Top 30 Emerging Leaders of the Year 2023

Published on May 22, 2023 07:05 PM IST

Here Is The List Of Top 30 Emerging Leaders From Different Sectors I.E. Education, Social Work, Medicine, Business, Art, Etc.

ByHT Brand Studio

Have You Ever Met Someone Who Is Not Only A Skilled Professional But Also A Compassionate Soul Dedicated To Making The World A Better Place? Here Is The List Of Top 30 Emerging Leaders From Different Sectors I.E. Education , Social Work , Medicine , Business , Art Etc. Whose Profound Impact Transcends The Boundaries Of Time And Space. In These Features, We Choose Them On The Basis Of Different Kinds Of Benchmarks.

1 RJ Aarti Malhotra - Director : Golden Sparrows

2 Dr. Jagdish Pandey - Educationist , Md - Countrywide Group

3 Prof. Dr. Sir Hemantraya Biradar - Cardio -Diabetologist, Director : Mansi Clinic And Research Centre

4 Pavel Garg -Entrepreneur , Chairman : Combitic Global Caplet P Ltd.

5 Himanshu Malhotra - Sales & Marketing Expert - Govt.Bidding

6 Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani- Chartered Accountant & Social Activist

7 Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala- Entrepreneur & Social Activist

8 Dr Milind Sampgaonkar - World Record Holder In Insurance, M D Siddhi Associates

9 Dr. Mrs. Sunita Gadde- Secretary : Lingaya’s Group Of Institutions

10 Ved Prakash Mahawar- Former Director : ONGC ( Oil and Natural Gas Corporation )

11 Renu Khuggar - Social Activist, Founder : Prerna Old Age Home

12 Dr Sanjeev Kumar - Author & Multiple World Record Holder

13 Advocate Mita Banerjee- Advocate & Social Activist

14 Dr. Pranav Mishra - Additional Director : LLDIMS

15 Omkar Mahendra Talmale – Social Activist

16 Sanjay Pandurang Kamble- Social Activist

17 Dr. Lipika Modi - Author & Social Activist

18 Dr. Surendra Kapoor - Vastu Expert & Author

19 Inderjeet Kaur - Social Activist

20 Poonam Gupta - Entrepreneur & Social Activist

21 Bhagyashri Kulkarni - Social Activist

22 Shripad Desai - Educationist

23 Dr. Bhagyashree Rajesh Gwande – Nadi Specialist, Director : Gavandes Madhyabharat Aayurvedic Chikitsalaya

24 Kiran Dalal - Educationist

25 Dr Abhijeet Sengupta- Educationist

26 Dr Akhill A Agarwal - Vastu Consultant , Astrologer Numerologist

27 Dr Somnath Mukherjee- Gastroenterologist

28 Saraswathi Venkatesh.P - Artist

29 Dr Vijay Hiraman Kokane- Social Activist , Director Of Jss Raigad Maharashtra Yojana

30 Rajesh Chaitya Vangad - Artist : Warli Art

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

