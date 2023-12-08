Top 10 Principals In India Month of November 2023 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kiteskraft Productions LLP congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors!

Top 10 Principals in India Month of November 2023 Winners List :-

1. Mr. Ahmed Nawaz Mohammed - Ahmed Nawaz Mohammed, an extensively qualified individual holding M.A., B.Ed, and Ph.D. degrees. With 17 years of experience, he excel as an academician, instructor, and innovative School Principal. His expertise spans teaching, administration management, education management, learning strategies, staff development, and curriculum development. Proficient in various activities such as academic performance evaluation, student interaction, classroom management, and organizing extracurricular activities. He has participated in conferences and leadership programs globally, including the Heads of Schools' Conference in Sri Lanka (2017) and the Principals Leadership Program in Saudi Arabia (2014). Currently serving as the Principal at Sri Sudha CBSE School, Andhra Pradesh, India, since May 2023. Previous roles include Principal at Akshara International School, Tamilnadu, India (Dec 2019 - 2023), and various leadership positions in Maldives from 2006 to 2019.

2. Dr. Roopali Jamble - Dr. Roopali Jambhale, the founder and principal of the MRD National School group. She hold a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (BCom), a Master's in Education (M.Ed), a Master's in Philosophy, and a Ph.D. in Children Psychology. Her dedication has been acknowledged with prestigious awards, including the Maratha KANYARATHA Award, KARTUTVA ADISHAKTI Pushkar Rising Icon Award, Nav Durga Pushkar Youngest Principal Award, Best Principal Award, Icon of Pune Award, Rani Lakshmibai Pushkar Award, and the Star Diamond Award.

3. Mrs Alka Kapur - Alka Kapur, an esteemed educator and Principal of Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, holds the distinction of being a CBSE and State Awardee. With a visionary leadership spanning 33 years, she stands among the top 50 educational leaders nationally, earning over 200 accolades, including the State Teachers Award and Mahatma Gandhi Samman Award. Beyond her roles as the President of Delhi Sahodaya School Complex and Vice-President of Indraprastha School Sahodaya, Ms. Kapur is recognized for her impactful initiatives, such as the Roti Bank CSR program, addressing hunger among the underprivileged. Actively fostering global connections through exchange programs, she also champions sustainability, embodying a commitment to nurturing enlightened minds and forging a greener future.

4. Ms Philomena Kenneth - Philomena Kenneth, a postgraduate in English with a BA degree in Education, brings over 23 years of qualitative teaching experience and three years in administration with renowned schools in India and the UAE. Her expertise spans the entire spectrum of school administration, including curriculum planning and development of managerial aspects. These strengths have propelled her to the position of Principal at BNM Public School. Philomena's logical and critical thinking, adept problem-solving in real-life situations, excellent communication skills, and unwavering dedication have earned widespread appreciation.

5. Dr. Shilpi Singh - Dr. Shilpi Singh, a dynamic leader and passionate educationist, envisions student happiness "from within." Holding postgraduate degrees in Science, Education, and Strategic Management, she boasts 20+ years of qualitative experience in teaching and administration across Indian schools. Proficient in curriculum planning, teacher training, and managerial aspects, her logical thinking, quick problem-solving, excellent communication, and management skills propelled her to a successful head position. Well-versed in modern pedagogy, she maximizes learning experiences in student-centric environments. With a rich background, Dr. Shilpi is not only an inspiration but also a role model for students, embodying a win-win approach in her endeavors.

6. Mr Pratik Karki - Pratik Karki the Principal of Mount Everest English School at Koilamoila Chirang focuses on shaping the minds of the students of the remotest part of the country in north eastern state of Assam. He inspire others by the way he deal with his students in a calm mind. He started in a secondary section.Teaching in this section is a bit difficult because some of the students did not behave in an acceptable manner.Despite the difficulty in handling the behaviours of the students he taught them value education and practical skills of life. He tell them about his inspiration , “He is inspired by his parents who laid the foundation of the Mount Everest English School and likewise he want his students get inspired from him one day by seeing his hard work to achieve the goals”. He was accomplished with the award “Distinguished Young Vice-Principal of the year “by NEBA at a young age. His mantra towards life is “In whatever possible way I need to do I am always ready for the future of my students”.He never get nervous at any situation rather he find it more experiencing in facing new challenges. He like to go through the hurdles as they make me bold and more patient towards success.

7. Prof. Mrs.K.P. Abarna devi - She completed her 10th standard at Danish Mission High School, Vridhachalam, Tamil Nadu, and excelled in Higher Secondary at Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Little Kanchipuram. A multi-talented individual, she won prizes in oration, essay competitions, dramas, singing, long jump, and tennicoit, also earning the special Pattu Kuzil Award from poet Suratha. She pursued a BSc Nursing degree at Madras Medical College in 1995, winning accolades in volleyball and cultural programs. A dedicated nursing tutor at SRM College of Nursing, she engaged in community development activities. As Vice-Principal at SRM School of Nursing, she excelled in counseling and cultural coordination. Achieving an MSc Nursing with top rank, she continued her impactful journey at Sri Santhoshi College of Nursing, earning the Best Teacher Award. An active member of various councils, she is currently pursuing her PhD and maintains a green campus with 100% admissions and placement. Recognized for her contributions, she is a published author and a reviewer in medical-surgical nursing textbooks.

8. Mrs Leena Jain - Leena Jain, not widely known but undeniably fabulous, hails from a wealthy, conservative Marwari family. As a dark-skinned average girl with "big dreams in this big competitive world," she faced the challenges of an ordinary life and marriage into another set of conservative values. Juggling responsibilities as the eldest daughter-in-law, life threw hurdles her way. Supported by her mother and husband, she seized an opportunity despite her husband's overseas move. A resilient warrior, Leena refused a limited life, pursuing a career nurturing young minds. This choice brought satisfaction, accolades, and financial stability, making her a well-known personality beyond borders. Her journey continues towards the vast sky and universe.

9. Sumanth Bhargav - Sumanth Bhargav, born into an orthodox family in Mysore in 1983, embarked on an academic journey marked by excellence. From basic education in Bangalore to an MBA in HR & MM from ICFAI University, Dehradun, he earned Google certification as an up educator. His grassroots involvement with RSS, Scouts, and NCC fostered leadership and patriotism. With a career spanning Maharshi Public School, Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul International School, and New Baldwin International School, he now serves as Principal/Administrator at Rotary English School, Sakleshpur. Sumanth, fondly called Ji, is a luminary known for oratory, empathy, mentorship, organization, and motivation—his legacy resonates with excellence.

10. Mrs Veena Tuppad - In the heart of Dharwad city, education takes center stage at Rajiv Gandhi English Medium High School. Principal Smt Veena R. Tuppad, a seasoned educator with 25 years of experience, holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics and a B.Ed. from IGNOU. Her leadership is guided by a profound educational philosophy, emphasizing holistic student development. Under her guidance, the school has achieved remarkable academic success and spearheaded innovative programs. Smt Veena R. Tuppad values personal connections, fueled by stories of student growth. Recognized with the Nation Builder Award and lauded as an organizing leader, she creates an atmosphere where every student is seen and valued.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.