Top 10 Sites to Find Out Who Called Me From this Phone Number

Reverse phone lookup tools have gained widespread popularity for their ability to uncover the identity of unknown callers in no time. This means no more dealing with incessant or pesky calls from telemarketers, fraudsters or pranksters. However, it can be tricky to identify services capable of providing useful background information.

For this reason, here is a list of the top 10 phone lookup tools that can effectively help you find out who called me now!

Spokeo - Best Tool Overall to Find Out Who Called Me from This Phone Number

Spokeo

Since 2006, Spokeo has been a popular phone lookup site among online users. The platform sources information from a vast pool of public record databases to provide you with comprehensive information on whose phone number is this.

You can typically retrieve details like their contact information, education, employment, marital status, criminal history, etc. Moreover, it has a minimalistic interface that lets you conduct searches based on phone, name, email or address with ease.

Aside from that, Spokeo offers single search reports so you don’t have to subscribe to a paid plan. Plus, it provides users with real-time updates on any purchased searches.

Features:

Vast Search Database: Access billions of public record information

Access billions of public record information Single Searches: Purchase individual background reports

Purchase individual background reports Email Updates: Get up-to-date information on paid searches

Get up-to-date information on paid searches Various Search Options: Provides multiple lookup services

Pros:

Flexible pricing available

Easy-to-navigate site

Downloadable background reports

Cons:

Limited to US-only searches

Extra payment for additional services

Intelius - Best Who Called Me Lookup Tool For Comprehensive Reports

Intelius

Launched in 2003, Intelius is one of the oldest phone lookup services in the market. The premier platform provides access to over 20+ billion records, which can allow you to uncover an extensive amount of information on who called me.

This includes details like name, address, social accounts, past/current addresses, relatives, etc. It also offers unlimited searches for paid users and has a smartphone app that is available on Android and iOS devices for convenient searches.

In addition, Intelius offers multiple search functions, such as criminal record search, reverse address lookup, and so on. It also has a well-structured interface that ensures navigation is relatively straightforward.

Features:

Multiple Lookup Options: Reverse search name, phone, address, etc.

Reverse search name, phone, address, etc. Extensive Search Database: Retrieves data from billions of public records

Retrieves data from billions of public records Unlimited Reports: Provides unlimited searches on premium plans

Provides unlimited searches on premium plans Smartphone Apps: Conduct searches via Android and iOS

Pros:

Intuitive user interface

Alternative search functions

Highly-reputable lookup service

Cons:

No free trial available

Slightly expensive pricing

US Phone Lookup - Best Who Called Me Lookup Tool For US-Based Numbers

US Phone Lookup

US Phone Lookup is well-suited for carrying identity checks on US-based phone numbers. The service is linked to an extensive range of public directories and online listings, which enables it to produce background information on who called.

This often includes contacts, addresses, business records, and more. It also regularly updates its database to provide you with detailed insights into popularly searched numbers. It also ensures all searches remain 100% private and confidential.

Best of all, US Phone Lookup is free to use. This makes it accessible to anyone who needs help identifying unknown callers without making a financial commitment.

Features:

Large US Phone Database: Retrieve data on US-registered callers

Retrieve data on US-registered callers Brand Search Range: Conduct phone searches by area code

Conduct phone searches by area code Seamless Interface: Conduct quick searches with no account needed

Conduct quick searches with no account needed Strict Data Security: Guarantees complete user confidentiality

Pros:

Extensive phone record database

No credit information needed

Quick search results

Cons:

Only conducts reverse phone searches

Restricted to US phone numbers

NumLooker - Best Who Called Me Lookup Tool For First-Time Users

NumLooker is one of the simplest phone lookup tools to use in the market. With its modern interface, you can gather information on any unknown caller in just a few clicks. You don’t even need to create an account to find out whose number is this.

All you need to do is enter the phone number in the search bar and hit the ‘Search Now' button. NumLooker also has a robust search engine that lets you conduct public records searches, email lookups, address lookups, and more.

