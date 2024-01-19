Top 10 Principals of the Year 2023 - Organized by KiteskraftProductions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

Top 10 Principals in India for the Year 2023

Winners List :-

Dr. Sandip Gun - For the past 24 years, Dr. Sandip Gun has served as the headmaster of Jalpaiguri Higher Secondary School, demonstrating exceptional leadership. His noteworthy contributions to education extend to both national and international levels, earning him recognition. Dr. Gun has been honored with 56 Honorary Doctorate Awards and over 900 accolades in the field of education, establishing himself as a distinguished educationist in West Bengal.

Dr. Eshwari Prabhakar - Dr. (Smt.) Eshwari Prabhakar, the Principal of Visakha Valley School, Visakhapatnam, is an exceptional leader with a versatile and dynamic personality. With 31 years of academic experience, her perseverance, diligence, and conscientiousness have brought her into the limelight. As an able administrator, she has won the hearts of the school management, students, and parents, making Visakha Valley School a model institution in India. Driven by a philosophy that goes beyond academics, she aims to instill in students the values of life, sports, culture, and a contemporary worldview. Recognized for her leadership, she has received numerous awards for her outstanding contributions to education, earning praise for her dedication and holistic approach. She is not just an administrator but a symbol of empowerment, personally involved in the affairs of the school, shaping a path towards holistic education and world peace.

Dr. (Smt.) Eshwari Prabhakar, the Principal of Visakha Valley School, Visakhapatnam, is an exceptional leader with a versatile and dynamic personality. With 31 years of academic experience, her perseverance, diligence, and conscientiousness have brought her into the limelight. As an able administrator, she has won the hearts of the school management, students, and parents, making Visakha Valley School a model institution in India. Driven by a philosophy that goes beyond academics, she aims to instill in students the values of life, sports, culture, and a contemporary worldview. Recognized for her leadership, she has received numerous awards for her outstanding contributions to education, earning praise for her dedication and holistic approach. She is not just an administrator but a symbol of empowerment, personally involved in the affairs of the school, shaping a path towards holistic education and world peace. Ms. Sunita Arora - Ms. Sunita Arora is the founder Principal of DPS, Howrah. In her 28 years of experience in the field of education, as a teacher, coordinator and headmistress of renowned schools, as a passionate and caring teacher, she has always strived for the betterment of her institution and is passionate about improving the approaches towards education. She wears innumerable feathers that proves her commendable status as an educator. She is the joint secretary of CBSE Sahodaya Complex Kolkata. She is a coveted member of the committee constituted by CBSE to review the study material prepared for ‘Early Childhood Care & Education’ (Subject code: 842) as a skill subject at Senior Secondary School level from session 2019-20 onwards. This list doesn't really end here. She has many more achievements and has been embellished by many more honours throughout her long career.Her outstanding visions, determination and zeal to remain updated with the trending time has led her into all her achievements. With her continued endeavours, DPS, Howrah has been in an ever-evolving spree and is sure to remain at the pinnacle of success.

Dr. Gaurav Khanna - Dr. Gaurav Khanna, a luminary in education, stands as a pioneer with innovative methodologies that have made a lasting impact. Born in 1979 in Uttar Pradesh, he completed his education in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Driven by a vision for child-centered learning, he rejected authoritarian models, emphasizing independence and hands-on exploration. His revolutionary approach to commerce education earned him accolades, including the Gold Medal for his MBA (International Business). Awarded as the Best Promising Commerce Teacher in 2016, Dr. Khanna's dedication extends globally, influencing educators and educational systems. Currently serving as the Principal of Delhi Public School, Bandikui, his 23-year journey as an educationist reflects a commitment to fostering a better world through empowered children.

Dr. Gaurav Khanna, a luminary in education, stands as a pioneer with innovative methodologies that have made a lasting impact. Born in 1979 in Uttar Pradesh, he completed his education in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Driven by a vision for child-centered learning, he rejected authoritarian models, emphasizing independence and hands-on exploration. His revolutionary approach to commerce education earned him accolades, including the Gold Medal for his MBA (International Business). Awarded as the Best Promising Commerce Teacher in 2016, Dr. Khanna's dedication extends globally, influencing educators and educational systems. Currently serving as the Principal of Delhi Public School, Bandikui, his 23-year journey as an educationist reflects a commitment to fostering a better world through empowered children. DR .PRITI SHRIMAL - Dr. Priti Shrimal, a progressive educationist with a belief that challenges are stepping stones to success, holds a doctorate in Education and a Masters in English and Educational Administration. With over 30 years in education, she has served in various roles including educator, administrator, counselor, curriculum designer, and school auditor. Currently the Principal of an ICSE school in Vadodara, Dr. Shrimal emphasizes the three pillars of education – being futuristic, unique, and providing excellence. Recognized with awards such as the Acharya Devo Bhava Award, Education Icon Award, and Avantika A.P.J Abdul Kalam Award, she has led her school to numerous accolades, including Top ICSE School in the city and School Excellence Awards. Driven by her vision, she continues to shape the educational landscape with innovation and leadership.

