Top 30 Emerging Leaders of the Year 2023
Here Is The List Of Top 30 Emerging Leaders From Different Sectors I.E. Education, Social Work, Medicine, Business, Art, Etc.
1 RJ Aarti Malhotra - Director : Golden Sparrows
2 Dr. Jagdish Pandey - Educationist , Md - Countrywide Group
3 Prof. Dr. Sir Hemantraya Biradar - Cardio -Diabetologist, Director : Mansi Clinic And Research Centre
4 Pavel Garg -Entrepreneur , Chairman : Combitic Global Caplet P Ltd.
5 Himanshu Malhotra - Sales & Marketing Expert - Govt.Bidding
6 Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani- Chartered Accountant & Social Activist
7 Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala- Entrepreneur & Social Activist
8 Dr Milind Sampgaonkar - World Record Holder In Insurance, M D Siddhi Associates
9 Dr. Mrs. Sunita Gadde- Secretary : Lingaya’s Group Of Institutions
10 Ved Prakash Mahawar- Former Director : ONGC ( Oil and Natural Gas Corporation )
11 Renu Khuggar - Social Activist, Founder : Prerna Old Age Home
12 Dr Sanjeev Kumar - Author & Multiple World Record Holder
13 Advocate Mita Banerjee- Advocate & Social Activist
14 Dr. Pranav Mishra - Additional Director : LLDIMS
15 Omkar Mahendra Talmale – Social Activist
16 Sanjay Pandurang Kamble- Social Activist
17 Dr. Lipika Modi - Author & Social Activist
18 Dr. Surendra Kapoor - Vastu Expert & Author
19 Inderjeet Kaur - Social Activist
20 Poonam Gupta - Entrepreneur & Social Activist
21 Bhagyashri Kulkarni - Social Activist
22 Shripad Desai - Educationist
23 Dr. Bhagyashree Rajesh Gwande – Nadi Specialist, Director : Gavandes Madhyabharat Aayurvedic Chikitsalaya
24 Kiran Dalal - Educationist
25 Dr Abhijeet Sengupta- Educationist
26 Dr Akhill A Agarwal - Vastu Consultant , Astrologer Numerologist
27 Dr Somnath Mukherjee- Gastroenterologist
28 Saraswathi Venkatesh.P - Artist
29 Dr Vijay Hiraman Kokane- Social Activist , Director Of Jss Raigad Maharashtra Yojana
30 Rajesh Chaitya Vangad - Artist : Warli Art
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.