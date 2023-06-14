Top 30 Emerging Leaders - 2023

New Delhi (India), June 14: In every generation, there emerge individuals who possess an exceptional drive, vision, and passion to lead others towards a brighter future. As we step into the year 2023, we find ourselves fortunate to witness the rise of a remarkable group of emerging leaders who have captured our attention with their remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication. These individuals have embraced challenges, shattered barriers, and redefined what it means to be a leader. Let us celebrate their accomplishments and draw inspiration from their journeys as they pave the way for a better tomorrow.

The Top 30 Emerging Leaders of the Year 2023 embody the qualities of true trailblazers. They inspire us to dream big, push boundaries, and lead with purpose. Their journeys remind us that age, background, or circumstances should never limit our potential. As we celebrate their achievements, let us find inspiration in their stories and embark on our own journeys of leadership, making a positive impact on the world around us. Together, we can shape a future where every individual is empowered to become a leader and contribute to the betterment of humanity.

List of Winners:

Chetan Sharma - Founder - EDUMATE TV (Ahead Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), Anu Aggarwal - Founder (Anu Aggarwal Foundation - Non Profit Organization), Ramandeep Chawla - Global Knowledge - Business Senior Director - Consultant (The Boston Consulting Group -BCG), Sharoz Ghauri -Director – Client Servicing (Insights Opinion Pvt. Ltd.), Vishal Raheja – MD (Investoxperts), Harsimar – COO (Nari Shakti - Foundation), Saurabh Munjal - Co-Founder and COO (Archian Foods Private Limited), Vipin Sharma - Director (Physics Wallah - Education), Nachiketa Tuteja - MD & CEO (Kosmetics Lane Pvt. Ltd - Eco Friendly Products) , Shiv Gangwani - Co-Founder (Kosmetics Lane Pvt. Ltd - Eco Friendly - Products) , Bharatiraja - MD (GEESYS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.), Sumedha Ganotra - Director (Marquebiz Merlin Pvt. Ltd.), Venkata Ramana - Chairman & Managing Director (Garuda Mart India Pvt. Ltd.) , Shahab S Director – Research Services (Insights Opinion Pvt. Ltd.), Aditya Shastri (Best Astrologer in India - Astrologer), Nikita Malhotra - Co Founder (Winston Electronics - Best startup of the year) , M. Nazir - Founder Director (ICAE India - Education), Pratiksha Yadav (Youngest poet of the year), Achalveer Srivastava - Director (Glatt Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.), Mr.Rajesh Chandan – Director (MI Lifestyle Marketing Global Private Limited - Best Workplace of the Year), Adivya Rathore - Director (Adamya Planners & Events), Naveen Sharma - Proprietor (Milestone Entertainment), Gaurav Chauhan - Director (Exergy Solutions), Saurabh Shandilya - CEO-MD (Manogyam E-commerce Pvt. Ltd.), Sumit Bareja - Founder & CEO (Dapper Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. -NOIZ bar).

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063791625693

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/matrix.entertainment_/

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/_matrixentertainment_/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.