This offers more flexibility when carrying out identity checks. Moreover, it has an updated phone directory that you can use to locate information manually.

Features:

Modern Interface: Conduct swift and easy reverse phone searches

Conduct swift and easy reverse phone searches Robust Functionality: Numerous lookup services available

Numerous lookup services available Reliable Customer Support : Get quick responses to any inquiries

: Get quick responses to any inquiries Mobile-Friendly: Access the tool on any mobile browser

Pros:

Several lookup tools to choose from

Extensive phone directory

Seamless user experience

Cons:

Not all search results are up-to-date

May be slow to compile reports at times

CocoFinder - Best Who Called Me Lookup Tool For Detailed Reports

If you’re looking for highly detailed reports on a target, then CocoFinder is worth considering. The platform scours white pages, public records, and government databases to provide accurate and detailed reports on who called me.

Moreover, the tool comes with advanced filtering capabilities. This makes it easier for you to collect information with greater precision and prevent irrelevant results. Also, the background reports it compiles are typically well-structured and easy to understand.

In case you don't want to be referenced by CocoFinder, it has an opt-out service that lets you request your background data to be scrubbed from their database.

Features:

Smart Searches: Provides access to advanced search filters

Provides access to advanced search filters In-depth Results: Get comprehensive background information

Get comprehensive background information Simple Reports: Review the compiled data without difficulty

Review the compiled data without difficulty Alternative Tools: Conduct searches using other parameters

Pros:

Generates accurate results

Easy-to-understand reports

Provides an opt-out option

Cons:

Doesn’t work on international numbers

Customer support is sometimes not responsive

SearchPeopleFree - Best Who Called Me Lookup Tool For Versatile Search Options

SearchPeopleFree is an effective service that provides extensive search functionality. The platform offers at least 4 different types of lookup services and does well to ensure they all deliver the most updated information possible. This includes conducting background checks, public record searches, address lookups, email checks, and more. As such, it can help you get a wide range of information on the target from social accounts to legal records.

In addition, SearchPeopleFree allows you to conduct searches on their platform for free. This makes it well-suited for many to conduct various background checks frequently and save their costs.

Features:

Relevant Background Reports: Get up-to-date information

Get up-to-date information Diverse Search Capabilities: Several reverse lookup tools available

Several reverse lookup tools available Unlimited Access: Offers free use with no account needed

Offers free use with no account needed Encrypted Searches: Guarantees user privacy well respected

Pros:

Offers many different reports

No payment required

Large name search database

Cons:

May not produce results in some cases

Not the fastest lookup service

PeopleFinderFree - Best Who Called Me Lookup Tool For Extensive People Directory

PeopleFinderFree distinguishes itself by having a large reverse search directory. It constantly updates its database with new information from recent name searches, which makes it easier to find out who is calling me.

Since the platform pulls information from both public databases and private data broker sites, you can access property records, criminal records, marital records, and more. The site also makes initiating searches very easy to accommodate novice users.

Moreover, PeopleFinderFree lets you conduct searches based on area codes. This makes it an ideal tool to rely on for reconnecting with old friends and relatives.

Features:

Huge People Directory: Access extensive search records

Access extensive search records Vast Data Sources: Pulls information from public and private databases.

Pulls information from public and private databases. Responsive Support Team: Get reliable assistance with fast replies

Get reliable assistance with fast replies Extra Search Options: Supports different searches for varied results

Pros:

Relevant background results

Novice-friendly platform

Broad search capabilities

Cons:

Only searches for US numbers

Some reports may have limited information

US Phone Search - Best Who Called Me Lookup Tool For Updated Phone Database

US Phone Search retrieves information from a vast network of online databases, phone directories, white pages, and consumer records to provide details on publicly-registered numbers. It also has a comprehensive phone database that frequently lists all the top searched numbers.

