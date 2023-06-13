Top 10 Salesforce Implementation Partners in India

Salesforce is a powerful CRM platform that helps businesses manage customer data and improve customer relationships. It offers various features and applications for different industries and business needs.

One of the main benefits of Salesforce is its ability to enhance collaboration and agility in customer relations. By using the Salesforce customer service management application, businesses can track customer activities, gain insights into their interests and preferences, and improve overall business performance.

Apart from customer management, Salesforce CRM offers many other useful features. It helps retain existing customers, connect with the target audience through social media integrations, and boost sales performance. Being a cloud-based platform, Salesforce provides applications like sales cloud, service cloud, marketing cloud, community cloud, and commerce cloud, all contributing to business growth.

However, choosing the right Salesforce consulting partner can be challenging due to an infinite number of options available. Selecting the right consulting firm is crucial for maximizing the potential of Salesforce CRM and avoiding common pitfalls. With their expertise and guidance, businesses can achieve real growth and success in their CRM efforts.

To The following is a list of the best Salesforce consulting companies in India based on extensive research and selection:

1. TIS-

TIS is a leading global Salesforce service provider and recently celebrated their 5-year partnership milestone with Salesforce. With a team of over 100 certified Salesforce Consultants, they have successfully completed more than 325 projects within this period.

TIS offers top-notch Salesforce implementation services, including configuration, customization, data migration, and support. Their expertise helps organizations streamline their business processes, increase productivity, and drive revenue growth.

Their customer-centric approach, timely delivery, and focus on quality have resulted in highly satisfied customers. TIS also provides strategic consulting services and innovative solutions for an impressive number of Salesforce products.

In addition to Salesforce consulting, TIS has been delivering digital transformation solutions to its clients for more than 17 years. They have served clients across industries such as manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, IT, healthcare, and government, catering to startups, SMEs, and large enterprises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their service portfolio encompasses:

Salesforce Sales Cloud

Salesforce Service Cloud

Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Salesforce Einstein Analytics

Field Service Lightning

Pardot

Education Cloud

Health Cloud

Revenue Cloud

Non Profit Cloud

Experience Cloud

Mulesoft

HeroKu

Einstein GPT

Einstein GPT

Website: www.tisdigitech.com

Head Office: C - 81C, Sector - 8, Noida 201301, India

Contact Number: (+91) 9811747579

Email: info@tisindia.com

2. TCS-

TCS provides affordable and efficient services to its customers, helping them make the most of Salesforce products. They utilize Salesforce's cloud platform to deliver unique customized solutions for different industries. With an overwhelmingly large team of over 4 million Salesforce experts, TCS is a major provider of IT services, consulting, and business solutions.

Throughout its 50-year history, TCS has established strong partnerships with global enterprises, adding to their growth. The organization assists businesses in staying updated and adaptable in the dynamic market by embracing new business approaches and creating fresh sources of revenue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They offer the following services:

Salesforce Implementation Services

Cognitive Business Operations

Cybersecurity

Data and Analysis

IoT and Digital Engineering

Website: www.tcs.com

Head Office: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Contact Number: (022) 67789999

Email: contact.us@tcs.com

3. Tech Mahindra-

Tech Mahindra has been a trusted partner of Salesforce since 2006, providing expertise in implementing, integrating, supporting, maintaining, and developing solutions on the SFDC platform. They have successfully delivered innovative solutions across different industries using Salesforce.

In addition to technology, Tech Mahindra has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. Their diverse portfolio showcases their leadership and ability to deliver outstanding results.

Services they provide include:

Salesforce consultation services

Infrastructure and Cloud Services

Financial Services

Energy and Utilities

SAP

AI

Website: www.techmahindra.com

Head Office: Plot No. 6, LGF + 6th floor, Tech Boulevard, Sec-127, Noida

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact Number: +91-422 4586300

Email: alliances@techmahindra.com

4. Deloitte-

Deloitte has experts in more than 36 countries, offering industry insights, customer solutions, and Salesforce expertise. Their member firms have successfully completed innovative and complex projects worldwide. Deloitte is a leading global provider of services such as audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and more.

