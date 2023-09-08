Top 10 SEO Companies in Dubai, UAE - A Comprehensive List of 2023

You have a website and you are selling your products or offering services in Dubai, UAE. The objective is to find customers who are looking for the service or willing to buy your product. SEO or Search Engine Optimization is the key to rank your website higher in the search engine so that whoever searches for your product/service, will discover your website, learn about your offerings and become your customer. See, how easy! But doing SEO on your own is no easy job - this is highly competitive. You need to partner with the best SEO company in Dubai, UAE. Because these companies have trained SEO experts and digital marketing professionals who know the job better.

We have come with the list of top 10 SEO companies in Dubai, UAE to help you pick the one that best suits your needs. Before we head over, let’s know a few important things about SEO, especially when you have not taken any professional assistance for SEO or check by typing SEO company near me on the internet to hire a service before.

What is SEO? What Does It Contain?

As discussed above, SEO is the way to rank a website higher in the SERP (Search Engine Results Page) to make it visible to a large number of digital audiences which will help you to bring more conversion and sales. It’s quite simple- the website that ranks at the top, people discover it quickly and are more likely to take a service or buy items from it. That’s why SEO is so competitive. There are many factors that search engines consider before giving a ranking to a website. Technical SEO optimizes a website for search engines and improves User experience. It involves crawling and indexing. With local SEO, you can target specific regions or areas. It enhances your online presence and markets your business to local clients. On-page SEO is another thing that is about optimizing content and material on your website. It includes Keywords(the phrases customers type on the internet when they need a product or service), Meta Titles, Meta Descriptions, Headers, Body Copy etc. And, there is Off-Page SEO which is a regular work to increase your website and business’ visibility and credibility to drive more traffic and sales. It includes Link building.

Benefits of Hiring an SEO Company

The benefits of hiring a top SEO company in Dubai are numerous. And, these are-

A leading SEO company has the experts who have the right knowledge and expertise. They know what to do with your website to make all necessary changes happen and subsequently rank it higher in the SERP. This, in short, increases the visibility of your website and brand awareness.

Hiring SEO experts is always beneficial when it comes to optimizing the content, and landing pages of your website and generating qualified traffic and leads.

Top SEO companies in Dubai have access to top-paid tools. They can check the health of your website. Using various tools and implementing strategies, they can improve the website user experience.

Partnering with an SEO company for the long run is worth your decision. This will definitely help in cracking more sales, revenues, and ROIs. You can track the performance of SEO month by month. And, it provides real-time data and analytics to boost your business.

Continuous SEO effort also helps to understand your customers better and their behaviors too. You will know which keywords your customers are using more, which products they are driven to and so many other things.

What Services Can You Expect From a Top SEO company?

Goal Defining

On-site Strategy and Optimizations

Competitor Research

Keyword Research and Strategy

Off page, On Page SEO

Technical SEO

Strategic Link Building

Off and On-Page Content Optimisation

Content Analysis and Strategy

Content Creation

Website Support and Reporting

Analytics and Conversion Growth

The list of services may differ from one company to another and the selection of the package.

How Much Does SEO Service Cost in Dubai?

Comprehensive SEO packages in Dubai can range from AED 4,000 to AED 10,000 per month. However, it can depend on the provider and the specific services included. Selecting the package is vital. Many leading SEO companies offer high-price packages, while there are few top-rated SEO companies that offer result-driven SEO services at such an affordable budget. Their packages may start from 125$/per month.

Things to consider while selecting an SEO Agency

Choose an SEO company in Dubai that has at least a decade of experience in this domain along with serving your related industry. They must have great reviews and a good reputation among clients.

Check their packages. Remember if the pricing for the SEO package is too high, then it will be difficult for you to run your business. That’s why choose a company that offers exceptional service at a low price.

Choose an agency that has trained SEO experts and marketing professionals. They can strategize the roadmap to help your business meet the expected goals.

Check how innovative and adaptive the agency is in their approach and how creative they get with their services.

Don’t forget to check the list of SEO services they provide, and industries and countries they have served.

Take a look at the client reviews and testimonials on the website. Reviews should be good enough to convince you to consider hiring them.

Also, check how well they communicate with you.

Now Presenting the List of top 10 SEO companies in Dubai, UAE in 2023

Zebra Techies Solution comes at the top of the list for the best reason - the most affordable pricing.

No 1. Zebra Techies Solution

Zebra Techies Solution comes at the top of the list for the best reason - the most affordable pricing. Their SEO package starts only from $125/month, ensuring every company can hire their service. This is a full-service digital marketing company - that specializes in offering highly effective SEO services for global clients from countries like the USA, UK, Australia, UAE, Canada, and more. They are the most affordable SEO company in Dubai. Their affordable pricing can be the real game-changer even for small-scale businesses that aspire to dominate the market. It also makes it possible for companies to boost their online presence without breaking the bank. Going with a budget-friendly option is always a smart choice. It's worth noting that their low prices don't compromise the quality of their SEO services, making them a standout option in Dubai for businesses looking to improve their online visibility. They Have 3 Offices in Kolkata, India & one Sales office Houston Texas,America.

Their SEO services include-

On-site Strategy and Optimizations

Top Competitor Research

Keyword Research

Keyword strategy

Off page, On Page SEO, Local SEO, Global SEO

Strategic Link Building

Content Analysis and Strategy

Content Creation

Website Analysis

Analytics and Conversion Growth

With over 12 years of experience in this domain, generating more than 9000 leads every year, this company has a 100% job success rate and 91 % client retention rate. They have more than 80 full-time employees, having extensive knowledge in SEO and digital marketing domain. Their prestigious accolades from Upwork, Clutch, GoodFirms and many others assure businesses to pick this company for their SEO and digital marketing success. They have successfully serviced more than 7000 clients.

