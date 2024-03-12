Top 10 Women Empowering Society In India

Wishing all women a joyous Women's Day and extending heartfelt congratulations to those who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Your dedication and commitment to blending expertise with outcome-based learning are truly commendable. May you continue to inspire and empower others with your remarkable achievements and unwavering passion. Happy Women's Day to all the phenomenal women out there! Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao - Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao, a distinguished Personality as Global Achiever, holds a multitude of esteemed titles and accolades. She serves as the Ambassador of the World Human Rights Protection Commission and holds the prestigious position of Facebook Super Editor. With a remarkable career spanning various domains, including education, social activism, and authorship, she has received over 100 national and international awards. Among her notable recognitions are the Rastriya Padma Bhushan Samman Awards 2023, International Iconic Award 2022-2024, and the Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R Ambedkar Bharat Bhushan Award 2023. Her contributions as an international icon continue to inspire and uplift countless individuals across diverse field. Ms. Palak Tiwari Gaiekwad – Ms. Palak Tiwari Gaiekwad, a nationally acclaimed parenting expert and director of multiple educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh, is renowned for her contributions to education and social causes. As the Director of Little Kingdom chain of schools, Jabalpur; Kangaroo Kids Pre-school and Billabong High International School, Gwalior she has garnered recognition for her innovative approach to teaching and learning. Her dedication to improving education is evident through her involvement in spreading awareness on effective parenting and empowering women in the field of education. Her numerous awards and accolades underscore her impact as a transformative leader in the education sector. With her mission statement of "Child is our curriculum," she continues to lead her institutions with a focus on holistic development and experiential learning. She believes to create happy, competent & content global citizens through her contribution in education. Dr. NAFEESATHUL MIZRIYA – Dr. Nafeesathul Mizriya, hailing from Kunnamkulam, is the Founder and Managing Director of Minhaj Builders. Recognized with the Global Women Inspirational Award in 2021, her journey began after completing Class 10 and pursuing an ITC Draughtsman civil engineering course due to her passion for architecture and construction. Despite a fulfilling 5-year tenure in government service, including roles at Kunnamkulam Municipality and Thrissur Corporation Office, her ambition led her to pursue a part-time Civil Engineering course. Determined to surpass limitations, she transitioned to full-time architectural work, starting as a freelancer before founding Minhaj Builders, marking a significant step towards her dreams. Mrs. Prafulla Suryaji Sawant Dessai - Mrs. Prafulla Suryaji Sawant Dessai, the headmistress of GPS Guddamoll Sanvordem Sanguem Goa, was born on 26th September 1967 in Bhatwada, Kalay, Sanguem Goa. With a Master's in Arts and D.Ed and special qualifications in Hindi Pradnya, WTC in Computer. Konkani Sanad From konkani Bhashya mandal, classical singing Praveshika poornak from Gandharv board Bhasha Mandal, she embarked on her career journey. Her 34 years of experience in education have been marked by notable accomplishments, including organizing Covid awareness programs and promoting all-round development through various initiatives. Recognized with numerous awards, she has left an indelible mark on education and community service. Her dedication and passion continue to inspire those around her to strive for excellence. Mrs. Sapna Yogesh Bhattad – Mrs. Sapna Yogesh Bhattad, Education B.Com,Tax & Commercial Art possesses an innate artistic talent that led her towards an artistic career path despite her academic background. Encouraged by her husband, Mr. Yogesh Bhattad, a Gold Medalist Artist and founder of Swapnyog Glass & Art, she embarked on her journey as a Mural artist in 2003. Starting from home as Sapna Arts, she faced initial challenges but eventually gained recognition and fame through exhibitions in India and abroad. In 2006, she established Sapna Arts as a small-scale industry, which has now flourished into a successful business dealing in various artistic endeavors. Recognized with numerous awards, she aims to expand her business globally while providing opportunities for emerging artists. Dr. Namita Narendra Puri – Dr. Namita Narendra Puri, a pioneer in Permanent Makeup (PMU) in India, owns Riyaanz Aesthetic, a leading cosmetic clinic, and PMU studio in Hyderabad. Since 2010, she's been dedicated to Aesthetic and PMU, bridging a gap in India's beauty industry. In 2020, she founded a training academy to share her expertise, also training for the International Board of Aesthetic Medicine and SPMU. Driven by innovation, she's committed to skin and hair care, believing in enhancing beauty to boost inner confidence. Aesthetician by nature, doctor by trade, and trainer by passion, she empowers individuals to achieve more in life through self-assurance. Nirmala Gudapati - As the Founder and President of SHEEP NGO, Gudapati Nirmala demonstrates unwavering dedication to social welfare. Additionally, she serves as the Founder and Managing Trustee of Prem Nivas Charitable Trust, and as a Trust member of Lions Club of Hyderabad Titans charitable Trust. Her initiatives include educating 200 orphaned girls, providing them with food, shelter, and education. She also extends support and employment opportunities to destitute women, while empowering youth through skill training programs. Through her multifaceted efforts, Nirmala embodies a commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and fostering a brighter future for those in need. Ms. Pawanjot Kaur – Ms. Pawanjot Kaur, the visionary behind Ayuvya Ayurveda, embarked on a transformative journey from battling eczema and psoriasis to pioneering a wellness brand rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom. Her quest for holistic solutions led her to Varanasi, where she encountered a Vaidya with a rich family legacy in Ayurveda. Through Ayuvya's Ayurvedic formulations, she not only found relief from her skin ailments but also discovered the profound benefits of Ayurveda. Inspired by her own transformation, she, along with her friends Aastha & Tanishk, founded Ayuvya Ayurveda to share these ancient remedies with the world. Recognized with the prestigious ‘30 under 30’ award, Ayuvya continues to impact lives with its holistic approach to wellness. Dr. (Miss.) Sarabjeet Kaur Jagpal - Dr. (Miss.) Sarabjeet Kaur Jagpal currently serves as the Principal of Khalsa Public Senior Secondary School in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Since its establishment in 2005, the school has flourished under her guidance, catering to the educational needs of underprivileged children. Starting with just seven students, it now boasts a student body of around 700, excelling in various subjects including Science, Humanities, Sports, and AI. She an alumna of Hartmann College in Bareilly and Bareilly College, Uttar Pradesh, epitomizes selfless service, dedicating her time to support students irrespective of their background. Her efforts have earned her recognition, including the Women Achiever Award 2021 from Navodya Foundation, Port Blair, the Bolt Award 2009 jointly from Air India and The Echo of India, and the Acharya Vishista Puraskar 2019 from Indian Institute of Art Olympiad, Bangalore. She is revered for her tireless dedication, inspirational leadership, and commitment to shaping the lives of the underprivileged. Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan - Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan, Course designer and Founder of BrainTech Learning Center, boasts a 15+ year teaching career, garnering accolades from international institutions and leading educators worldwide. BrainTech offers diverse skill development and academic courses online and offline, fostering innovation, friendliness, and care in each classroom. Through stage shows, competitions, online promos, and social media, students showcase talents and compete globally. Emphasizing children as tomorrow's leaders, BrainTech identifies their interests and hones skills for success in a competitive world. Actions speak volumes at BrainTech, focusing on processes to yield results, evident in milestones like the Asian Awards for Best Teacher and Best Coaching Center, along with recognition from Indian Glory Education Awards and GTEA. Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.