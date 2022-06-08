Top 3 Profitable ERC-20 Tokens:- CashFi, Chainlink & Shiba Inu

Cryptos are usually judged by their use case, ability to maintain a large community over time, and the blockchain network upon which they are built. The ERC-20 network is a very popular one that has seen many cryptos implemented on it become successful. A few of these cryptos have been able to offer 100% return on investment in the past. Here are some that look set to potentially offer similar returns in the near future.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is an ERC-20 token that serves to provide a means to import unique price feeds for most DeFi protocols. Chainlink (LINK) can be staked as well as be used as a governance token. This makes it a great reward for its users. Seen as a DeFi protocol enabler, Chainlink (LINK) reached an all-time high last year after doubling up on investments. Standing on number 27 in the rankings, Chainlink (LINK) is valued at $7.17 on CoinMarketCap.

Predictions of most ERC-20 tokens doing a potential 100% look set to materialize as it aims to consolidate in the coming days.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an ERC-20 token that stormed the market as a meme coin. Originally developed with the intention of copying Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been able to offer its users massive returns since its inception.

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) rise can be attributed to two major factors; its impressive use case and the influence of most crypto gurus. Its success as a meme coin seemed to have motivated other developers, who began creating meme coins as they tried to achieve their own fame and fortune. Unfortunately, this was not to be for many as they failed woefully and have been struggling ever since.

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) exponential rise has been a source of joy to many investors who have seen their investment double overtime. Those who missed out on this initial price hike are advised to wait as it's predicted to happen again in the coming weeks.

CashFi (CFI)

CashFi (CFI) is a new crypto that is about to enter the market. It has an ERC-20 based token that will provide a host of services and use cases. The amalgamation of NFTs and DeFi that the CashFi (CFI) ecosystem is planning will be made possible by its token, CFI. It will also provide support for all collaborations and cooperations such as CFI NFTs, liquid staking, and CFI synthetics.

CashFi (CFI) users will be able to use this ERC-20 token for a number of platform uses includingCashFi (CFI) Governance. Those who have the token will be allowed to take part in all the communities governance decisions. Holders will have the right to vote in a bid to support or deter any impending change that's being brought on the platform.

CashFi (CFI) developers are making sure that its token will be able to offer impressive use cases and functionality within their community while offering some unique cross-chain facilities too. Those who have CashFi (CFI) will be able to earn passively through platform expansion, staking, and adoption.

CashFi (CFI) developers advise that staking this token will be very important in a bid to maintain a stable network because of their Proof-of-stake network. Once a user stakes the CashFi (CFI) token, they will become a validator, thus they'd not only secure the ecosystem but will earn rewards while doing so.

CashFi (CFI) aims to launch as a temporarily inflationary token in a bid to increase the incentives they provide through CFI staking. This inflationary mechanism will function to increase the tokens supply and will only be for a short period.

All of these use cases and offerings convince many that this new crypto is not just one to watch out for, but will do a 100% on launch. Don't miss out on it.

Presale: https://enter.cashfi.finance/register

Website: https://cashfi.finance/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.