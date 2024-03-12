Top 5 Altcoins Under $0.05 in 2024

Amid the positive momentum, three altcoins have been selected that cost under $0.01, including KangaMoon (KANG), Floki (FLOKI), eCash (XEC), Holo (HOT), and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which can provide high performance in 2024 and beyond.

Top 5 Coins Under $0.05

KangaMoon (KANG)

KangaMoon (KANG) has also showcased impressive performance since the start of its presale and could soon reach even better milestones, fueled by the overall enthusiasm about its community-driven approach, and unique Social-Fi elements. Specifically, it's built on top of Ethereum and can become a major competitor to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This upcoming project will put a strong focus on the community, and bring together crypto enthusiasts on a global scale. Alongside its Social-Fi infrastructure, it will introduce Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements as well. This way, players can compete in activities and competitions to get rewards and win prizes.

While the project is still in the presale period, anyone can earn through participating within the community, by sharing tweets, commenting, or doing other interactions. Its presale has reached the point where the KANG crypto is offered at a value of $0.01125.

Moreover, it recorded over $647,000 and there is currently a 10% bonus on any of the purchases made during this stage.

Floki (FLOKI)

Floki (FLOKI) is a notable altcoin that has experienced a major level of performance since its release and is one of the most trending cryptocurrencies for 2024 as well. This is an Etehreum-based cryptocurrency that's inspired by the Shiba Inu breed of dog, however, it is named after Elon Musk’s pet dog.

It was created as a joke and the FLOKI crypto has utility in the ecosystem. For example, it can be utilized for crypto staking, yield farming, and even non-fungible token (NFT) transactions, and as a result, it's seen as one of the best altcoins.

During the previous year, the Floki crypto’s performance was recorded at 200%. The 30-day performance was 388.3%. However, just in the past week, the Floki price performed at 132.5%, and went from a low point of $0.0000531 to a maximum value of $0.0001708.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the largest altcoins as well, and was originally launched by its anonymous founder, Ryoshi. It's based on the Shiba Inu dog breed as well, and was dubbed the “Dogecoin Killer”.

It also features a vast ecosystem, such as Shibarium, a Layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum. The SHIB crypto provides scalability, innovation, and security for dApps, especially in Metaverse and gaming sectors as a result of this.

During the past year, the Shiba Inu token saw a price performance of 189%. During the past month alone, its value also performed well 206%, and on the weekly chart, Shiba Inu performed well by 131.7%, from a low point of $0.00001233 to a maximum value at $0.000044.

eCash (XEC)

eCash (XEC) was built by a team of Bitcoin developers who originally founded Bitcoin Cash. As a result, the eCash project is a fork of Bitcoin that features a more aggressive technical roadmap. XEC, for example, has far more utility, as it's used for token mining and can be staked and used in eCash governance.

During the past month, the eCash crypto performed well by 121.5%, and during the past week, it was recorded at 72.7%. Moreover, the eCash price moved from $0.00003578 to $0.00008388.

Holo (HOT)

Holo (HOT) is a distributed P2P hosting platform for Holochain applications. It uses the Proof of Service consensus and enables people to access dApps without needing to run the engine themselves.

This technology has picked up significant attention, as the cryptocurrency performed well by 116% during the past month alone. Moreover, in the past week, the Holo price performance was recorded 34%. It moved from a low point of $0.002729 to a maximum value of $0.004443.

Summary

The 2024 crypto bull season is driven by the success of altcoins Three massive altcoins that have growth potential include Floki (FLOKI), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and KangaMoon (KANG). Each cryptocurrency has leaped significantly in the past trading sessions.

With its KangaMoon Meme Lord event, which takes place from March 5 to March 12, there’s also an opportunity for anyone to create a top meme, tag #KangMeme and win big.

As a result, the platform is already hosting major events and driving community engagement further. This, fueled by the overall positive market sentiment of the entire industry, makes KANG one of the best altcoins during 2024 and beyond.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Compiled by Kangamoon

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.