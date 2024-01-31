Top 15 Inspiring Entrepreneurs of India to Look Out For in 2024

From revolutionizing advertising strategies to championing decluttered living, the following entrepreneurs embody innovation, resilience, and a commitment to making a meaningful impact. Let's delve into the profiles of some of India's top entrepreneurs, each with a unique story of determination and success.

Basesh Gala

Basesh Gala, founder of 39 Solutions Group, stands as a distinguished business mentor, investor, and industry thought leader. Armed with a robust background in IT engineering and a Bravo World Record Holder for Highest Family Business Mentoring, Basesh steers 39 Solutions Group to empower Indian SMEs, family businesses, and entrepreneurs. His impactful mentorship, backed by practical experience in diverse industries, focuses on elevating entrepreneurs through skill-based training in marketing, finance, sales, and people management. Basesh's commitment to doubling profit and tripling productivity drives his mission to empower 10 lakh Indian entrepreneurs, positioning him as a prominent figure in business mentoring and leadership coaching.

Durvesh Yadav

Durvesh Yadav, a dynamic entrepreneur and author, stands out as a prominent figure in India's business landscape. At the age of 23, he ventured into the world of PR and digital marketing by establishing Rising Star Communication. Armed with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Durvesh is not only the Chairman of this Uttar Pradesh-based agency but also the visionary Founder of Rising Star Youth Foundation. His multifaceted persona extends to being a best-selling author, inspirational speaker, and accomplished marketer. Acknowledged for his expertise and forward-thinking vision, Durvesh Yadav is undoubtedly one of the top 15 entrepreneurs to watch in 2024.

Bipin Bopanna

Bipin Bopanna stands at the helm of innovation and entrepreneurship as the CEO and founder of Affluent Marketing, a dynamic direct-response marketing agency specializing in leveraging Facebook advertisements and funnel services to help small and medium-sized businesses expand their consumer base. Bipin is also the driving force behind Affluent Coaching, a company dedicated to imparting 21st-century high-income skills. His mission is to empower individuals seeking liberation from the 9-to-5 grind, offering them a pathway to a freedom-based lifestyle through innovative coaching programs.As the visionary mind behind the Freelanpreneur movement, Bipin has earned recognition as its inventor and a mentor to thousands within the movement.

Dhiraj Merani

Dhiraj Merani, the CEO and Founder of Digital Mojo, is a visionary leader renowned for revolutionizing brand stories in the digital marketing landscape. With a stellar educational background from Johnson and Wales University, USA, and certification from IIM Kashipur, Dhiraj's expertise and innovative approach have propelled Digital Mojo to the forefront of the industry. As the founder of the Academy of Internet Marketing (AIM), Dhiraj has also nurtured and trained over 500 students, shaping the future of digital marketing. His commitment to excellence and passion for digital innovation continue to drive Digital Mojo's success, making it a leader in crafting impactful brand narratives.

Sandeep Pingale

Sandeep Pingale is a dedicated civil engineer. His extensive experience is underscored by holding an unlimited structural license and achieving remarkable feats, such as designing a towering G+81-story structure in Dubai. In the wake of the 2010 recession, Sandeep returned to India, determined to carve his path. He founded his consultancy service firm, E-Construct Design and Build Private Limited, offering comprehensive civil engineering solutions. Recognizing the disparity between conventional Civil Engineering course curricula and the practical demands of the industry, Sandeep embarked on a mission to bridge this gap.His visionary approach led to the establishment of a corporate ON-JOB Learning Centre for Civil and Structural Engineering students and professionals, providing quality training.

Shyamala Krishnamurthy

Shyamala Krishnamurthy, the co-founder of Kana Mattress, stands out as an influential entrepreneur in India, spearheading an eco-conscious venture dedicated to crafting sustainable and natural mattresses. Transitioning from academia, Shyamala brings a unique perspective to entrepreneurship, driven by a mission to provide toxin-free sleep solutions and holistic comfort products. Kana Mattress, under Shyamala's leadership, is more than a brand; it's a commitment to environmental sustainability. With an unwavering dedication to crafting eco-friendly products, Shyamala aspires to position Kana Mattress as a global brand, contributing significantly to a greener planet.

Rachna Kacker

Rachna Kacker, an influential entrepreneur from Mumbai, is bringing a breath of fresh air with her revolutionary concept - Zen Sort for "Decluttering and organizing to live a Life that Sparks Joy." As the founder of Messmerize India, Rachna is a leading KonMari Gold Consultant, trained by the renowned Japanese organizing expert Marie Kondo. Rachna combines the KonMari approach with holistic living, emphasizing the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit. She envisions a clutter-free society, and make this segment a Billion Dollar Industry in India through her upcoming Consultant Program for women. Her certification program also guides individuals in enhancing their IQ and EQ for success in both personal and professional life.

Vikram Bansal

Vikram Bansal, the Founder and Managing Director of Nirvay Solutions Pvt. Ltd., epitomizes a journey of determination and success. From his early days, Vikram exhibited a desire to break away from the norm and delve into the world of business. After completing his education at Giani Zail Singh College of Engineering and Technology in Bathinda, Punjab, Vikram gained valuable insights and experience working at renowned companies like Advance Ventilation and Voltas. These early career experiences instilled in him the importance of a Customer-Centric Approach and set the foundation for his entrepreneurial aspirations.Vikram's consistent dedication to learning and exploring different facets of business ultimately led to the establishment of Nirvay Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in 2011.

