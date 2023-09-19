Top 10 Web Development Companies in India 2023 - 2024

Whether you just have a startup or an enterprise solution; the only way to expand your business offering is to have a business website that not only lists your product and service offering but also becomes the method of communication for your target audience. Such as the integration of an AI-based chatbot that can communicate with your target audience based on their availability without demanding human assistance. Along with that, there are tons of other ways where your website can be there for your target audience on your behalf.

But as you might have just started your journey in the world of websites, we would like to remind you there are tons of things that you have to deal with such as domain name, web development frameworks, technologies, tech stacks, programming languages, and many more. So, you will need assistance from the experts for that. You can hire web developers from top web development companies who will help you deal with everything starting from the requirement-gathering stage to post-deployment support.

To welcome you into the world who stays ahead of the time all the time, here is the list of the top 10 web development companies in India to work with in the year 2023-2024. The team of TopITCompanies.co has made this list by browsing tons of IT companies based in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, and many more before listing them here. Along with that, they have finalized the list considering various aspects such as work experience, project deliverables timeframe, technical expertise, team strengths, services, client base, and so on.

List of Top 10 Well-known Web Development Companies in India 2023 - 2024

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

A top web development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem is well-known for delivering excellent quality at a rapid pace. Their proficient team of developers holds years of experience in Web & CMS development. They are aware of the techniques, tools, and technology internally & externally. With the out-of-box approach, their team stands out at the top. This leading IT company offers acquirable results and solutions to global start-ups to enterprise-level businesses of a variety of industries to solve their problems by leveraging their technological development experience and expertise.

Founded Year: 2011

Employees: 1000+

Company Expertise: Mobile App Development, Web Design and Development, Software Development, Game Development, Salesforce Solutions, Blockchain Development, Metaverse, AR, VR, AI, IoT, and many more.

2. Mphasis

A leading applied technology services company, they innovate to deliver service excellence and successful outcomes across sales, delivery, and development. With their strategy to be agile, nimble, and customer-centric, they anticipate the future of applied technology and predict tomorrow’s trends to keep their clients at the summit in an ever-changing marketplace.

Founded Year: 1998

Employees: 39000+

Company Expertise: Application Services, BPO, Solutions, Healthcare; Finance and banking; High Tech; CI & R, Digital, Cloud, Cognitive, Applied Technology, and IT Services and Solutions.

3. TCS

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses for the past 50 years. They believe innovation and collective knowledge can transform all their futures with greater purpose.

Founded Year: 1968

Employees: 636000+

Company Expertise: IT Services, Business Solutions, and Consulting.

4. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors.

Founded Year: 2019

Employees: 1000+

Company Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Data Science, Data Logging, Data Warehousing, Data Migration, Data Analytics, ELK Solutions, Data Visualization, Video Analytics, and more.

5. iMOBDEV Technologies

iMOBDEV Technologies is a leading development company offering innovative and robust digital solutions. Their development team offers innovative, robust, and high-quality solutions to global businesses based on their custom development requirements. iMOBDEV Technologies has qualified professionals who can analyze your development requirements and create the best solution for you leveraging their profound knowledge and proficient development skills.

Founded Year: 2009

Employees: 300+

Company Expertise: Software Development, App Development, Web Development, Game Development, Blockchain Development, and more.

6. Datamatics

Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, the Datamatics portfolio spans Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data and analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Founded Year: 1975

Employees: 6500+

Company Expertise: Engineering & Embedded Services, Finance & Accounting Services, Information Management, IT Consulting, IT Services, Research & Analytics and more.

7. Marlabs LLC

Marlabs designs and develops advanced digital solutions that help their clients improve their business outcomes swiftly and precisely. They succeed by harnessing the power of the Digital Collective, which brings together design-led digital innovation with human experience, composable digital platforms, and their collaborative ecosystem of first-class technology partners and innovators.

Founded Year: 1996

Employees: 2300+

Company Expertise: Cloud Computing, SAP, Mobility, Oracle, Analytics, Application Development, Microsoft, Infrastructure Services, Java, Cyber Security, Testing Services, Product Engineering and more.

8. HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 219,000+ people across 54 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. They work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, and more.

Founded Year: 1991

Employees: 221000+

Company Expertise: Digital, Engineering, Cloud, Digital Business, Application Support and maintenance, Digital Applications and platforms, Application Modernization and integration, Data and analytics, Software as a Service (SaaS), Enterprise Applications, and more.

9. IBM

At IBM, they do more than work. They create. They create as technologists, developers, and engineers. They create with their partners. They create with their competitors. If you're searching for ways to make the world work better through technology and infrastructure, software, and consulting, then IBM is one of the top providers to connect with.

Founded Year: 1911

Employees: 304000+

Company Expertise: Cloud, Mobile, Cognitive, Security, Research, Watson, Analytics, Consulting, Commerce, Experience Design, Internet of Things, Technology support, Industry solutions and more.

10. Nityo Infotech

Nityo Infotech is a Global Technology Solutions and Services organization. Headquartered in the US with deep imprints in Latam, Apac, Europe & Middle East & Africa. Nityo is powered by 21,000+ employees across 40+ countries serving enterprises across industries like Banking, Insurance, Finance, FMCG, Hi-Tech start-ups, Government enterprises, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, and more.

Founded Year: 2006

Employees: 2800+

Company Expertise: Managed Services/Tech Outsourcing, Professional Services, Staff Augmentation, AI/ML based Chat Bots, Digital Lending Solutions, AI/ML based Anti-Money Laundering Solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.