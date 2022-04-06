With over 2.5 billion active users in 190 countries, Android is the most popular operating system in the world. Since its inception, Android has grown in popularity year after year. Through its popularity in emerging nations, Android has continued to expand at a phenomenal rate in India. The reason Android is becoming more popular among Indians is that it is less expensive than Apple devices, and it is also more widely available in India than other smartphones. Furthermore, because Android is an open-source operating system, Indian mobile industries have adapted to Android rather than iOS.

Many businesses want to take advantage of the finest Android applications with the best IT support and assistance. Before using Android in your business, you should review your objectives and make a careful evaluation of the most fit solution for your goals. Several companies provide custom mobile app development services to meet your specific needs. To aid businesses in choosing app development partners, the TopSoftwareCompanies.co team has researched hundreds of companies from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Pune, Delhi, and nearly every other major city in India. Find a list of the top 10 Android app developers in India for 2022 and coming years.

List of Top 10 Trusted Android App Development Companies in India 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Since 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem has delivered the best mobile app development and web development services. It is well-known in the IT industry for providing a scalable and reliable mobility solution. They have developed over 4000 apps in various categories and have offices in India, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. They have a team of more than 650 developers who are highly skilled and always ready to work on the most complex tech requirements. Their professionals constantly take the necessary research to give high-quality application solutions and, as a consequence, accurate outcomes for your business.

2. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India's most well-known IT corporations, as well as one of the most valuable IT services brands in the world. Mobile applications, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many other services are available through the organization. It was established in 1968 and today has 149 sites across 46 countries.

3. Vincit

Vincit is the only bespoke software company that guarantees client satisfaction 100 percent of the time. Over 600 employees work for their design, software, strategy, and marketing organization. We work with huge organizations to build mobile applications, online services, and embedded systems, as well as provide digital strategy and marketing services.

4. Scalefocus

Scalefocus is a software development and digital services firm with the objective of assisting businesses in growing by utilizing cutting-edge technology and top engineering teams. They are a multinational company with a global vision and a track record of driving innovation for North American, European, and Middle Eastern firms.

5. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering service like App development, Blockchain, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. Company has more than 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

6. 10Pearls

10Pearls is a technological partner that is at the forefront of the industry. They have a culture of creativity that is specifically built to conceive and develop future mobile apps and bespoke software. Their work is a kaleidoscope of new technology and the digital revolution.

7. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is a worldwide firm that specializes in consulting, technology, professional services, and outsourcing. They employ about 270K people in more than 50 countries. They've worked in practically every industry and have experience in AI, Cloud Services, SAP Solutions, App Development Services, and Blockchain Solutions.

8. Netsmartz LLC

Netsmartz, a USA-based software firm with CMMi 3 standards, was founded in 1999 and provides a pre-vetted pool of top 5% software developers from the 8 global locations including India. Netsmartz, a digital transformation company trusted by Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized businesses, and start-ups, accelerates your development with nearshore, offshore, and remote team alternatives.

9. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is a global leader in app development and digital product development. Many worldwide customers have used their team of mobile strategists, UI/UX designers, and software engineers to create 1000+ mobile and digital solutions.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors.