Rajeev Sikka

Rajeev Sikka, a seasoned real estate investment consultant, brings a wealth of experience to the industry. With a background in chemical engineering and a successful stint in the corporate world, Rajeev transitioned to the dynamic realm of real estate in Faridabad. Leveraging meticulous investment strategies, he has not only yielded profitable returns for himself but has also emerged as a trusted consultant for friends, family, and clients. Rajeev's focus on location, government approvals, builder vision, and competitive pricing sets him apart. His dedication to client success and market understanding positions him as a valuable guide in the complex landscape of real estate investment.

Cdr Sravan Kumar Khuntia

Cdr Sravan Kumar Khuntia, an ex-Indian Navy Aviation veteran, transitioned to environmental stewardship, founding Cleantech Mart under IDEALERS B2B PVT LTD. Identifying a gap in the cleantech market, he launched cleantech-mart.com —a SaaS-based AI-enabled platform for cleantech products. With a skilled team from IITs and IIMs, Cleantech Mart overcame market challenges, attracting over 1,000 customers and featuring 5,000 product listings in just 5 months after launch. Responding to B2B feedback, IDEALERS expanded to include carbon consultancy through carbinnov.com. Cdr Khuntia's commitment to sustainability is evident in Cleantech Mart's innovative solutions, setting new standards for responsible consumerism and promoting eco-conscious lifestyles.

Aashish Kumar

Aashish Kumar, the visionary founder and CEO of Business On Wheel®️, has pioneered an advertising firm that has revolutionized market expansion strategies. With offices in Pune, Aashish's agency is a dynamic force, offering a diverse range of outdoor advertising services, including Mobile Van Advertising, Autorickshaw Advertising , Wall Painting Advertising , and Tricycle Advertising. Founded on January 23rd, 2014, the agency emerged from Aashish's vision to bridge the gap in the market for reputable advertising agencies providing high-quality services. With a current revenue of Rs. 1 crore, Business On Wheel®️ has successfully executed over 500 projects for more than 100 clients.

Akash Agarwal

Akash Agarwal, the visionary founder of GetTechGo Origins Pvt Ltd, has left an indelible mark in the e-commerce industry with two distinct brands. GetTechGo specializes in electronic accessories, offering a diverse range of mobile and smartwatch accessories. On the other hand, Niwari, a brand founded with a profound purpose, deals in 92.5 sterling silver jewelry. Niwari serves as a representation and tribute to femininity, expressing art through exquisite designs inspired by various cultures and religions. Akash Agarwal's innovative approach has not only propelled GetTechGo into a leader in electronic accessories but has also established Niwari as a unique and culturally rich jewelry brand, contributing to the world of e-commerce.

Varun Goti

Varun Goti, a visionary entrepreneur, is the driving force behind IELTSguru Consulting, dedicated to revolutionizing education and empowering aspiring students. With a profound commitment to excellence, Varun's journey focuses on guiding students through exam preparations and facilitating seamless admissions to their dream universities. Specializing in coaching for exams like IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, GRE, and SAT, Varun's innovative approach incorporates personalized coaching and harnesses technology to ensure standardized and effective teaching methods. Recognized by prestigious entities such as the British Council and IDP, Varun Goti's IELTSguru Consulting is honored with silver, gold, and platinum certificates, marking outstanding performance. Join Varun on this empowering journey through its Study Abroad education services at IELTSguru Consulting.

Geeta Chopra

Geeta Chopra stands as the visionary founder of Ray Business Solutions India, a prominent provider of automation services. Her journey in the industry spans over twelve years, marked by a deep understanding and expertise in business process automation and systemization. Geeta holds an MBA in HR and Marketing from GJU Hisar. Her career began with a focus on understanding and improving business processes, a path that eventually led her to discover her fervor for automation. This passion culminated in the creation of Ray Business Solutions India in November 2020. At Ray, Geeta excels in providing customized solutions to address business challenges with a practical approach. Her company focuses on a customer centric approach and easy to implement solutions for automating processes, reducing employee dependency, and enhancing efficiency.

Abhinavv Dubeyy

Abhinavv Dubeyy, a seasoned entrepreneur hailing from Madhya Pradesh, is a visionary leader with a strong background in Computer Science and Marketing. With over 15 years of experience, he has held key positions in renowned companies like Tech Mahindra and Fabhotels. In 2021, Abhinavv founded MBG CARD, aiming to spearhead India's digital transformation by providing cost-effective digital marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Under his leadership, MBG CARD has assisted over 4000 businesses nationwide and received prestigious awards, including "Best Startup in Central India" and the "Face of India Award." Abhinavv's commitment to empowering businesses in the digital age continues to drive MBG CARD's success.

Conclusion: Each of the above-mentioned entrepreneurs has not only achieved success but also contributed to the growth and evolution of their respective industries. As they continue to inspire with their achievements, these entrepreneurs exemplify the dynamism and innovation inherent in the Indian entrepreneurial world.

