fulfilling her father's aspirations. Her journey as a part-time teacher at Shri Shikshayatan College began in 1998, coinciding with her Junior Research Fellowship Award. Subsequently, she pursued her PhD at Jadavpur University, specializing in Epistemology and Metaphysics. Over the years, her teaching career expanded to include roles at Prabhu Jagatbandhu College, focusing on empowering women through education and mental health counselling. Swapna S Mahesha – Swapna S Mahesha, born in Bannur, Mysore in 1988, is a dedicated individual known for her serious demeanor and profound happiness. With a BSc from Maharani Science College and an interrupted pursuit of MSc Biotechnology at the University of Mysore, she embarked on a teaching career. Despite initial challenges, she excelled, serving as a government servant in Yelandur for a decade. Despite adversities, including the COVID-19 pandemic, She prioritized her students' education and health, earning their respect and admiration. Her journey reflects resilience, compassion, and a commitment to fostering knowledge and well-being in herself and others. Dr. Nirmala Gudapati - As the Founder and President of SHEEP NGO, Dr. Gudapati Nirmala demonstrates unwavering dedication to social welfare. Additionally, she serves as the Founder and Managing Trustee of Prem Nivas Charitable Trust, and as a Trust member of Lions Club of Hyderabad Titans charitable Trust. Her initiatives include educating 200 orphaned girls, providing them with food, shelter, and education. She also extends support and employment opportunities to destitute women, while empowering youth through skill training programs. Through her multifaceted efforts, she embodies a commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and fostering a brighter future for those in need.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.