Top 20 Best Hair Transplants in Turkey

Over the past several decades, Turkey has established itself as a prominent hub for medical tourism, primarily due to its exceptional hair transplant facilities. This suggests that the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey are well-positioned to offer high-quality, five-star hair transplant procedures.

Due to the quality of hair transplant in Turkey services, more than half a million people visit Turkey to recover their hair loss over time.

Patients who have gotten their hair transplant services from Turkey have attested to their quality standards and friendly procedures. Even more, hair transplant services in Turkey are also cheaper than the hair transplant clinics in Europe. Besides that, there are so many best hair transplant clinics in Turkey, so finding the one that can fulfill your needs is easier. Also, hair transplant clinics in Turkey offer a wide range of hair treatment options that can easily let you choose the best option for your condition.

Key Benefits of Getting Hair Transplant Services in Turkey

Even though there are various top-class hair transplant clinics all around the world. However, the ones in Turkey are the most sought-after among patients worldwide due to good reasons. Let's get to know about these reasons below to have a better idea about the things in this regard:

1. The aesthetic medicine industry of Turkey is well-developed. Most of the clinics here are equipped with innovative tools that can ensure faster hair transplant services.

2. Hair transplant experts offer a wide range of services that can make patients satisfy and comfortable in the best possible way.

3. Most importantly, these procedures in Turkey are mass procedures literally. It is because thousands of people are getting their hair transplants here annually.

4. Hair transplant specialists in Turkey are very experienced. So, it has become easier for them to achieve desirable results in the best possible way.

5. The hair transplant cost in Turkey is considerably lower than that observed in Europe and other developed countries worldwide.

So, these benefits make thousands of people visit Turkey for hair transplant services every year.

Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

Do you want to make the most out of your medical visit to Turkey? Make sure to know about the best hair transplant clinics before getting here. To make things easier for you, here we have reviewed the top 20 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey that you must know:

1. Hermest Hair Clinic

2. NimClinic

3. Dr Serdar Gökrem Clinic

4. HLC Hairline Clinic

5. Hair of Istanbul

6.AHD Clinic

7. ASMED Surgical Medical Center

8. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

9. Clinicana

10. Esteworld Clinic

11. Cosmedica Clinic

12. Estenove Hair Transplant Center

13. Transmed Clinic

14. Medistate Kavacik Hospital

15. Capilclinic

16. Elithairtransplant

17. Dr. Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

18. Hairtransland

19. FueCapilar

20. Newage Clinic

21. Adem and Havva Medical Center

22. Istanbul Aesthetic Center

Spectacular restoration displayed in Hair Transplant Turkey before and after photos.

1- Hermest Hair Clinic

HERMEST is one of the top hair transplant clinics in Turkey, serving its patients with quality hair transplant services since 2001. In 2018, HERMEST clinic also won the award for being the best hair transplant clinic in Europe. Even more, the HERMEST clinic is specialized in performing the best FUE hair transplant method combined with its unique DHI techniques, slit techniques, Sapphire, and Percutaneous.

Besides that, HERMEST is a well-known hair transplant clinic in Turkey for providing an interesting range of treatment options. The treatment options you can get from the HERMEST clinic range from IceGraft, DHI, FUE, to Sapphire, and various others.

Most importantly, HERMEST clinic has also served above 12,000 patients from all around the globe with its best and highly successful hair transplant services. Even more, the clinic is continuously evolving its services and adding innovations to its hair transplant treatments. So, the patients here can get the best quality and result-oriented services with ease.

Hair transplant Turkey before and after: witness a remarkable transformation.

2- NIMCLINIC

Are you the one who wants to get services from a hair transplant clinic that is specialized in hair grafting? In Turkey, you can't find any other best place than NIMCLINIC in this regard. Most importantly, NIMCLINIC is well-reputed in providing high-quality hair grafting services with an expert medical team.

For 5-star hair grafting and other hair transplant services, NIMCLINIC is considered as a center in Turkey, as you can get the best hair grafts at this clinic in Istanbul.

Even more, NIMCLINIC is working with the best surgeons, and this is the thing which is agreed by the entire medical community as well about this hair transplant clinic in Turkey. It offers an array of advanced hair transplant techniques, including FUE, DHI and Hybrid methods, catering to the diverse needs of patients from all around the globe.

Most importantly, this clinic offers various hair treatments to keep your hair looking nice with ease. Fortunately, NIMCLINIC had served over 3000 successful FUE hair transplant treatments to patients from all around the world since its beginning in 2015, and this is an amazing achievement.

3- Dr Serdar Gökrem Clinic

This clinic is being supervised by Dr. Serdar Gökrem himself, who is a specialized and experienced hair transplant expert. Even more, Dr. Serdar Gökrem has been providing the best quality hair transplant treatments in Turkey for years and has earned his name by providing the best quality FUE hair transplant services to numerous patients from all around the world.