Their services include:

Salesforce consultation services

Cloud

AI

Tax

Financial Advisory

Audit and Assurance

Website: www2.deloitte.com

Head Office: Hiranandani Business Park, Powai, Maharashtra

Contact Number: 0124 679 2000

Email: usindiaogc@deloitte.com

5. Wipro-

Wipro and Salesforce have been partners since 2006, collaborating on significant customer projects globally. Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, offers IT, consulting, and business process services. They have a team of over 2,200 practitioners dedicated to Salesforce projects and hold more than 8,000 Salesforce certifications. Wipro is renowned for its positive policies, work culture, and growth opportunities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some of the services they offer are:

Salesforce implementation services

Digital Marketing

Cybersecurity

Design and Experience

Engineering

Applications

Website: www.wipro.com

Head Office: Doddakannelli, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru - 560 035, India

Contact Number: (011) 33785100

Email: reachus@wipro.com

6. IBM-

IBM works together with Salesforce to assist mutual clients in achieving significant business value on a large scale. Leveraging its cloud and AI technologies, IBM brings expertise across different industries and regions, offering a wide range of solutions for various Salesforce products. IBM integrates technology, providing infrastructure, software (including Red Hat), and consulting services to support clients in their digital transformation endeavors.

Their services include:

Salesforce Consultation Services

AI

Analytics

eCommerce

Blockchain

IT Infrastructure

Website: www.ibm.com

Head Office: No.12, Subramanya Arcade, Bannerghatta Main Road, Bangaluru

Contact Number: 1800 425 3303

Email: infoibm@us.ibm.com

7. HCL-

HCLTech-Salesforce offers a range of services to help businesses make the most of Salesforce solutions and improve their overall business experiences. These services include consulting, integration, and support. In addition, HCLTech provides solutions in IT infrastructure management, digital operations, cybersecurity, analytics, IoT, software services, and engineering. Their diverse portfolio caters to the needs of businesses in different industries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These are some of their services:

Salesforce consulting services

Data and Analytics

SaaS

Digital and Content

Supply chain management

Finance and Accounting

Website: www.hcltech.com

Head Office: Noida Technology Hub, Plot No: 3A, Sector-126, Noida

Contact Number: 0120 430 6000

Email: enquiries@hcl.com

8. Infosys-

Infosys uses advanced multi-cloud solutions and industry-specific expertise to tailor services for each organization. With a team of over 5,000 consultants and a high customer satisfaction score, they have the skills and capability to support your organization's digital transformation with Salesforce. As a global leader in digital services and consulting, Infosys helps clients from over 56 countries successfully navigate their digital transformation journey.

Services they offer:

Salesforce implementation Services

Digital Marketing

Data Analysis

Applied AI

Cyber Security

SAP

Website: www.infosys.com

Head Office: No. 44, Hosur Road, Electronics City, Bengaluru

Contact Number: +91 80 2293 3588

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: askus@infosys.com

9. Capgemini-

Capgemini has a vast network of over 2,500 certified experts in Salesforce and cloud technologies worldwide. They have been a strategic consulting partner with Salesforce for over ten years, strengthening their abilities to meet clients' digital customer experience needs globally. Capgemini specializes in enhancing, updating, expanding, and securing IT and digital environments using advanced technologies. Their focus is on improving applications, driving innovation, and increasing competitiveness.

Some of their services:

Cloud

Cybersecurity

Data and artificial intelligence

Enterprise management

Sustainability

Website: www.capgemini.com

Head Office: No. 14, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi Phase-III, MIDC-SEZ, Village Man, Taluka Mulshi, PUNE

Contact Number: 022-6686 0500

Email: cgp2phelpdesk.in@capgemini.com

10. Cognizant-

Cognizant uses Salesforce Customer 360 to improve digital experiences and engage customers more effectively. By leveraging Salesforce's cloud platform, Cognizant offers services like digital strategy and experience design. They help clients create connected products, services, and new business models to achieve growth. Cognizant provides IT consulting and business process outsourcing services to industries like banking, healthcare, manufacturing, media, and entertainment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The services they offer:

Salesforce Implementation Services

AI

IoT

Digital Experience

Cloud Solutions

Security

Website: www.cognizant.com

Head Office: 5/535, Okkiam Thoraipakkam Old Mahabalipuram Road Chennai

Contact Number: 1800 208 6999

Email: inquiry@cognizant.com

Ultimately, selecting the perfect Salesforce implementation partner in India comes down to finding the best match for your specific requirements. Look for a partner whose practices and operations align with your unique business goals. Analyze their skills and make a well-informed decision.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}