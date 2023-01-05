A business belonging to any industry starting from retail to aerospace needs the assistance of digital solutions to enhance its working ability. Software development is one of the branches of digital solutions that helps almost every business out there to automate and enhance their processes and implement necessary automation that solves the problems of a particular business. Whether a business chooses to go for off-the-shelf software or custom software development they are bound to get the basic benefits such as workflow automation to business enhancement.

As businesses might get confused about which one can be the best choice for them, reaching out to a top software development company can be the best possible solution. Top software development companies with years of experience and expertise in your field, will not only help you find the best off-the-shelf software for your requirements but will also help you to develop the one if needed.

If you are trying to find the most reliable software development company for your business, this list of the top 10 software development companies in London 2023 can help you out. The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has browsed tons of London-based IT companies and finalized the list considering various factors such as their service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve and many more.

The List of Top 10 Trusted Software Development Companies in London 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

A top software development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem is offering top-notch custom software development services to the global business ever since its foundation in the year 2011. Their team of 1000+ experts are proficient in delivering outstanding software solutions to businesses belonging to various industries like fintech, Healthcare, retail, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, technology and many more. Holding years of proficiency and expertise, the company has delivered more than 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace solutions, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and even 4500+ mobile apps to their 2700+ Global clients.

2. Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs.

3. Deloitte

Deloitte drives progress. Their firms around the world help clients become leaders wherever they choose to compete. Deloitte invests in outstanding people of diverse talents and backgrounds and empowers them to achieve more than they could elsewhere. Their work combines advice with action and integrity. They believe that when their clients and society are stronger.

4. Modis

AKKA & Modis, soon to become Akkodis, is a global leader in the engineering and R&D market that is leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. With a shared passion for technology and talent, 50,000 engineers and digital experts deliver deep cross-sector expertise in 30 countries. AKKA & Modis offers broad industry experience, and strong know-how in key technology sectors such as mobility, software & technology services, robotics, testing, simulations, data security, AI & data analytics.

5. Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognized for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organizations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach.

6. CI&T

They have a 27-year track record of driving business impact through comprehensive and scalable digital solutions as a digital native. They unleash top-line growth, improve customer experience, and increase operational efficiency with a worldwide presence of 6,000+ specialists in strategy, research, data science, design, and engineering.

7. HData Systems

HData Systems has been providing business analytics and software development services since 2019. Their data model incorporates cutting-edge technologies. To change the firm by utilizing contemporary data technology, AI, and data science to ease decision-making and create critical insights for scalable enterprises.

8. Endava

Endava is a global technology firm with over 18 years of experience working with some of the world's most prestigious financial, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail organizations. Endava employs 4,819 people in North America and Western Europe, with distribution centers in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, and other countries.

9. Capita

Capita is a transformation and digital services business, delivering innovative solutions and simplifying the links between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. They partner with clients to transform their businesses and services, taking on complex and difficult things – so they don’t have to. As part of the fabric of UK society, They are helping millions of people every day.

10. DEPT

DEPT is a full-service digital firm that is at the forefront of technology and marketing. They design complete digital experiences for well-known businesses. Its staff of 3,500+ digital professionals spread over 30+ sites on 5 continents produces ground-breaking work on a global scale while maintaining a boutique mentality.

