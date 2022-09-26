Top 10 Web Design Companies in India

The digital era has made online presence utmost important, so it goes without saying that if you want your business to flourish, you should have an attractive website to promote your services. Getting web designing services from top web design companies in India becomes reliable whether you own an India based business or an International business. Indian web designing companies greatly influence the adoption of advanced technologies. Since there are several web design companies in India, it is difficult to choose one. So after extensive examination and evaluation, we have compiled a list of top web design companies in India that are well-recognized in the market for their services.

Here we’ve listed the companies that strive to help your business grow. These reputable web design companies' services are also available for outsourcing.

Now, Let's have a look at our top 10 list of web design companies in India to see which could be the finest choice for you:

1.RichestSoft: RichestSoft is a reputable and leading web design company in India that's been operating for over thirteen years and has offered top-notch web design services to clients worldwide. Their long history in the IT sector speaks for their work's excellence and their web designers' expertise. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies, they take a superior approach to every web design project and strive to achieve the client's project goals. They are renowned for their flawless project delivery, paying close attention to every detail of each project they work on. RichestSoft has already achieved greatness by delivering more than 500 projects involving both national and international ones. "Happy clients mean thriving business" is the company's motto. Quality assurance, level of expertise, and many other elements are behind every successful web designing project handled by RichestSoft.

Location: Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab

Skills/Technologies: Javascript, React, Html, Wordpress, Java, Kotlin etc.

Established in: 2009

Services: Ecommerce, laundry apps etc.

Awards won: Clutch and Goodfirms named RichestSoft the best company for app development.

Best Web development projects/clients: MeowChowNow, E-Canada, Pools Magnic App and many others,

2. ValueCoders: Through cutting-edge web design and development solutions, ValueCoders comes under the top software development firm in India. Over 450 experienced development teams work for them, and collectively they've completed over 4200 tasks for more than 2500 global clients.

Location: India

Skills/Technologies: Blockchain, AI, ML, IoT, AR, VR, Big Data, AWS, PHP, Java, Python,.Net, Xamarin, Flutter, Angular, Reactjs, etc.

Established in: 2004

Services: Web designing and software development

Awards won: Indian eRetail champion, Magento silver partner, Deloitte technology fast 50 winner, ISO 9001 certified

Best Web development projects/clients: Work with AROMEO, WhiteHatJr

3. FATbit Technologies: Among the top web design and development companies, FATbit Technologies is also placed here. The organization has years of knowledge in building high-performance websites. FATbit succeeds at delivering exceptional web solutions and high-performance UX/UI because of its diversified staff of knowledgeable professionals.

Location: Mohali, Chandigarh Tricity, Punjab

Skills/Technologies: MVP development services, Web Designing, Mobile App Development, SEO

Established in: 2004

Services: YoKart, YoRent, FunAway

Awards won: Products of the Year (YoKart), Member of Nasscomm

Best Web development projects/clients: Ingizly, UNI Diamonds

4. Emizentech: Emizentech, a prestigious website designing firm, creates exceptional web designs. The web solutions developed by this company give an envisioned user experience throughout all platforms, whether mobile-friendly websites, complex enterprise platforms, or promotional websites. Emizentech has a team of experienced mobile app developers and innovative mobile UI designers with the ability to turn notions into user-pleasing solutions.

Location: UK, USA, Singapore, and India

Skills/Technologies: Web Designing, Python, ASP.Net, Shopify

Established in: 2013

Products: Dating app, Real Estate, Logistic transport websites, etc.

Awards won: Ranked as the Most Reliable Company by Top

Firms, TopDevelopers, and more

Best Web development projects/clients: Korean Skincare EU, Zylu, Autovay

5. Xicom Technologies: One of the most pleasing web design and development firms in India is Xicom Technologies, which delivers comprehensive web designing services. They use top-notch technology methodologies and frameworks to turn their customers' ambitions into satisfactory solutions. Their 15+ years of expertise from 300+ qualified experts enable them to combine validated and verified process approaches.

Location: India, USA, Dubai

Skills/Technologies: Mobile app development, Android/iOS app development, Hybrid apps

Established in: 2002

Products: Web design and development, Mobile app development, software development.

Awards won: SO 9001 Certified and NASSCOM & STPI accredited

Best Web development projects/clients: FITFIX

6. RipenApps: Having established a new standard for technology and customer satisfaction in the website creating industry, Because of their extensive experience in web designing. The company has built 400+ web apps, most of which are gaining attention and becoming hot-sellers.

Location: Noida, India

Skills/Technologies: Web design, web development

Established in: 2017

Products: FinTech, Wedding Planning

Awards won: People's Choice Award for Best Web Development Company.

Best Web development projects/clients: eGurukul, Jana Co, UFP, LickyLucky

7. Aalpha Information Systems: In India, Aalpha Information Systems Pvt Ltd. is considered one of the top web designing and development firms and offers custom website designing services and IT consultancy to clients worldwide.Their success rate speaks for the quality and reliability of web designing solutions.

Location: Bangalore – India

Skills/Technologies: Software Development, Web Development & IoT App Development

Established in: 2007

Products: Zaffori, Wurkr, Kosmocity, Echapaa

Awards won: ISO 9001-2000 certified company.

Best Web development projects/clients: Worked with Swiss Re, SECURITAS, FAIRVIEW

8. Techuz: Techuz advertises itself as a digital company that offers excellent web design services. To fulfill the diverse business desires of its clients according to their business, the company provides economical web designing solutions.

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Skills/Technologies: Web design, Mobile & Web App Development, UX & UI Designing

Established in: 2012

Products: Get Litt, Count.ly, Job bookers, Smartplanner

Awards won: Company was hailed as India’s leading web development company at the 2021 Clutch Leaders Award

Best Web development projects/clients: MR BUTTON, Countly, Right

9. BC Web Wise: Digital advertising company BC Web Wise is recognized for its brilliant team of experts and strategic brand services. It has served clients in the financial, consumer, and entertainment industries throughout its ten-year operation.

Location: Mumbai

Skills/Technologies: Website design, eMarketing

Established in: 2004

Products: Aprilia, MTC Group

Awards won: Got an award for Best Growth Strategy (2016) by the Ascent Foundation and more

Best Web development projects/clients: Emami, IPSA India, Nanhi Kali, and HUL Intranet

10. Trionn Design: The top 10 investment-friendly states in India are where Trionn Design is situated. Above-the-fold alone makes its emphasis on inventiveness obvious. Having 15+ years of industry expertise, according to the website's homepage.

Location: Rajkot, Gujarat

Skills/Technologies: Web design, web development

Established in: 1998

Products: Urban tiles, Dvellup, My Designer Wardrobe

Awards won: Trionn Design won Creative Space nominee awards from Awwwars, who gives awards for design

Best Web development projects/clients: Chamber of International Commerce

Bottom line

We have seen here how important it is to have a business website that is attractive and efficient. That's why we've listed the top 10 web designing companies in India from which you can choose the one that will help your business flourish.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.