Contact Information- Ph +91-9804210198 | Email- support@zebratechies.com

No.2 Wisdom IT Solutions

Wisdom IT Solutions is a reliable IT creative digital agency in Dubai. They have over 17 years of experience in this domain. They have trained and experienced SEO and other digital marketing professionals. Apart from offering SEO, they also specialize in offering website design and development, social media marketing, etc. Their Minimal Budget is anywhere between $1,000 - $10,000 and Avg. Hourly Rate $25/hr. It may vary depending on the demands of the clients.

Their Services

SEO

Digital marketing solutions

Logo Design

Product Design

Web Design

eCommerce Development

Mobile App Development

Web Development

Contact Details: 12A-04, Damac Smart Height, TECOM Dubai, UAE, Email: info@wistech.biz.

No.3 Boopin

Boopin DMCC is another leading SEO company that has been offering excellent quality services for over a decade. They have more than 50+ employees who are ready to answer to meet your needs. They are present in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai and Singapore. They Avg. Hourly Rate is $25/hr. You can convey your SEO requirements and they will let you know about their affordable package rate.

Contact Details: 3401 JBC3, Cluster Y JLT, PO Box 112587, Dubai UAE, Email: info@boopin.com

No.4 Prism

Prism is an award-winning advertising and digital marketing agency in the UAE. They offer high-quality SEO services. Their packages are affordable. And, they have been in this business for 17 years. Another thing is Prism offers Digital video marketing for small local businesses, youtube for online video marketing. They have a highly experienced team of SEO and marketing experts. You can talk to their team of experts and let the team handle your SEO and other digital marketing stuff.

Their services include-

Digital Marketing including SEO / SEM / YouTube Marketing / Inbound and Outbound Marketing

Social Media Advertising

Viral Corporate Videos

Adwords Search Engine Marketing

Online Reputation Management

Corporate Presentation and Films

Event Management

Contact Details: Latifa Tower, Office No. 604 - West Wing, World Trade Center 1,Sheikh Zayed Road,Dubai, UAE, Email: info@prism-me.com

No.5 Extor FX

Extor Team is a leading SEO and digital marketing company in Dubai. They can assist you in improving your business in any way. This company was founded in 2004. Their minimal budget is under $1,000. They have over 8 years of SEO development expertise. They specialize in offering generic SEO and link building. Additionally, they are also concerned with competitors, markets, Link audits, and tracking competitor details, etc. They look into the traffic, high-quality backlinks, keywords, each page, organic traffic, etc. of the competitors to make necessary changes on your website to rank it higher.

Contact Details: Dubai,United Arab Emirates Email: info@extorfx.com

No. 6 Megabyte

Founded in 2018, this company has become one of the best SEO and digital marketing companies in Dubai within a short time. Their minimal budget starts from $1,000 - $10,000.

Megabyte has an experienced and professional team. They are experts in offering Digital Marketing, SEO, SMO, Social Media Marketing, Web Development, Software Development, Application Development, Graphic Design, Google Ads, PPC and all those services related that businesses need these days. They offer high-quality service and have great feedback from clients.

Contact Details: Escape Tower – 1001 – Business Bay – Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Email: info@megabyte.ae

No.7 Pentagon

Pentagon is another SEO company in Dubai that offers result-oriented quality SEO services to their clients at affordable pricing. They focus on delivering quick Google search results. They have SEO experts who can help pick the right keywords and strategies to target the right audience for your business and promote content to the top of Google. Their SEO experts can measure the volume of your business through the website traffic.

Their Services

Digital Marketing

SEO

PPC

Social Media Marketing

eCommerce Marketing

Contact Details: Marina Plaza, Suite # 2902, Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai, E-mail : info@pentame.com

No. 8 Wisoft Solutions

Wisoft is a futuristic digital marketing agency. They offer digital solutions for a wide range of clients. They specialize in offering tailor-made digital strategies. Wisoft is the brainchild of expert digital marketing professionals who are dedicated to assisting brands to establish their footprints online through the most effective digital strategies.

Their services

SEO

Digital Marketing

Logo Design

Web Design

eCommerce Development

Web Development

WordPress Website Design

Contact Details: P.O. Box: 237159, Office M-38, Curve Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai E-mail : contact@wisoftsolutions.com

No.9 Bester Capital Media

Bester Capital Media is UAE’s leading Innovative Technology and Digital Marketing solutions agency. They have offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore & Lahore.

They help businesses attract customers, and convert leads. BCM loves discovering modern ways of implementing proven strategies to drive better results for businesses. They empower their partners to build more meaningful relationships with their target audience.

Their services

SEO

Digital Marketing

PPC

Social Media Marketing

Bester Capital Media Services

Full-Service Digital

UI/UX Design

Contact Details: Office No 2001, 20th Floor Burj Al Salam Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai, UAE, E-mail : info@bestercapitalmedia.com

No. 10 ZTS Infotech Pvt LTD

ZTS Infotech Pvt Ltd- ZTS Infotech Pvt Ltd is a full-service web solution company that focuses not only on SEO but the whole process of the development of a user-friendly website. From developing the website, designing the web pages, building the content with appropriate keywords, doing competitor research and SEO, to increasing the user-experiencing and deriving results- this company does all. And, the package starts only at 299USD/PM. They are well-known for their expertise in creating websites for widely-used E-commerce platforms such as WooCommerce, Shopify, Magento, as well as custom PHP solutions, Wix, and more.

They have already delivered 2000+ successful projects and they have 100+ job success rates. ZTS Infotech Pvt Ltd has served 5000+ clients.

Choose the SEO company in Dubai that best suits your budget and SEO goals.

Contact Details: Market Complex, Flat No-2G, Gate No: 3, Kolkata, West Bengal 700059, India.

