Top 3 Under $1 Cryptos in the Cryptocurrency Market: eCash (XEC), Bitget Token (BGB), Everlodge (ELDG)

As the entire crypto community anticipates a bull run, enthusiasts have earmarked some tokens to watch out for. Investors who are looking for high performance should go for these tokens with low entry points. This allows them to purchase at a low fee and possibly sell when the price pumps. In the category of under $1 tokens are eCash (XEC), Bitget Token (BGB), and Everlodge (ELDG). These top cryptos are being eyed by crypto enthusiasts.

Everlodge (ELDG)

As with eCash and Bitget Token, Everlodge is a DeFi coin that has been gaining attention among enthusiasts. Although the presale has ended, Everlodge is still the subject of discussion among crypto enthusiasts. This is because of its unique features and extraordinary innovation that fuses the real estate industry into Web3.

As a Web3 version of Airbnb, Everlodge will allow investors into the global real estate market worth $280 Trillion by minting physical real estate properties into digital NFTs. Investors can then purchase these NFTs for as low as $100 and become owners of fractional real estate assets.

While the value of these real estate assets increases, the value of the NFTs will also increase. In Everlodge, different ecosystems can be explored by investors such as a marketplace for buying and selling assets and a developer launchpad for new developments,

The Everlodge ecosystem has a members-only reward club and a lending protocol for collateral loans. After its successful presale, Everlodge has now been listed on Uniswap, with other tier 1 exchanges to follow instantaneously. Early investors in this project saw exponential growth, reportedly amounting to over 190% ROI from their investment.

Investors can still join the project now by purchasing the ELDG, an ERC20 token on Uniswap for just $0.06. The platform has locked the token for 2 years to ensure the stability of the project.

eCash (XEC)

eCash (XEC) is a low-budget token that has also gained attention from crypto enthusiasts. The token recently reported a price performance of 7.93%. The eCash Fear and Greed Index also shows a substantial 72, indicating that the token is tending towards the Greed.

eCash may also be buoyed by the recent upgrades going on in the ecosystem such as eCash Cashtab Wallet which saw its QR code features made available for iOS devices and non-Safari browsers.

Bitget Token (BGB)

Bitget Token's (BGB) sensational end to 2023 where it reached an all-time high of $0.6975 in December has continued into the new year. An 8.24% price performance in the past month has put the token among the best cryptos to invest in Q1. A zoom-out of the Bitget trading chart shows the token price has improved its performance by 5% in the past week.

The Bitget Token Fear and Greed Index shows 63 Greed with the token sitting pretty above the 200-day simple moving average which indicates the prevalence of the bullish sentiment.

