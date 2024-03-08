Top 10 Principals for the Month of March 2024

1. Dr. ( Miss ) Sarabjeet Kaur Jaspal – Dr. (Miss) Sarabjeet Kaur Jagpal currently serves as the Principal of Khalsa Public Senior Secondary School in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Since its establishment in 2005, the school has flourished under her guidance, catering to the educational needs of underprivileged children. Starting with just seven students, it now boasts a student body of around 700, excelling in various subjects including Science, Humanities, Sports, and AI. Dr. Jagpal, an alumna of Hartmann College in Bareilly and Bareilly College, Uttar Pradesh, epitomizes selfless service, dedicating her time to support students irrespective of their background. Her efforts have earned her recognition, including the Women Achiever Award 2021 from Navodya Foundation, Port Blair, the Bolt Award 2009 jointly from Air India and The Echo of India, and the Acharya Vishista Puraskar 2019 from Indian Institute of Art Olympiad, Bangalore. She is revered for her tireless dedication, inspirational leadership, and commitment to shaping the lives of the underprivileged.

2. Ms. Anita Wadhwani – Anita Wadhwani's educational journey began in 1999 with home tutoring, blossoming into a vibrant career. Founding Apex Public School in Kota in 2004, she excelled as Principal until 2020. Transitioning to DPS Kota and later to GD Goenka International School, Surat, Anita infused each role with innovation. Her accolades, including Best Teacher in 2007 and recent awards as Super Women Psychologist and Woman of the Year 2024, attest to her dedication. Recognized for pedagogical prowess and societal contributions, her journey is a testament to her unwavering commitment to educational excellence and lifelong learning.

3. Dr. Sudipa Chakravarty – Dr. Sudipa Basu Chakravarty, a luminary in Education and Community Service, champions progress and embraces challenges as pathways to achievement. With a Ph.D. in Genetics and a M.Sc. in Zoology specializing in Cyto-Genetics, she boasts over two decades of diverse experience as an Educator, Administrator, Genetic Counselor, and Social Activist. As Principal of the Institute of Genetic Engineering, Badu, Kolkata, she advocates futurism, uniqueness, dedication, and excellence in education. Her leadership, alongside her husband Dr. Amit Chakravarty and father Shri Narayan Basu, has propelled the college to prominence in Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, earning prestigious Excellence Awards. Her visionary leadership and commitment to innovation inspire peers and students alike, leaving a lasting impact on education and community service, particularly in preventing Thalassaemia.

4. Ms. Shallu Sehgal – Ms. Shallu Sehgal, the esteemed Principal of Innocent Hearts School, Loharan, exemplifies transformative education in Jalandhar. With a longstanding legacy, she inspires minds through dedicated efforts towards excellence and holistic growth. Her nurturing approach and steadfast dedication sculpt promising futures, emphasizing not only knowledge but also empathy, integrity, and resilience. Renowned in the educational realm, she gracefully navigates the realms of learning, guiding students and educators alike. Decorated with accolades and esteemed memberships, she shines as a beacon of integrity and innovation, reshaping the educational landscape with her visionary leadership.

5. Dr. Hemam Sangeeta Devi – Dr. Hemam Sangeeta Devi, originally from Moirang, Manipur, embarked on her nursing journey with immense enthusiasm, graduating with a first-class BSc Nursing degree in 1999. Her dedication led her to serve as both a staff nurse and educator before furthering her education with a Master's in Nursing, specializing in Medical Surgical Nursing, in 2004. Progressing through various leadership roles, she has served as Vice Principal and Principal in multiple nursing colleges. Currently, she holds the esteemed position of Principal at SEA College of Nursing in Bangalore. Despite the challenges prevalent in Nursing Education, her thirst for knowledge propelled her to earn a Doctorate in Philosophy in Nursing in 2017. Recognized for her expertise, she guides research endeavors and shares her knowledge through workshops, seminars, and publications, overcoming societal stigmas to serve society with innovative contributions to Nursing. Additionally, she holds a Master's in Hospital Administration and is a certified Master in NLP Practitioner.

6. Dr. Arvind Samb Kulkarni – Currently serving as Principal at New Education Society’s Arts, Commerce and Science College in Lanja District Ratnagiri, Maharashtra State, Dr. Arvind Samb Kulkarni boasts a distinguished career adorned with national and international accolades in teaching and research. With a stellar academic and research track record, including numerous research papers, patents, and book chapters, he stands as a respected member and fellow of various prestigious national and international organizations. Notably, he was honored with the Best Principal award by the University of Mumbai for the year 2023-24, underscoring his dedication as both a researcher and administrator.

7. Mr. SGS Ashwin – SGS Ashwin, Senior Principal of BHARATHI VIDHYA BHAVAN SCHOOL, embarked on his educational journey in 2011-2012, starting as an Administrative Officer and evolving into a Principal with over 13 years of experience. Holding postgraduate degrees in Education and Business Management, with an undergraduate background in Computer Science, he brings a wealth of knowledge to his role. Proficient in modern pedagogy, he fosters student-centric environments to enhance learning experiences. Committed to educating the whole child, he prioritizes the well-being and academic growth of each student and staff member, ensuring a caring, safe, and conducive learning community.

8. Dr. Geeta Monga – Dr. Geeta Monga, Principal at Shah Satnam Ji PG Girls' College, Sirsa, brings a wealth of experience and academic excellence to her role. With a Gold Medal in M.A. English, along with MPhil, M.Ed., and a Ph.D. in English, she is deeply passionate about education and cultivating a positive learning environment. Beyond her professional endeavors, she finds solace in literature and extends her compassion to those in need, especially supporting underprivileged students. Guided by the teachings of Saint Dr. MSG, she endeavors to make a positive impact, contributing to the success of Shah Satnam Ji Girls' College, which she has led to be recognized as the Best Degree College with exceptional academic results and nurturing international players over her thirty-year tenure.

9. Mr. Ravi Chandran – Ravi Chandran, a prominent figure in education, journalism, and entrepreneurship, possesses a diverse academic background including a Master's in Journalism, Bachelor's in Social and Civic Studies, ITI in Machinist, and a PG Diploma in Yoga Education. With over two decades of dedicated service, including a decade as a Principal and his current role as Academic Director at Smart Kids Creations in Kapasan, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, he stands as the exclusive Globe teacher in the district. Recognized for his contributions, he has received accolades such as Best Innovator in Global Education Mentor Awards 2023, Best Education Counselor of the Year in National Education Brilliance Awards 2023, and Best Principal of the Year in JAI National Awards 2024. Beyond teaching, Ravi's passion extends to positively impacting over 20,000 lives, making education his chosen calling.

10. Ms. Rohini Aima – Ms. Rohini Aima, holding M.Sc and M.Ed degrees, currently serves as Principal cum Vice-Chairperson at Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu since April 2013. With over 38 years in education, she's led various institutions with expertise in teacher and student management, administration, and curriculum innovation. A visionary, she fosters experiential learning and global trends adoption. Recognized nationally and internationally, her achievements include awards like Education Leader of the Year 2022 and being a Skill Ambassador. Under her leadership, Jammu Sanskriti School has earned top rankings and awards for its social activism and educational quality. Committed to excellence, she advocates for the holistic development of students and societal transformation through education.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby.

