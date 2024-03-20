Top 10 Professors for March 2024 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly acknowledges educators who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in the field of education, fostering outcome-based learning that positively impacts students' lives.

Top 10 Professors for the Month of March 2024:-

Dr. Balakrishna S. Maddodi – Dr. Balakrishna S. Maddodi, an Associate Professor at MIT MAHE, India. He is an Academican, Geologist, Environmental Scientist, and Social Worker engaged in various environmental educational programmes both in governmental and community organizations in Karnataka and world wide. His expertise includes- Geology, GIS & RS, Geomorphology, Engineering Geology, SWM, EIA, and Nanobubble technology, etc. Serving as editor and reviewer for national and international scientific journals he has authored numerous research articles/books. Awarded Ph.D. by MAHE, obtained Post Graduation and MPhil from Mangalore University, His involvement in social activities, major tree plantation programs and community service projects has been crowned with many accolades and awards like the Distinguished Administrative Award Bangkok, Arya Bhatta International Award, Udupi RAJYOSTAVA award, TPL award, Atal Achievement Award, etc.

Dr. Siddeeqa Jabir – Dr. Siddeeqa Jabir, Assistant Professor of Arabic at HGDC, University of Allahabad, brings a wealth of academic expertise to her role. Born in Moradabad, she earned her Ph.D. in Arabic from A.M.U Aligarh, displaying exceptional dedication. His academic journey boasts a solid foundation, including an M.A. in Arabic and postgraduate diplomas in linguistics, Urdu, Persian, and computer applications. Her commitment to continuous learning is evident through certificates in Islamic Revealed Knowledge and Islamic Economics from IIIT USA and International Islamic University Malaysia. With a teaching tenure since 2014 and an Assistant Professorship since May 2017, she consistently demonstrates scholarly excellence, reflected in her 20 research papers published in national and international journals. Active participation in conferences further highlights her dedication to professional growth.

Dr. Rooposhi Saha - Dr. Rooposhi Saha, active in academia and clinical practice since 2010, secured research grants from ICMR and holds a patent for modifying GIC with Zn. She's honored with awards like Vidya Tandon Memorial, Women Researcher, and Asian Education Leadership Symposium Young Researcher. Recognized for Excellence in Pediatric Dentistry and Emerging Researcher by the Global Outreach Medical and Health Association. She speaks at national conferences, presenting papers that have earned prizes. She authored textbook chapters and published numerous national and international papers. Actively involved in national and international bodies, she contributes as a member of editorial and reviewer boards.

Dr. Raja Kamal CH – Dr. Raja Kamal CH, with PGDCA, MBA, MCA, and Ph.D., serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Commerce at Kristu Jayanti College, Bangalore. With 16 years of teaching experience and 5 years as a Search Engine Optimizer at ENSX Soft Tech Pvt. Ltd. (USA), he boasts an impressive academic portfolio. He has published extensively, including 29 Scopus, 13 Web of Science, 19 UGC Care, 9 ABDC, and 27 Peer Review research papers, along with 22 ISBN Book Chapters and 11 textbooks. He has attended 107 International and National Conferences, receiving 27 awards at both levels. He's also obtained three Design Patent Grants from the Government of India and published six Utility Patents at IPR. Additionally, he has completed 2 CCP Research Projects and 1 MRP project, with an ongoing ICSSR Project. He serves as a resource person at numerous conferences and guest lectures, acts as a consultant for various research projects, and assesses Ph.D. theses.

Prof. ( Dr. ) Arghya Sur – Prof. (Dr.) Arghya Sur's autobiography embodies resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment despite daunting challenges. Originating from humble beginnings, his childhood was fraught with financial struggles, yet he drew inspiration from luminaries like Swami Vivekananda. Despite family poverty, his mother's unwavering support, and sacrifices, propelled him forward. Forced to change schools due to financial constraints, he persevered, excelling academically despite adversity. Pursuing higher education amid setbacks, he chose scientific enquiry, earning accolades in Physiology. Juggling roles in research and academia amidst financial constraints, he displayed fortitude in pursuing professional and familial duties. His narrative epitomizes resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment, inspiring others with his transformative journey.

Dr. Prabavathy Subramanian – Dr. Prabavathy Subramanian, MSc.N, PGDGC, M.Sc. (Psy), Ph.D (N), is currently Professor cum HOD in Psychiatric Nursing at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth University. With 22 years of experience, she holds 5 copyrights, 1 registered Patent, and over 50 high-indexed publications. Serving as Registrar in Nursing and Member Secretary on various committees, she's a seasoned resource speaker at national conferences and participant in over 50 International & National conferences. She has received numerous national awards for her contributions to Nursing and is recognized for her expertise in Counselling during the Covid-19 pandemic. She's actively involved in NGO initiatives, particularly in De-addiction management programs in Puducherry, and contributes chapters in education while serving as a reviewer and examiner for nursing curriculums.

Er. Pushpavathi Ramasamy – Er. Pushpavathi Ramasamy, with a B.E. in ECE from Bharathiyar University, M.E. in Applied Electronics from Anna University, Chennai, and currently pursuing a Ph.D. from Anna University. With 20 years of experience in academia, administration, and teaching, she authored/co-authored 8 international journals and 3 patents. As a member of 8 professional societies, including ISTE, ACEEE, and IACSIT, she serves as an (IIC-IA) Institution Innovation Council - Innovation Ambassador under MOE. Her research interests include Networking, Avionics, and Internet of Things. Recognized for her leadership, she received The Hardworking Women 2023 Award, the Influential Indian Award 2023, and honoured as a Guinness World Records 2024 awardee.

Dr. Minirani S – Dr. Minirani S, an Associate Professor of Mathematics at NMIMS, Mumbai, holds a Ph.D. from NITC, complemented by a Master's in Mathematics from the University of Calicut and a MSc. in Oceanography from Cochin University. With 22 research papers, her expertise spans fractal geometry, fixed-point theory, graph theory, and oceanography. Accumulating 17 years of teaching experience and 2 years in research at NIO, Kochi, she actively contributes to education. She coordinates MooC programs for MHRD and UGC, mentors Ph.D. students, and serves as a reviewer for international journals. Her research endeavours revolve around fractal geometry, discrete mathematics, fluid dynamics, and oceanography.

Dr. Jayshri Devidas Jagtap – Dr. Jayshri Devidas Jagtap is an Assistant Professor of Botany at V G Vaze College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (Autonomous) in Mulund, Mumbai. Bringing over a decade of teaching experience, her expertise spans Cytogenetics, Mycology, Molecular Biology, Ecology, Environmental Botany, and Plant Pathology. She has made notable contributions to academia, presenting numerous research papers at both national and international conferences. Additionally, she has edited two books and authored several chapters. Actively engaged in scientific communities, she holds memberships in various professional bodies and associations, further enhancing her impact on the field of Botany.

Dr. Hemant Pal Ghritlahare – Dr. Hemant Pal Ghritlahare, an Assistant Professor at Govt. Bilasa Girls PG Autonomous College Bilaspur (C.G.), possesses a rich academic and administrative background spanning over 23 years. He holds a Ph.D. in Hindi Literature and serves as a Recognized Research Supervisor at Atal Bihari Vajpayee University, Bilaspur (C.G.). He has been trying to uplift the talented students belonging socioeconomic weaker sections. His extensive teaching experience includes both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Committed to contributing to Chhattisgarh's educational and social development, he has engaged in various roles, including NSS Program Officer and Autonomous Board of Studies Member. With numerous publications and active participation in seminars and workshops, he demonstrates a deep dedication to advancing Hindi literature and fostering academic excellence.

