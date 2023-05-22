Top 30 Emerging Leaders of the Year 2023

Have You Ever Met Someone Who Is Not Only A Skilled Professional But Also A Compassionate Soul Dedicated To Making The World A Better Place? Here Is The List Of Top 30 Emerging Leaders From Different Sectors I.E. Education , Social Work , Medicine , Business , Art Etc. Whose Profound Impact Transcends The Boundaries Of Time And Space. In These Features, We Choose Them On The Basis Of Different Kinds Of Benchmarks.

1 RJ Aarti Malhotra - Director : Golden Sparrows

2 Dr. Jagdish Pandey - Educationist , Md - Countrywide Group

3 Prof. Dr. Sir Hemantraya Biradar - Cardio -Diabetologist, Director : Mansi Clinic And Research Centre

4 Pavel Garg -Entrepreneur , Chairman : Combitic Global Caplet P Ltd.

5 Himanshu Malhotra - Sales & Marketing Expert - Govt.Bidding

6 Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani- Chartered Accountant & Social Activist

7 Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala- Entrepreneur & Social Activist

8 Dr Milind Sampgaonkar - World Record Holder In Insurance, M D Siddhi Associates

9 Dr. Mrs. Sunita Gadde- Secretary : Lingaya’s Group Of Institutions

10 Ved Prakash Mahawar- Former Director : ONGC ( Oil and Natural Gas Corporation )

11 Renu Khuggar - Social Activist, Founder : Prerna Old Age Home

12 Dr Sanjeev Kumar - Author & Multiple World Record Holder

13 Advocate Mita Banerjee- Advocate & Social Activist

14 Dr. Pranav Mishra - Additional Director : LLDIMS

15 Omkar Mahendra Talmale – Social Activist

16 Sanjay Pandurang Kamble- Social Activist

17 Dr. Lipika Modi - Author & Social Activist

18 Dr. Surendra Kapoor - Vastu Expert & Author

19 Inderjeet Kaur - Social Activist

20 Poonam Gupta - Entrepreneur & Social Activist

21 Bhagyashri Kulkarni - Social Activist

22 Shripad Desai - Educationist

23 Dr. Bhagyashree Rajesh Gwande – Nadi Specialist, Director : Gavandes Madhyabharat Aayurvedic Chikitsalaya

24 Kiran Dalal - Educationist

25 Dr Abhijeet Sengupta- Educationist

26 Dr Akhill A Agarwal - Vastu Consultant , Astrologer Numerologist

27 Dr Somnath Mukherjee- Gastroenterologist

28 Saraswathi Venkatesh.P - Artist

29 Dr Vijay Hiraman Kokane- Social Activist , Director Of Jss Raigad Maharashtra Yojana

30 Rajesh Chaitya Vangad - Artist : Warli Art

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