Ms.Kamaljeet Kaur Sareen - Spent over one decade in education industry working with superlative education institution, started her journey with splendid engineering software institute as Branch Head for good 7 years and involved in the early childhood education industry from past 2016, awarded as youngest principal of the year 2023. Sheer strength of character, discipline, strength of mind, willingness to strive for perfection, enthusiastic nature defines Ms.Kaur. She believe that success comes to those who work hard and stay with those, who don't rest on the laurels of the past.

Spent over one decade in education industry working with superlative education institution, started her journey with splendid engineering software institute as Branch Head for good 7 years and involved in the early childhood education industry from past 2016, awarded as youngest principal of the year 2023. Sheer strength of character, discipline, strength of mind, willingness to strive for perfection, enthusiastic nature defines Ms.Kaur. She believe that success comes to those who work hard and stay with those, who don’t rest on the laurels of the past. Mr. Kruthath Joshi - In the heart of Little Flower School, Principal Krutarth Joshi is the guiding force, viewed through the eyes of his staff. Revered for his oratory skills, he paints a picture of wisdom and encouragement, instilling enthusiasm and fearlessness. Beyond authority, his leadership fosters a sense of belonging, making the school a second home. Joshi's impact extends to creating a culture of excellence, marked by continuous improvement and holistic development. Through innovative initiatives like educational skits and competitions, he shapes a vibrant learning environment. Acknowledged for organizing empowering workshops, "Chat with the Principal" sessions, and embracing innovation, he becomes the beacon illuminating the path to a brighter future.

Mr. Prashant Bhagwan Jadhav - Prashant Bhagwan Jadhav, hailing from sSane-Vasind, Maharashtra, is an accomplished educationist. Armed with a Master's in English, B.Ed, M.Ed in Education, and a D.S.M., his journey in education stems from a family background. After a decade in his coaching classes, he assumed the role of Cultural Coordinator at Atma Malik English Medium School, Shahapur, then undertook the challenge of revitalizing Sharada English Medium School, Vasind, as it's Principal. Over six years, Prashant, with the support of the management and teachers, transformed the school's fortunes, significantly increasing student enrollment. Recognized with the Excellence Principal Award from Star Education in 2023, he aspires to elevate the school to greater heights, making it the best in Maharashtra.

Prashant Bhagwan Jadhav, hailing from sSane-Vasind, Maharashtra, is an accomplished educationist. Armed with a Master's in English, B.Ed, M.Ed in Education, and a D.S.M., his journey in education stems from a family background. After a decade in his coaching classes, he assumed the role of Cultural Coordinator at Atma Malik English Medium School, Shahapur, then undertook the challenge of revitalizing Sharada English Medium School, Vasind, as it’s Principal. Over six years, Prashant, with the support of the management and teachers, transformed the school's fortunes, significantly increasing student enrollment. Recognized with the Excellence Principal Award from Star Education in 2023, he aspires to elevate the school to greater heights, making it the best in Maharashtra. Mrs. Paramita Rout Yadav - Paramita Rout Yadav, a native of Durgapur, West Bengal, is a dedicated educator with a Masters in English, B.Ed, and an MBA in Human Resource Management. Initially entering the education sector by chance during her MBA, it evolved into her true calling. With seven years at Zee Learn Ltd in Kolkata and North India, she later became the Vice-Principal at Burdwan Holy Child School, perceiving it as a challenge due to its initial state. Through collaborative efforts with the school's Secretary, Mr. Samir Rout, Administrator Dr. Amiyanimai Chaudhuri, and the teachers, she transformed the school's fate, significantly increasing enrollment to around a thousand students. Acknowledged with various awards, including the Best Principal Award and the Best School Award for Quality and Affordable Education, Paramita aspires to make Burdwan Holy Child School the best in West Bengal, driven by her passion for fostering academic excellence.

Mrs. Sudhanshu Dadu - Embarking on a journey as a dedicated educator for over two decades, she commits wholeheartedly to fostering comprehensive growth and nurturing young minds. Since joining Presidium School, Sector 57, Gurgaon in 2014, her commitment surpasses academic boundaries, serving all students. Assuming the role of Principal marked a pivotal chapter, but her journey spans diverse geographies due to her husband's service in the Indian Army, enriching her perspective. A milestone in her academic journey was presenting a significant paper at the Ontario College for Research and Development in 2015, showcasing dedication to pioneering educational methodologies. She advocates for empowerment, breaking free from rigid academic brackets, striving to unlock each student's potential, regardless of initial scores. Beyond academics, she focuses on instilling vital life skills for professional and personal growth. Passionate about books, she shapes an educational environment that nurtures holistic student development. Her unwavering commitment as an educator remains—to guide, inspire, and empower young minds, transcending limitations and paving the way for a brighter future through education.