Even though he is specialized in the FUE hair transplant method, however, he offers various other treatment options as well to his patients to keep them highly satisfied and happier with the results.

4- HLC Hairline Clinic

This clinic prides itself on its experienced team of surgeons who specialize in FUE transplants. The HLC Hairline Clinic is especially praised for its focus on donor area conservation.

5- Hair of Istanbul

This clinic has carved a niche in the industry with its focus on patient comfort and satisfaction. With their robust team of professionals, Hair of Istanbul provides high-quality FUE transplants.

6- AHD Clinic

AHD Clinic, a reputable hair transplant center, is conveniently located in Antalya, a beautiful city on Turkey's southwestern coast. This clinic was established by Dr. Hakan Doğanay, who brings his extensive experience and expertise to the field of hair transplantation.

7- ASMED Surgical Medical Center

Under the expertise of Dr. Koray Erdogan, ASMED offers world-class Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplants. The clinic's focus on patient satisfaction and groundbreaking technology has established it as a leading choice for hair restoration.

8- Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

With more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Serkan Aygin offers both FUE and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) techniques. The clinic is revered for its dedication to natural-looking results.

9- Clinicana

Located in Istanbul, Clinicana offers FUE, DHI, and Sapphire FUE methods. Its team of seasoned professionals and a client-centric approach make it a preferred choice for patients worldwide.

10- Esteworld Clinic

Esteworld combines a hospital atmosphere with luxury services. They offer FUE and DHI procedures and have a reputation for patient care and excellent post-operative services.

11- Cosmedica Clinic

Led by Dr. Levent Acar, Cosmedica is known for its focus on natural and dense results. The clinic provides FUE hair transplants and also offers PRP therapy.

12- Estenove Hair Transplant Center

This clinic offers Sapphire FUE and DHI techniques, focusing on providing maximum comfort and efficiency. Estenove stands out for its innovative use of technology and personalized treatment plans.

13- Transmed Clinic

Established in 1994, Transmed Clinic offers FUE and FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) techniques. It's revered for its expertise and commitment to ongoing research and development in the field of hair restoration.

14- Medistate Kavacik Hospital

Part of an international hospital chain, Medistate offers top-tier hair transplant services. They provide FUE and DHI techniques with a focus on patient satisfaction.

15- Capilclinic

Offering services such as FUE, DHI, and Sapphire FUE, Capilclinic takes pride in their advanced technologies and patient-centric approach.

16- Elithairtransplant

With its modern facilities and highly skilled professionals, Elithairtransplant offers FUE and DHI techniques. The clinic's emphasis on quality makes it a trusted choice.

17- Dr. Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Dr. Resul Yaman and his team offer high-quality FUE procedures, prioritizing natural-looking and lasting results. Their commitment to quality care sets them apart.

18- Hairtransland

With a focus on personalized treatments, Hairtransland offers FUE and FUT procedures, along with PRP therapy, ensuring a comprehensive approach to hair restoration.

19- FueCapilar

FueCapilar is known for its highly qualified team and personalized treatment plans, offering FUE, DHI, and Sapphire FUE methods.

20- Newage Clinic

Led by Dr. Ilker Apaydin, Newage Clinic provides FUE, DHI, and Sapphire FUE hair transplants, aiming to deliver natural and effective results.

More and more people have started visiting Turkey to get the best hair transplant services for so many good reasons. However, it is always important to be cautious when you are choosing the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey to get your treatment. It is because not all of them have been created the same. Therefore, it is important to perform your due diligence before making an appointment.

Here we have enlisted some of the best hair transplants clinics in Turkey. Make sure to consult with the one that suits your needs well.

Most Asked Questions

What Is the Success Rate of Hair Transplants?

The success rate of hair transplants can vary, but it's generally high. On average, about 80% to 90% of transplanted grafts successfully grow hair in the transplanted area. Success rates can depend on the skill of the surgeon, the patient's overall health, their adherence to post-operative care, and the quality of their donor hair.

Do Hair Transplants Look Natural?

Yes, when performed by a skilled and experienced surgeon, hair transplants can look very natural. The surgeon should take care to place the grafts in the direction of the natural hair growth, and design a hairline that is appropriate for the patient's age and face shape. The goal is to create a result that is undetectable as a hair transplant and blends seamlessly with the surrounding hair.

Which Country is Best for Hair Transplant?

Turkey is widely regarded as one of the best countries for hair transplants. It has earned this reputation due to several factors that make it an ideal destination for individuals seeking hair restoration treatments.

How Successful are Turkish Hair Transplants?

Turkey is known for being a popular destination for hair transplant tourism due to the lower cost compared to many other countries. Many clinics in Turkey have experienced surgeons and advanced medical facilities. However, as with any medical procedure, the success of a hair transplant in Turkey will depend on the specific clinic and surgeon, the patient's health, and the quality of aftercare. It's important to thoroughly research and choose a reputable clinic and surgeon.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.