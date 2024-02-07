 Top 30 Educators of the Year 2023 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP - Hindustan Times
Top 30 Educators of the Year 2023 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Top 30 Educators of the Year 2023 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Published on Feb 07, 2024 06:24 PM IST

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed to the imparting of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning

ByHT Brand Studio

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Kiteskraft Productions LLP Congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavours!

Top 30 Educators in India for the Year 2023

Winners List :-

Dr. Sandip Gun

Dr. Gurmanpreet

Dr. Bhavesh Madhu Chandrakant Manek

Shraddha Shringarpure

Chanderlekha Bazaz

Nagaveni NV

Rama Mathiyazhagan

Dr. RV Sampath Kumar

Mr. Samir Shah

Dr. Rakesh Bhargava Pro-President RNB GLOBAL UNIVERSITY

Prashitha G

Mr. Vikas Joshi

Rajkumar Rao

Dr Rudrayya Hiremath

Sreekanth Koganti (Director)

Deepa Vijayarangan

Dr. Manish Kocher

Dr. Pradeep Devendra Gaikwad

Dr. Tanay Pramanik

Dr. Anil Kumar

Kshitij Kumar

Dr. Priyadarshini Mishra

PROF. INA SHASTRI

Duke Joel Ragland

Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Sharma

Ajit Kumar Chandulal Shah

Dr. Bhratri Bhushan

Snehasis

Prof. N. Nadeem

Dr. Nisha Bano Siddiqui

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
