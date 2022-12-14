Top 10 Renowned IT Companies in USA 2023

The advancement and enhancement of the IT industry have made the world come together and feel connected more than ever. Starting from the video calling functionality to business management software; various IT companies play an important role that is acknowledged by very few. While some top IT companies believe directly in the end client, some prefer to stay connected with the business and enterprises to help them advance more.

No matter whether you are an end user or a business that needs help to develop a digital solution to advance and enhance the business offering; it is important to have a trustworthy IT company to work with. As the IT industry makes great strides; tons of freelancers and IT companies with little experience and expertise offer development services at a pocket-friendly rate to build and enhance their portfolios. But trusting Top IT Companies with already building portfolios and years of experience can deliver the top-notch end product based on your defined project outline.

Being a person with an innovative mindset, you will need assistance from the top IT Companies that can work on your development requirements. To help you out a bit and ease your workload, the team of TopITCompanies.co has made a list of the top IT companies in USA 2023 after analyzing tons of tech service providers using latest technologies from different regions of USA. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on custom web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10 Most Trusted IT Companies in USA 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystemis one of the leading top IT companies that offer various digital solutions to global businesses. Their team of 1000+ experts are skilled enough to work on any design and development requirements. Founded in 2011, the company has already served more than 4500+ Apps, 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and many more for various well-known to unknown brands.



2. Cognizant

At Cognizant, they engineer modern businesses to improve everyday life. Because They are dedicated to making a lasting impact. So, they do their part to promote inclusion, prepare people for the future of work, elevate underserved communities and transition to a circular and low-carbon future. They believe the tech industry can unlock economic opportunity for excluded and underrepresented populations in their focus markets, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Germany.



3. Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, they offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations Services and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Their 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries.



4. Concentrix

Concentrix, Corporation is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, their staff delivers next-generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. They create better business outcomes and differentiate their clients through Strategy +Talent + Technology.



5. Globant

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It is the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. They have more than 25,924 employees and They are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.



6. WillowTree

At Willowtree, they help their clients realize the potential of rapidly evolving mobile technologies, from developing a mobile strategy to launching mobile products. Their unique team permits them to address their client's concerns at the highest strategic level while ensuring that all recommendations are presented in the context of real-world build costs and timelines. They then have the expertise to take the strategy through the mobile product design, development, testing, launch and growth phases.



7. CI&T

CI&T is the end-to-end digital transformation partner of global businesses. As digital natives, they bring a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence of 6,000+ professionals in strategy, research, data science, design and engineering, they unlock top-line growth, improve customer experience and drive operational efficiency.



8. GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic, is a full-lifecycle product development services leader that combines chip-to-cloud software engineering expertise and vertical industry experience to help their customers design, build, and deliver their next-generation products and digital experiences. They expertly integrate design, complex engineering, and agile delivery capabilities to produce superior business outcomes for global brands.



9. IBM

At IBM, they do more than work. They create. They create as technologists, developers, and engineers. They create with their partners. They create with their competitors. They are here to help every creator turn their "what if" into what is. They bring together all the necessary technology and services, regardless of where those solutions come from, to help clients solve the most pressing business problems.



10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.