Top 3 Cryptocurrencies in 2024: Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), KangaMoon (KANG)

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen an exponential performance as it broke past the $61,000 price barrier recently. As a result, many began getting excited about the future of the industry as this typically sends ripples across the entire industry. Cardano (ADA) also showcased significant performance, as it recorded a 90% year-to-date (YTD). One other cryptocurrency that has showcased significant performance is KangaMoon (KANG) as it already provided 125% in ROI for early buyers, but can spike 100x at launch. Today, let's go over both of these cryptocurrencies to see which is the best cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) has showcased significant performance as it broke above the major $61,000 price barrier. Moreover, the price of Bitcoin is primed to see an even higher level of performance, especially as it was recorded at 44.8% during the past month.

Subsequently, the Bitcoin chart showcases a 21.3% performance in the past week, where BTC moved up from $50,607.53 to $62,946.00. As a result, sentiment is positive about its future.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is also seeing a good performance in value and could soon break past a major price barrier if it maintains this momentum. According to the year-to-date (YTD) chart for the Cardano price, its value was recorded at 90%. Moreover, just during the previous week, the Cardano crypto moved from $0.57 to $0.70, and it's now on the road towards breaking past the $0.80 price barrier.

The RSI is above 50 and the MACD data is bullish, indicating the future momentum for the ADA price is positive.

KangaMoon (KANG)

KangaMoon (KANG) is a hot new meme coin project that is community-driven and will incorporate Social-Fi elements. It will feature a wide range of activities that will provide varied earning opportunities. Specifically, any player can complete tasks and challenges, where they can earn. Any victory can be turned into real-world value and rewards.

On KangaMoon anyone will have the chance to win tokens by interacting in the community and helping the project go viral. The crypto presale is seeing KANG tokens trade for only $0.01125. The presale has recorded over $600,000 and can reach $1,000,000 in March.

Based on data from Statista, the global meme industry was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020. By 2025, the industry can reach $6.1 billion, and KangaMoon can become a part of this major industry.

Summary

It's clear that Bitcoin and Cardano both showcased bullish momentum on the charts. Yet, most traders are now moving towards the KangaMoon presale. It’s aspects make KANG a solid cryptocurrency in 2024.

Compiled by Kangamoon

