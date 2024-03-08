Top 10 Women Influencers in India

Wishing all women a joyous Women's Day and extending heartfelt congratulations to those who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Your dedication and commitment to blending expertise with outcome-based learning are truly commendable. May you continue to inspire and empower others with your remarkable achievements and unwavering passion. Happy Women's Day to all the phenomenal women out there!

1. Mrs. Ishav Mehta - As a dedicated mother of two, her mission as a postpartum corrective exercise specialist stems from a profound desire to support fellow mothers in their journey toward enhanced strength and well-being. Through her Instagram handle, @acemomfit, she creates a compassionate and empowering space where mothers can embark on transformative journeys. With evidence-based corrective exercises, she provides tailored guidance and unwavering support to rebuild physical strength and nurture emotional resilience. Understanding the unique needs of postpartum women, she fosters holistic recovery, promoting greater physical wellness, mental balance, and renewed self-assurance. Together, they cultivate a community built on shared wisdom, encouragement, and hope, celebrating the remarkable.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2. Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao - Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao, a distinguished Personality as Global Achiever, holds a multitude of esteemed titles and accolades. She serves as the Ambassador of the World Human Rights Protection Commission and holds the prestigious position of Facebook Super Editor. With a remarkable career spanning various domains, including education, social activism, and authorship, she has received over 100 national and international awards. Among her notable recognitions are the Rastriya Padma Bhushan Samman Awards 2023, International Iconic Award 2022-2024, and the Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R Ambedkar Bharat Bhushan Award 2023. Her contributions as an international icon continue to inspire and uplift countless individuals across diverse field.

3. Dr. C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu - Dr. C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu, an accomplished electrical engineer and a serial women entrepreneur, boasts a plethora of prestigious accolades. Besides being a successful entrepreneur, she wears many hats as a motivational speaker, YouTuber, homemaker, mother, and social activist. Her illustrious career spans various domains, including education, organic food influence, food blogging, renewable energy authorship, and beauty industry entrepreneurship. Recognized nationally and internationally, she has earned numerous awards, such as the Asian Icon Awards 2023, Global Entrepreneur Awards 2023, Indian Glory Awards 2024, and Fame 60 Under 60 Awards. Her profound contributions to organic farming serve as a beacon of inspiration for individuals across diverse fields.

4. Dr. Jayshree Devidas Jagtap - Dr. Jayshri Devidas Jagtap serves as an assistant professor of Botany at V G Vaze College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (Autonomous) in Mulund, Mumbai. With a decade of teaching experience, her expertise spans across Cytogenetics, Mycology, Molecular Biology, Ecology, Environmental Botany, and Plant Pathology. She has contributed significantly to academia, presenting numerous research papers at national and international conferences. Additionally, she has edited two books and authored several chapters. Engaged in scientific communities, she holds membership in various professional bodies and associations, further enriching her contributions to the field of Botany.

5. Dr. (Miss.) Sarabjeet Kaur Jaspal - Dr. (Miss) Sarabjeet Kaur Jagpal currently serves as the Principal of Khalsa Public Senior Secondary School in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Since its establishment in 2005, the school has flourished under her guidance, catering to the educational needs of underprivileged children. Starting with just seven students, it now boasts a student body of around 700, excelling in various subjects including Science, Humanities, Sports, and AI. Dr. Jagpal, an alumna of Hartmann College in Bareilly and Bareilly College, Uttar Pradesh, epitomizes selfless service, dedicating her time to support students irrespective of their background. Her efforts have earned her recognition, including the Women Achiever Award 2021 from Navodya Foundation, Port Blair, the Bolt Award 2009 jointly from Air India and The Echo of India, and the Acharya Vishista Puraskar 2019 from Indian Institute of Art Olympiad, Bangalore. She is revered for her tireless dedication, inspirational leadership, and commitment to shaping the lives of the underprivileged.

6. Ms. Anita Wadhwani - Anita Wadhwani's educational journey began in 1999 with home tutoring, blossoming into a vibrant career. Founding Apex Public School in Kota in 2004, she excelled as Principal until 2020. Transitioning to DPS Kota and later to GD Goenka International School, Surat, Anita infused each role with innovation. Her accolades, including Best Teacher in 2007 and recent awards as Super Women Psychologist and Woman of the Year 2024, attest to her dedication. Recognized for pedagogical prowess and societal contributions, her journey is a testament to her unwavering commitment to educational excellence and lifelong learning.

7. Dr. Yesha Jani - Dr. Yesha Jani, a luminary in Oral Medicine and Radiology (OMR), shapes dental healthcare with her unwavering commitment to excellence. As Gujarat's first female PhD holder in OMR, armed with both a master’s and a bachelor’s in dental surgery (MDS and BDS), Dr. Jani pioneers advanced imaging techniques to diagnose and treat oral ailments. Her research enriches scientific understanding and informs clinical practices, elevating patient care standards. A founding member of 3D Imaging, she leads in Cone-beam computed tomography systems (CBCT), revolutionizing oral imaging. Dr. Jani's compassion extends to patient care, mentorship of dental professionals, and advocacy for oral health awareness, earning her numerous accolades and transforming oral healthcare.

8. Ms. Krupa Jani – Ms. Krupa Jani, a dedicated scientist and clinical laboratory technologist, leads in molecular biology and virology. Her passion for unraveling molecular mysteries fuels her academic and professional journey. Graduating from prestigious institutions like N.V. Patel College of Pure and Applied Sciences and John Jay College of Criminal Justice, her expertise extends to cutting-edge technologies like Next-Generation Sequencing. Currently, as a Clinical Laboratory Technologist II at a top cancer hospital in New York City, she pioneers advancements in clinical microbiology, particularly in SARS-CoV-2 variant monitoring and long COVID research. Krupa's impactful contributions, recognized through awards and publications, exemplify her commitment to scientific excellence and healthcare advancement.

9. Ms. Priyanka Kathait – Ms. Priyanka Kathait, born and raised in Garhwal, now residing in Dehradun, emerged as a beacon of motivation through her debut book "Uplift Yourself as a Homemaker, Fuel Your Wings to Fly." With a postgraduate degree in Botany and a Bachelor's in Education from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Campus, Srinagar, she ventured into teaching before pursuing her passion for writing. Kathait's book garnered immense acclaim, propelling her to receive prestigious awards like "Asia's Top 100 Influential Women 2023" and "Women Leader Forum 2023." Her insights were sought by news channels, and she graced magazine covers, showcasing her dedication to empowering women and impacting lives.

10. Ms. Preeti Pise Kamdi – Preeti Kamdi, founder of PCH Preeti Counselling Hub, wears many hats as a family therapist, marriage counsellor, certified teenage counsellor, career counsellor, parenting expert, educationist, and zoologist. With over a decade of counselling experience, she specializes in family dynamics, marital issues, career guidance, and parenting. Her focus lies in enhancing the emotional well-being of highly sensitive individuals. Through her career guidance programs, she has assisted over 25,000 students and helped more than 10,000 people become better parents. Her dedication led to the establishment of her Counselling Hub, aiming to provide career guidance and family counselling. Her remarkable contributions have earned her several prestigious awards and accolades, recognizing her outstanding achievements and remarkable contributions in psychology and education. She is committed to helping families achieve well-being and aims to reach 1 lakh families by 2030. As a member of various psychological associations, she continues to strive for mental health awareness and self-empowerment, furthering her mission under MAITREE RESILIENCE (OPC) Private Limited to create employment and promote well-being through counselling services. These services, aiming to strengthen the individual's potential and capacity to Nation building.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.