Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out For in 2023: Caged Beasts, Ethereum, and Polkadot

The crypto industry’s witnessed some incredible returns on investments since the first Bitcoin bull run. With that, investors are constantly on the lookout for the next big opportunity, and passive income has become a sought-after avenue. In this article, we will explore Caged Beasts (BEASTS), Ethereum (ETH), and Polkadot (DOT), focusing on their potential as the best passive income cryptocurrencies. If you're a reader looking for high-potential crypto investments with utility and a deep understanding of the crypto world, this article is for you.

A Novel Approach to Passive Income

Caged Beasts (BEASTS) has revolutionized passive income in the meme coin sphere through its innovative affiliate system. All users have the opportunity to create their own referral code, enabling them to earn 20% of their deposit for each person who signs up using their code. This serves as a powerful incentive to hold a substantial number of $BEASTS tokens and to help grow the community yourself.

Moreover, the system also rewards anyone who utilizes the referral code by granting them 20% of the BEASTS tokens they purchase. This two-way incentivized approach creates a mutually beneficial scenario for all participants. Currently, Caged Beasts is generating significant buzz as one of the hottest presale tokens in the meme coin industry, and with tokens still available at dirt-cheap prices, now is the perfect time to get involved!

Passive Income Made Easy

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, presents a compelling opportunity for passive income through staking. With the much-anticipated move to Ethereum 2.0, holders can expect an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of approximately 5%. Although running a validator node offers the highest rewards, smaller ETH holders can participate in staking through centralized exchanges or staking pools, making it more accessible for investors to earn passive income with Ethereum.

Unlocking Interoperability and Lucrative Staking

Polkadot (DOT), a relatively new project, has quickly risen to become one of the most valuable projects in the market. As an interoperability solution, Polkadot enables seamless transactions and data sharing between different blockchains. The project offers attractive staking rewards, allowing delegators to earn up to 13.99% APR. Running a validator node requires owning 350 DOT, which provides returns of 14.88% APR. With its low barrier to entry and promising annual yield, Polkadot presents a compelling option for investors seeking significant returns from passive income.

All of these projects offer unique features and lucrative rewards to investors. Caged Beasts stands out with its novel approach to passive income, fostering a strong community through its affiliate system. Ethereum provides a straightforward path to passive income through staking, while Polkadot impresses with its interoperability solution and high staking rewards. As you consider your next big crypto investment, these projects should definitely be on your radar!

