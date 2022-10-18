Human society is rapidly entering the technology revolution, and this is the era of the software industry. Today, there is no denying that people are living and relying on technology more than ever. It is almost impossible for us to imagine our lives without the usage of software and automation. Starting from home automation devices to vehicles with auto-pilot mode, each and every new innovation is connected with the software. Many big enterprises and individuals worldwide prefer software for multiple purposes. No matter what type of organization it could be, it is impossible to imagine a successful business without the usage of software.

As there is no rocket science in understanding the fact that Software technology and mathematics, in a way, go hand in hand. Both of them require problem-solving capabilities. And for decades, Indians have been extraordinary at math because they are resilient and hard-working. Later, the Indian IT industry grew intensively. Now, it contributes as much as 9% of India’s GDP. The Indian IT sector has given the country's GDP $179 billion in IT services in the last 3 years. The high-quality and low-cost services provided by Indians have assisted global organizations to save massive operational costs. Indian software companies are now set to build and manage complex IT systems for global businesses.

If the software is useful to automate the process, it is also important to pick the right software development companies. The expertise and skills of software development companies play an important role in the success of software. To help many business seekers, TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 software development companies in India 2023 and the coming years. Every listed company has the capability and expertise to develop and maintain customized software. To compile this list, the team has done extensive research on companies' experience, expertise, location, employee strength, client base, and various other aspects.

The List of Top 10 Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

The Software development team of Hyperlink InfoSystem has more than 11 years of experience and expertise to deliver highly efficient customized software. They perfectly blend the best-in-class industry-specific practices with their experience and expertise to deliver outstanding solutions enriched with the latest technologies like AI, ML, Metaverse, IoT and many more. The expert team of 950+ employees have delivered more than 4,500+ Apps, 2,200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace Developed and many more solutions for their 2,700+ global clients.

2. Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies creates IoT platforms, cloud services, mobile apps, and software solutions. Their 350+ specialists have developed digital solutions for over 110 clients in the financial, retail, supply chain, and healthcare industries. They created the UI design of a construction firm's cloud-based web app. Drawings might be uploaded and scanned. The group keeps the client's app up to date.

3. Beyondsoft

Beyondsoft Consulting is a leading business IT and consulting company that combines emerging technologies and proven methodologies to tailor cutting-edge solutions that propel your business forward. Their team is made up of a diversely talented team of experts who thrive on innovation and pushing the bounds of technology to solve their customers’ most pressing challenges.

4. Globant

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. They are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. They have more than 25,924 employees and they are present in 19 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

5. Kellton Tech

A multinational provider of IT outsourcing services, Kellton Tech Solutions has development and technical hubs in Virginia, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad, India. They have more than 850 workers despite being founded in 1993. Their expertise is in custom software development, ERP, IT strategy, and managed IT services.

6. Chetu Inc

Chetu is a US-based software development company specializing in providing businesses worldwide with custom technology solutions. As a mobile and web-based application development company with over 2,800 skilled software developers, Chetu combines technological expertise, specific domain experience, and a passion for excellence to deliver enterprise-grade solutions.

7. TCS

TCS, a member of the Tata Group, the biggest multinational corporation in India, employs nearly 500,000 of the best-trained consultants in the world across 46 nations. The corporation, which is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India, reported combined sales of US $22.2 billion for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021.

8. ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Product Development, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, powered by The Digital Flywheel™. Over the last 25 years, they have expanded to 26 locations, 7,000 associates and 250+ clients worldwide. Winner of the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Best Employer (2021), their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of 74 and 88, respectively.

9. GS Labs

Great Software Laboratory works with customers to build innovative products and services, helping them nurture their ideas, staying with them during market validation and scaling them into viable businesses. Their deep and varied technical expertise, complemented by a customer-centric engagement model helps their customers craft solutions for critical business and technological challenges. They are a partner to their customers, sharing their vision while mitigating their risks.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems, one of the leading business analytics service providers, provides dependable solutions by leveraging its extensive experience and expertise. The company delivers efficient solutions using various new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Metaverse, DevOps, and many more.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.