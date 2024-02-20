Top 10 Professors for the Month of February 2024 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly acknowledges educators who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in the field of education, fostering outcome-based learning that positively impacts students' lives.

Top 10 Professors for the Month of February 2024

Dr. Siddharth A Shinde - In academia's vast expanse, Assistant Prof. Dr. Siddharth A Shinde shines brightly, revered for his profound knowledge, research prowess, and unwavering commitment to education. Graduating in Dentistry from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, he honed his skills at Government Dental College, Mumbai, and earned his Masters in Orthodontics from Bharati Vidyapeeth Dental College, Pune. His recent accolades include the prestigious Brand Icon Award and Research Excellence Award 2023 for his groundbreaking research on dental defects. As an Assistant Professor at Bharati Vidyapeeth Dental College, Pune, he mentors students with passion, fosters inclusivity, and bridges academic communities globally. His impact, recognized with the Global Teacher Award, promises continued leadership in shaping the future of Dentistry. Dr. Paapa Dasari - Dr. Paapa Dasari a Professor in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at JIPMER, India, boasts a distinguished educational background with degrees from esteemed institutions. Her post-doctoral training includes diplomas in HIV and AIDS, Diabetology, and a fellowship in Reproductive Medicine. She accolades span numerous awards for her research presentations and publications, showcasing her expertise in preventive oncology, maternal and fetal medicine, and reproductive medicine. With over three decades of teaching experience, her revised curriculum, introduced skill certification programs, and served as an examiner for various universities. Her administrative roles, prolific research contributions, and active involvement in national organizations underscore her profound impact in the field. Dr. G.P Dinesh - Dr. G.P. Dinesh, a seasoned academician, excels in strategic planning, management, and business development with over 25 years of experience in marketing and strategy. His expertise spans various domains, from sports and entertainment to pharmaceuticals and hospitality. He's adept at forging alliances and executing business strategies in alignment with organizational goals. He possesses a deep understanding of accreditation processes and has developed institutional plans based on national education policies. Recognized for his leadership and mentoring, he thrives in high-pressure environments, delivering results while nurturing talent. Dr. Devi Prasad Misra – Dr. Devi Prasad Misra, born in 1961, graduated from Khallikote College, Berhampur, Odisha, and pursued his Master's and Doctoral degrees at Berhampur University. Starting as an Assistant Professor at Berhampur University in 1990, he served until February 2005. Later, he became a Professor of Management at Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, Odisha. With 31 years of teaching, he authored 12 books, published 125 research articles, and supervised 28 scholars for their Ph.D. He held various administrative roles at Fakir Mohan University, including Head of Department, Director of College Development Council, and Director of IQAC. Currently, he serves as Officer on Special Duty cum Vice-Chancellor at Vikram Dev University, Jeypore, Odisha. Prof. Dr.Aruna Ravindra Waghole – Prof. Dr. Aruna Ravindra Waghole, residing at Ravirajnewas, Warulwadi, Narayangaon Thakarwadi road, Tal Junnar, Dist Pune, Pin 410504, is an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of History at B. J. College, Ale, Ta- Junnar, Dist- Pune. She meticulously documented her research, drawing from primary and intermediate reference books to enrich her scholarly pursuits. Waghole's dedication to unraveling historical narratives shines through her work, shedding light on the lives and struggles of women in the 19th century, particularly focusing on figures like Savitribai Phule. Through her meticulous research and passionate teaching, Waghole inspires a deeper understanding of social reform and gender equality in Indian history. Her achievements include numerous publications, impactful presentations, and significant contributions to academia, enriching the cultural and intellectual landscape of her field. Dr. Ruby Jindal - Dr. Ruby Jindal serves as an Assistant Professor at Akal Degree College, Mastuana, Sangrur, Punjab. Holding an impressive academic record, she boasts an M.A in English Literature, M.COM, M.Phil, and a Ph.D in English Literature, which she obtained from SLIET, Longowal. With a specialization in African American Literature, she brings 16 years of teaching expertise to her role. She has showcased her research prowess through 17 papers published in UGC-approved international journals, accompanied by presentations at various conferences and workshops. Additionally, she has chaired and co-chaired national conferences and successfully organized similar events within her college. Her leadership extends to social initiatives, where she served as a nodal officer for programs like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Cell, National Service Scheme, Red Ribbon Club, and AISHE. Under her guidance, Akal Degree College, Mastuana, achieved the prestigious Green Championship award in the district. Prof.S.Anand – Porf S. Anand, holding M.A. degrees in Hindi and English along with a B.Ed, currently serves as Principal at Aaditya Vidya Vihar Hr. Sec. School in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. With a diverse skill set, he excels in Academic Innovations, Administrative Strategies, School Designing, and Counseling for Teachers, Parents, and Students, among other areas. An accomplished professional, he has been recognized with prestigious awards including Asia's Greatest School Principal Award, The Best School Ambassador Award, Edu Excellence Award, Abdul Kalam National School Principal Award, and Shiksha Bhushan Award. Additionally, he is lauded as the best speaker on education in the RDx Edu platform, showcasing excellence in managing large school teams with a commitment to further serve the educational community. Mrs. Zeenat Madan - Mrs. Zeenat Madan, presently an Assistant Professor at Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantt, Haryana, traces her academic journey to Ludhiana's Punjab Agricultural University (P.A.U). Post-marriage, she embarked on a teaching career, showcasing her commitment to both personal and professional realms. As the Programme Officer of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit since 2018, she spearheaded numerous community service initiatives, including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and health camps. Her leadership extended to environmental endeavors, such as vermicomposting, recognized through state and university-level awards. Zeenat's dedication to social welfare and environmental stewardship embodies the spirit of volunteerism and civic responsibility, leaving an enduring legacy. PROF.DR SHIRLEY STEWART - Dr.Shirley Stewart's departure echoes through Mar Ivanios College, symbolizing the institution's growth. Carrying forward Prof. James Stewart's legacy, she became its heart and soul, earning the affectionate title of "Shirley Ma'am." Her tenure saw her rise to pivotal roles like Department of English head and vice principal, showcasing her dedication and versatility. Renowned for her captivating lectures on poetry and drama, she embodied the quintessential teacherly ethos of mentorship and care. Outside academia, her impact extended to society, evident in her leadership roles at the International Red Cross and "SWASTHI." Her contributions earned accolades like the South India Women Achievers Award, affirming her enduring influence both within and beyond the college walls. Prof. Dr. Vijay S Jadhav - Prof. Dr. Vijay S Jadhav, B.A.M.S., M.D. (Rasashastra & BK), boasts a distinguished career path, evolving from Demonstrator to Professor roles across various esteemed institutions, including C.A.R.C. Akurdi, Pune, and BR Harne Ayurvedic Medical College, Thane. With 30 years' experience in Ayurvedic teaching, Dr. Jadhav has garnered accolades like MD Gold Medalist and Nagarjun Silver Medal. He's served as a resource person at BHU and IPGTR Jamnagar, and led Tathagat Ayurvedic Research Foundation, organizing international conferences across nations like Singapore and the USA. As President of Tathagat International Ayurved Academy, his contributions to Ayurveda are globally recognized.

