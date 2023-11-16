Top 10 Teachers In India Month of October 2023 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Kiteskraft Productions LLP congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors!

Top 10 Teachers in India 2023 Winners List :-

Divyesh Mehta - In 2001, my journey commenced with just one or two clients entrusting their work to me. Progressing gradually, I encountered clients seeking results, pushing me to work tirelessly for at least 18 hours a day. Exhausted but determined, I acquired a small office at a minimal cost as I moved forward from time to destiny. With the purchase of an office, I expanded my operations, hiring staff to cater to clients and assist in the workload. Initially specializing in sales tax and income tax, I later ventured into writing articles for various journals and eventually authored my first book, "Service Tax Simplified," endorsed by the then commissioner. This success spurred me to write a total of 11 law books on subjects such as VAT, income tax, corruption law, entry tax, black money, smart cities, GST, words vocabulary, and more. Along this journey, I garnered several awards and recognition, solidifying my achievements beyond what may have been envisioned or dreamt. Dr. B. Sendilkumar - Dr. B. Sendilkumar serves as the Dean and Director of the School of Allied Health Sciences at Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation-DU. Overseeing 13 undergraduate and 13 postgraduate courses across multiple campuses, he brings a wealth of qualifications, including BDS, MBA, and a PhD. Dr. Sendilkumar holds certifications as a NABH Assessor, CII SR EHS Assessor, and a Certified Six Sigma Blackbelt in Quality. Additionally, he serves as an ISO Lead Auditor for various standards. With 22 years of experience in academics and administration, he boasts a remarkable track record of research papers, patents, awards, and active participation as a speaker and panelist at both national and international events. Throughout his journey, he remains dedicated to promoting equal access to education Dr. Bhooshan Kelkar - Dr. Bhooshan Kelkar, the Director of "Neuflex Talent Solutions," boasts over 25 years of professional experience. Formerly the "Country Manager" for University Relations at IBM India/South Asia, he dedicated 13 years to IBM in both the USA and India. Dr. Bhooshan is an alumnus of IIT Bombay, holding a B.Tech. (1991), MS (1992), and a PhD (1995) in AI from the UK, all achieved with full scholarships. Additionally, he possesses certifications in Bioinformatics from California and IP Law from New York. Recognized as the "IBM Master Inventor," he holds 23 US patents across multiple technologies. Dr. Bhooshan is also an accomplished author, having written 17 books, some of which have achieved Best Seller status. Dr. Sandip Gun -For the past 24 years, Dr. Sandip Gun has served as the headmaster of Jalpaiguri Higher Secondary School, demonstrating exceptional leadership. His noteworthy contributions to education extend to both national and international levels, earning him recognition. Dr. Gun has been honored with 56 Honorary Doctorate Awards and over 900 accolades in the field of education, establishing himself as a distinguished educationist in West Bengal. Ganesh Govindan -Hailing from Bangalore, Ganesh Govindan, a Mechanical Engineering professional, has showcased remarkable prowess in martial arts since the age of 10. He boasts high-degree Black belts in Karate, Goshinryu Karate, and Kungfu, complemented by numerous prestigious awards. Ganesh is recognized for his commitment to empowering women through self-defense workshops, a dedication that earned him the India Excellence Award for Service to Society in the realm of martial arts and self-defense. Mohammed Arif Abdul Rahim Shaikh - Mr. Mohammad Arif Abdul Rahim Shaikh, a recipient of the National Youth Award and the Global Teacher Award spanning over 150+ countries, is a dedicated BSc B.Ed TGT Science Teacher at Dar ul Madinah English School in Mumbai, India. With an impressive commitment to professional development, he has successfully completed over 250+ online courses covering science, technology, and the psychology of students. Mr. Shaikh has actively participated in 200+ online webinars, accumulating a wealth of knowledge. His remarkable achievements include receiving more than 100 awards, and his insightful articles have been published in prominent science magazines. Nita Bhosale - Nita Bhosale, a symbol of unwavering dedication, resilience, and boundless enthusiasm, serves as an inspiring figure for those fortunate enough to interact with her. With a wealth of experience spanning over three decades in the realm of education, she epitomizes the conviction that life is too short for excuses and too lengthy to postpone one's dreams. Prabhas Ghai – Prabhas Ghai is an Academic Coordinator in Rising Stars School. With over 12 years of experience in the field of school education, Mr Ghai specializes in Early Childhood Education and Special Education. Mr Prabhas has also designed comprehensive Assesment Reports of Pre Primary and Primary Wings of numerous schools. Priyanka Kathait - Priyanka Kathait, a published author, originates from the picturesque state of Uttarakhand, specifically Dehradun, and currently resides in New Tehri. Having pursued her higher education at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, she initially worked as a teacher for a few years. Despite being raised in Garhwal, Priyanka's life took a significant turn when she embraced her role as an author. Choosing a title close to her heart, reflecting her experiences since childhood in her surroundings, Priyanka's book addresses the core issues faced by her community. "UPLIFT YOURSELF AS A HOMEMAKER, FU EL YOUR WINGS TO FLY" not only gained widespread popularity but also earned her multiple awards, recognition, and fame, a journey she continues to embark on. Sunita Raghuwanshi - I'm Sunita Raghuwanshi, the Director of Mahesh Memorial Public School in Bagh. With a teaching background spanning 25 years in the backward tribal area, I've observed an experimental decline in the education levels among children. I believe our entire system bears responsibility for this trend. Today, I wish to highlight certain points. I am convinced that implementing changes in our education system can yield positive and gratifying results.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