This makes it easier to gather insights on who calls me without delay. Moreover, the platform caters to cell, landline, and even VOIP numbers. As a result, you can be confident that you will get useful information about any caller.

Features:

Dedicated Phone Search: Specialized for phone number searching

Specialized for phone number searching Search Filtering: Pinpoint your target more effectively

Pinpoint your target more effectively Large Phone Database: Access frequently searched numbers with ease

Access frequently searched numbers with ease Versatile Search Tool: Works with any type of phone number

Pros:

Simplistic search engine

Stable user interface

Effective search filtering

Cons:

Conducts phone searches only

Doesn’t offer comprehensive reports

FindPeopleFast - Best Who Called Me Lookup Tool For Fast Identity Checks

As the name suggests, FindPeopleFast has an advanced search engine that can perform lightning-fast reverse phone lookups. Once you input the number, you can typically expect to get a detailed report in less than a minute.This will usually include information like personal details, financial history, civil records, criminal background, social profiles, etc.

Moreover, FindPeopleFast ensures that it only returns accurate and relevant results whenever a search is carried out. On top of that, the platform enables you to download extensive search reports on your target.

Features:

Varied Lookup Tools: Multiple reverse search functionalities

Multiple reverse search functionalities Advanced Search Engine: Consistently generates comprehensive results

Consistently generates comprehensive results Built-In People Directory: Conduct quick identity checks

Pros:

Easy-to-use platform

Extremely-fast results

Updated search database

Cons:

Only works on US phone numbers

Limited information on the reports

EasyPeopleSearch - Best Who Called Me Lookup Tool For Mobile-Friendly Searches

If you want to conduct reverse phone searches on the move, EasyPhoneSearch promises a smooth user experience. The platform has been well-optimized to ensure any user can access lookup reports in just a few clicks.

The site also guarantees a secure connection for all users to carry out searches. In addition, it has a wide information network that enables it to keep producing insightful background information consistently.

Plus, you can use EasyPeopleSearch to carry out different reverse searches. This includes using different parameters such as address, name, email, etc.

Features:

Secured Searches: Advanced encryption to guarantee user privacy

Advanced encryption to guarantee user privacy Mobile-Friendly Site: Facilitates hassle-free searches on any device

Facilitates hassle-free searches on any device Diverse Lookup Services: Comes with various reverse search options

Comes with various reverse search options No Account Required: Simplistic searches with no sign-up needed

Pros:

Mobile-optimized site

Efficient search engine

No limitations on reverse lookups

Cons:

Results are not always relevant

Unreliable customer support

FAQs

What Makes Using Reverse Phone Lookup Sites Better Than Google?

Reverse phone lookup sites pull information from numerous sources such as public record databases, online data sites, government databases, and even the dark web. Plus, they compile all that information in one simple report. This makes them more effective at identifying whose number is this than a basic Google search.

Do Reverse Phone Lookup Sites Work On Any Type of Phone Number?

Most reverse search sites can retrieve information on any phone number, be it cell, landline or VOIP. However, some numbers may not return any results, especially if the number is newly registered. It also depends on the platform because some lookup sites can access information that other sites can’t.

When Finding Out Who Called Me, Will The Caller Know?

No. All the phone lookup sites on this list have clear data protection policies. Moreover, all the information provided by these sites is already publicly available. This means that there is no legal requirement for the owner of the number to be notified that you looked up their information.

Conclusion

Finding out who called me from this phone number will be an easy task with reverse phone lookup sites. They can allow you to discover everything you need to know about an individual in just a few clicks. Whether you want to avoid fraudsters and pranksters, find a long-lost friend/relative or learn more about someone, these top 10 lookup tools can prove useful.

Each of these platforms has unique features and capabilities to consider. However, they are all reliable and trustworthy platforms. As such, they are fully capable of helping you find out who called me from this phone number. If you still can’t decide on which lookup tool to use, then you can test them out yourself at little to no cost.

This article is compiled by Ellie Walters

