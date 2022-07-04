Top 10 Software Development Companies in Los Angeles 2022

Any business can stay competitive in the market only if it can enhance the user experience, provide feature-rich and innovative products to market, and make setups more safe, productive, and efficient. Traditional business development methods can leave a loophole or two. But businesses can reduce the chances of leaving loopholes through software development services.

Software development services not only enhance the inner business activities but also helps to digitize the information and store it online. It can help to save space and makes the data integrated and centralized so any authorized person can access that with ease. Any business around the globe can get these services just by reaching out to a software development company.

But keep in mind Software development process includes various factors such as Project Planning, Analysis, System designing, Implementation, Testing of software and Maintenance. It is crucial to find a top software development company that can provide end-to-end support considering all the related aspects. So, TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of top 10 software developers in Los Angeles that have been helping businesses around the globe to develop and maintain business software. The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has done an extensive research to make the list of top software companies considering experience, expertise, location, team strength, client base and various other aspects.

List of Top 10 Popular Software Development Companies in Los Angeles 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the best software development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem has 10+ years of experience in Information and Technology serving highly reliable, scalable, innovative, and strong solutions to the various industries around the globe. Specialized in Mobile App Development, iPhone App Development, Android App Development, UI/UX designs, and Web and CMS App Development, the company explores its extents and work on the latest technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, AR/VR, Metaverse and many more.



2. VXI

Headquartered in Los Angeles and with over 40,000 employees worldwide, VXI integrated service centers support all customer engagements in multiple languages in the United States, Philippines, Guatemala, Jamaica, and China. Their innovative solutions and professional teams, along with their passion for operational execution, enable their clients to produce the business outcomes that matter most – increased revenue, profitability, and satisfied customers.



3. FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 20,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in the Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more.



4. TheoremOne

TheoremOne is an innovation and engineering company that advises clients on product strategy, engineering, design, and culture, and then partners with them to build and launch technology-driven solutions to their most complex problems. TheoremOne is chosen by clients when results matter most — becoming the agent of change, and driving a transformation that involves not only technology but also people, process and leadership.



5. Link Development

Link Development is a global technology solutions provider leading the digitalization of private and public sectors. They drive the business transformation of their customers by delivering integrated, inventive and digitally productive experiences that blend cloud, analytics, mobility, smart services, Dynamics 365 - CRM/ERP, infrastructure, IoT and augmented reality.



6. Vincit

Vincit is a Software development expert who offers its customers the most functional digital in an understandable package so that tomorrow is not scary. They provide various IT development services including web development, app development, embedded system, Shopify development, e-commerce development and everything in between.

7. Drata

Drata is the world’s most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help companies earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. Drata helps 1,000+ companies streamline their SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS compliance through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in lower costs and time spent preparing for annual audits.



8. Rootstrap

At Rootstrap, they help companies scale people, processes, and products through outcome-driven development. They help businesses to build mobile apps from scratch, a rescue mission for a product that's FUBAR, or need some extra development muscle for the internal projects. They have talented team members across the USA, Uruguay, and Argentina who are ready to generate the results that matter to their clients.



9. DynTak

As a national systems integrator and security risk management partner, DynTek delivers exceptional, cost-effective professional IT consulting services, end-to-end IT solutions, managed IT services, and IT product sales to state and local government, educational, healthcare and enterprise customers nationwide. Their broad range of technical expertise and vendor partnerships allow them to deliver solutions that support digital business transformation.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the best companies that provide various Data Science, Data Logging, Data Warehousing, Data Migration, Data Analytics, ELK Solutions, Data Visualization, Video Analytics, Productive Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Development, DevOps and any data related services for businesses from any industry around the world. They are a one-stop destination for your next Data Requirements.

Source: Top Software Companies.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.